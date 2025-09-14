Anutin keeps the Justice Minister secret while preparing an eight-month economic programme, facing sharp criticism over an incoming minister linked to the ‘SKYY9’ building probe, border tensions, and a carefully watched cabinet appointment as Minister of Justice.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is still finalising his cabinet and has refused to reveal the new Minister of Justice, saying on Saturday that his government is expected to last eight months, including a four-month period following the anticipated 2026 General Election, and that he is already developing an economic plan to cover this critical period. Meanwhile, the appointment of Phatthana Promphat as Minister of Public Health has drawn sharp criticism from the People’s Party due to his ties to the controversial purchase of the ‘SKYY9’ building in Bangkok by the Social Security Office under a previous government, while a Ministry of Labour probe into the matter is currently ongoing.

The Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has reached a critical point in forming his Cabinet, yet on Saturday, he refused to confirm the Justice Minister. This comes amid mounting criticism over the appointment of Palang Pracharat Party figure Santi Prompat’s son, Phatthana Promphat, as Minister of Public Health. Meanwhile, the People’s Party has raised the issue of an investigation into the ฿ 7-billion purchase of the ‘SKYY9’ building by the Social Security Office linked with one of Mr. Phattana’s companies. In the meantime, a Ministry of Labour committee, established by former Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit of Pheu Thai, continues its review.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Anutin faces behind-the-scenes pressure to reopen Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints. On Saturday, he met with Ministry of Defence official Nattapol Nakpanit at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters.

Mounting pressure on cabinet formation and Thai-Cambodian border issues amid ongoing probes

However, he publicly ruled out opening the crossings at this stage. He also confirmed that a constitutional referendum will occur within four months, at or before the next General Election.

To assist with this, he has recruited respected lawyer Borwornsak Uwanno, a key architect of the 1997 constitution.

At the same time, Mr. Anutin announced he will implement an eight-month economic policy. This covers the first four months before the General Election and the subsequent four months until the new government assumes office.

Business leaders have expressed interest in meeting the Prime Minister, noting that the economy faces headwinds until the end of 2025. Moreover, GDP growth is expected to decline further in 2026.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a Deputy Minister of Defence has been appointed. Nevertheless, he declined to answer whether the Minister of Justice is a former police officer from Buriram. When pressed on Buriram connections, he laughed and said all officials have networks, stressing that relationships are important.

Cabinet formation advances with urgent policies set while Deputy Defence Minister appointment confirmed

On Saturday afternoon, September 13, 2025, Prime Minister Anutin spoke at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters regarding Cabinet formation. He said the list had already been submitted for a background review. Some names are gradually being returned.

The review ensures clarity and checks for legal and procedural issues. When asked if he had concerns about assuming office, he replied that everything is proceeding on schedule. Furthermore, he requested the Cabinet Secretary to clarify how quickly the Prime Minister could announce Cabinet names after royal endorsement.

The Cabinet Secretary responded that the process is already fast. She noted that previous Constitutional Court referrals regarding ethics have imposed more onerous standards.

Nevertheless, Mr. Anutin emphasised that urgent policies are prepared and ready for implementation. Additionally, he criticised the Pheu Thai Party for ignoring coalition partners, which he said caused delays and coordination problems in the last government.

At 5:41 p.m., he detailed urgent policies to address border issues and the so-called “Half-Half” project. He claimed concrete results have already been achieved and stressed immediate action. After drafting the policy statement for Parliament, the government plans to dissolve Parliament four months after its announcement. He emphasised that all policies must be implemented immediately to benefit the public.

Immediate policy actions prioritised for border management, referendum and Half-Half project

According to Mr. Anutin, the first four months will focus on urgent matters. These include resolving the Thai-Cambodian border situation, holding the constitutional referendum, and improving public livelihoods.

Certainly, the “Half-Half” project is a core component of these priorities. Despite the short timeframe, he stated the government has full authority to administer the country and must act decisively, especially on border issues.

Economic measures are also included. Mr. Anutin noted that continuing the “Half-Half” project, previously implemented under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration, will benefit the public.

Nevertheless, the outgoing Finance Minister has warned that expanding these benefits could create more administrative issues. Nevertheless, careful implementation would, at the same time, increase tax compliance and boost national revenue.

When asked whether concrete results could be achieved within four months, Mr. Anutin said his performance record has been consistently positive.

He clarified that MOAs, or memorandums of agreement, are extensions of prior MOUs and do not impose unnecessary restrictions. He also stressed that the minority government will respect coalition agreements while acting quickly to implement policies.

Plans to pursue an 8-month-long economic plan, which is how long the interim government will be in power

Regarding the Justice Minister, Mr. Anutin declined to confirm the name. He emphasised that most other Cabinet positions are finalised. He confirmed that the Deputy Minister of Defence is necessary, but prefers to finalise the Justice Minister first.

When asked again about Buriram or police connections, he avoided a direct response, laughing and emphasising the importance of relationships among officials.

The Cabinet includes a key outsider appointment. Lt. Gen. Adul Boonthamcharoen, former commander of Army Region 2, will serve as Deputy Minister of Defence. He has expertise in border management, particularly in disputed Thai-Cambodian areas. This appointment will ease the workload for incoming Defence Minister Nattapol Nakpanit.

Lt. Gen. Adul graduated from the 27th class of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and the 38th class of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy. Furthermore, he attended the 61st class of the National Defence College alongside Mr. Anutin.

The Cabinet list is currently under review by the Cabinet Secretariat. Some names are at risk of delay or rejection. The Prime Minister has submitted additional candidates to fill vacancies. The final list is expected to be submitted for royal endorsement within the coming week.

Key outsider appointment announced as cabinet list undergoes review with some positions still pending

The business sector has actively engaged with the government. They requested a meeting with Prime Minister Anutin to discuss his eight-month economic plan.

Poj Aramwattananon, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, confirmed that business groups are compiling and screening proposals. A preliminary report is expected by September 15, after which recommendations will be presented to the Prime Minister.

The proposals focus on immediate priorities. They include accelerating state budget disbursements and preventing delays or interruptions. Additionally, negotiations regarding US reciprocal tariffs and the Thailand-EU FTA are considered critical.

The plan also addresses economic stimulus measures for the first four months. For the following four months, the goal is to maintain stability, confidence, and a smooth transition to the next government. Business leaders also requested a meeting with the new Cabinet immediately after the oath-taking.

Business proposals on budget disbursement tariffs and stimulus measures for an eight-month plan

On Monday, September 15, Prime Minister Anutin will meet the Federation of Thai Industries to discuss industrial development policies.

The FTI requested clarification on the government’s 4GO policy: Go Digital & AI, Go Innovation, Go Global, and Go Green. They also discussed US import tariffs, dumping, substandard products, SME funding access, border trade, and the strengthening baht.

The meetings are intended to coordinate government policy with industry initiatives to produce measurable results.

Deputy Minister of Defence Nattapol Nakphanit, who arrived at Bhumjaithai Party Headquarters on Saturday, refused to comment on border issues.

When asked about the General Border Committee meeting in Koh Kong, Cambodia, and calls to not re-open border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, he simply said, “Nothing,” and left reporters abruptly. This reflects growing sensitivity surrounding border management and diplomatic concerns.

Prime Minister Anutin has stressed that coalition partners now have a voice in policymaking. Previously, decisions were made solely by the core party, often causing delays. He emphasised the need for rapid implementation within the limited four-month timeframe. He confirmed that urgent policies, Cabinet list submission for royal endorsement, and Parliament dissolution are on a strict schedule.

Coalition engagement with opposition planned on eight-month plan as well as border and economic priorities

The eight-month policy plan reflects immediate priorities: constitutional reform, border management, economic recovery, and public welfare programs.

The “Half-Half” project and other key initiatives are ready for immediate rollout. Mr. Anutin repeatedly stressed the importance of fully exercising government authority while respecting coalition agreements.

Business and industry engagement remains a priority. Meetings with the FTI, Thai Chamber of Commerce, and foreign chambers aim to align private sector priorities with government plans.

Discussions focus on stimulating growth, ensuring investor confidence, and addressing trade, industrial, and financial challenges. Additionally, the government is monitoring international trade agreements to mitigate potential economic risks.

Finally, Prime Minister Anutin emphasised that transparency and compliance are central. The Cabinet Secretariat continues to review appointments to prevent conflicts and legal issues. Strategic placements, including the Deputy Minister of Defence, aim to strengthen national security, economic stability, and border management.

Further reading:

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border with crossings to be kept shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed

Cambodia caught red-handed telling lies about PMN-2 mines. Soldiers on video clips planting bomb traps

Cambodia is using lethal Russian PMN2 landmines to subvert the Thai military’s composure on the border

Soldier loses foot and 2 others injured by Cambodian PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket while on border patrol

13 point ceasefire deal inked between Cambodia and Thailand. Some think it may still be a phoney peace

Charged situation – Defence chiefs from Thailand and Cambodia meet in Kuala Lumpur. ASEAN damaged

Fear on Eastern border under Martial law. Cambodian Bond nabbed on ฿162 a day from Phnom Penh regime

Nightly patrols, a ban on drones and the arrest of spies. Thai border provinces are still very much in war mode

World hears what happened in Sisaket. Cambodia used Chinese rocket systems to target civilians in a war crime

Thailand urged to newly embrace international bodies in dealing with the Thai Cambodian border dispute

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>