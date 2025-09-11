Ex PM Thaskin reportedly has behaved as a model prisoner at Bangkok’s notorious Khlong Prem Prison

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra is reportedly adjusting well at Bangkok’s notorious Klong Prem Prison, behaving as a model inmate, following all rules, eating all meals and may assist fellow prisoners. He is eligible for parole in six months under strict monitoring.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is reportedly settling smoothly into life at Bangkok’s infamous Klong Prem high-security prison, where officials say he may take on roles in the prison library or even teach fellow inmates. Since Tuesday, Thaksin has been described as a model prisoner—making no demands and eating all meals provided without complaint. He could be eligible for parole in six months, and there is also a possibility of release with an ankle bracelet, though demand for such monitoring nationwide is high. The Corrections Department insists Thaksin is not receiving special treatment. Nevertheless, sources confirm he is adjusting well.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra began his one-year prison sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison on Tuesday, under maximum security conditions. According to the Department of Corrections, Thaksin spent his first night calmly, slept well, and made no special requests. Moreover, he appeared emotionally stable and consumed all meals without issue. Prison officials confirmed he fully cooperated with intake procedures and showed good adaptability.

Thaksin, 76, was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court ruled his previous six-month hospital stay illegal. Consequently, he had to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.

Thaksin transferred from Bangkok Remand to Klong Prem to serve his sentence under strict security

Bangkok Remand Prison primarily houses pre-trial detainees, with only 10% of its population being convicted inmates. Therefore, Thaksin’s transfer to Klong Prem, one of Thailand’s five high-security prisons, was mandatory for proper classification and management.

Upon arrival, Thaksin underwent standard intake procedures, including identity verification, body searches, and contraband checks. Additionally, his medical history was reviewed, medications were recorded, and mental health evaluations were conducted.

Afterwards, he was placed in a COVID-19 quarantine ward for five days, from September 9 to 13, as a precautionary measure. During this period, only legal counsel is allowed to visit him. Family visits will begin later, restricted to ten registered visitors, with changes allowed every 30 days.

Klong Prem Central Prison is strategically linked with the Corrections Hospital and Bangkok Remand Prison. As a result, transfers for medical care are swift and efficient.

Quarantine and medical links ensure rapid care and safe handling of high-risk inmates at Klong Prem Prison

The Corrections Hospital is partially located on the grounds of the former Klong Prem facility, separated only by a divider. This arrangement ensures that high-risk or sick inmates receive immediate attention without delay.

Given Thaksin’s high-profile status, the Department of Corrections has implemented enhanced security measures. For instance, a trusted inmate with a record of good behaviour has been appointed to act as a prison assistant.

Furthermore, this inmate buddy will provide guidance, monitor Thaksin, and assist in day-to-day adaptation. The Department emphasised that safety protocols for high-profile inmates align with international standards. Political considerations also influenced security measures.

Klong Prem houses numerous political prisoners, including those with opposing affiliations to Thaksin’s. Consequently, officials are taking extra steps to prevent conflict and ensure his safety. Certainly, staff are closely monitoring interactions with other inmates and quarantine and zoning procedures are being strictly enforced.

Enhanced security and careful monitoring aim to protect Thaksin from political and physical risks inside prison

After completing his quarantine, Thaksin will be assigned to a permanent prison zone. Possible locations include Zone 6, reserved for elderly or ill inmates, and Zone 7, dedicated to education and mental development programs.

Additionally, officials are considering his academic and professional background, which may qualify him to assist with prison operations. His English proficiency and administrative skills make him a candidate for tasks such as library assistant or nursing home support within the facility.

Thaksin’s sentence was initially eight years but was reduced to one year through royal clemency. Under Department of Corrections rules, inmates who serve at least half of their sentence may be eligible for a suspended sentence.

Therefore, Thaksin could be released into home probation after serving six months. Moreover, his advanced age qualifies him for special parole consideration, provided minimum time-served requirements are met.

Thaksin may assist in prison programs while his sentence reduction and parole eligibility are carefully considered

Additionally, the Department is reviewing procedures for out-of-prison detention under the 2023 Corrections Act. This program allows eligible inmates to serve their sentences under electronic monitoring.

Thaksin’s sentence of one year meets the criteria, yet the program faces practical challenges. Currently, electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets are limited and mostly reserved for court transfers.

Nationwide, tens of thousands of inmates are eligible for such programs, including 20,000–30,000 serving less than five years. Therefore, resource limitations hinder immediate expansion.

The decision to grant parole or out-of-prison detention will be made by a committee chaired by a deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections.

Furthermore, if a general royal pardon is granted during Thaksin’s incarceration, it could result in further sentence reduction. Initially, he will be classified as a medium-level inmate, with classification reviewed every six months.

Electronic monitoring and parole review processes affect Thaksin’s possible early release or sentence adjustment

On Wednesday morning, reporters observed a grey Mercedes-Benz van with license plate Thhor 1155 entering Klong Prem’s roundabout. The vehicle, associated with the Shinawatra family, did not stop and appeared empty.

Meanwhile, red-shirt supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court to show support for Thaksin, holding up photos and banners. Their presence underlines his continued influence in Thai politics.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, told reporters he had not scheduled a visit yet. Similarly, attempts to contact Corrections officials regarding Thaksin’s physical and mental health, first-night experience, and dietary routines were unsuccessful. Officials cited ongoing duties and security protocols as reasons for non-response.

During the five-day quarantine period, officials are carefully monitoring Thaksin’s health and interactions. Only his lawyer may visit, while family visits are temporarily restricted. This procedure ensures both health and security compliance.

Media attention and restricted visits highlight careful monitoring of Thaksin during initial quarantine period

Furthermore, inmates can deposit up to ฿15,000 into prison accounts to cover daily expenses. However, his spending will be limited to ฿500 per day. These regulations are standard for all high-security inmates. Thaksin’s initial adjustment to prison life has been smooth.

According to the Department of Corrections, he adapted well, followed all instructions, and remained calm. Notably, no incidents or behavioural concerns have been reported. His cooperation during intake procedures, medical evaluations and quarantine protocols has been exemplary.

The Department of Corrections has emphasised that Thaksin’s assignment as a potential prison assistant would utilise his skills for constructive purposes.

Officials may leverage his English proficiency and academic knowledge to assist other inmates in education programs or administrative functions. This aligns with international standards of maximising inmate potential while maintaining safety.

Thaksin demonstrates model behaviour and could support other inmates in academic and office roles

In addition, officials remain cautious due to Thaksin’s age and high-profile status. Special attention is given to zones, inmate interactions, and possible conflicts. Quarantine and health measures are strictly enforced to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Furthermore, his classification and subsequent assignment are determined by both security requirements and personal capabilities.

The Department also plans to monitor his sentence closely in case of royal pardons, parole eligibility, or changes in legal circumstances. All processes are governed by standard regulations, Department protocols, and the 2023 Corrections Act. These measures ensure compliance with Thai law and maintain prison safety standards.

Undeniably, Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment marks a significant moment in Thai political and legal history. His first night at Klong Prem was uneventful and calm, yet officials remain vigilant.

Through strict quarantine, enhanced security and careful zoning, the Department of Corrections aims to maintain order while accommodating his health and skills. As he continues his sentence, further updates on his classification, potential appointment as a prison assistant and eligibility for parole or special programs are expected.

