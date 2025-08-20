Thailand’s 2nd Army chief warns Acting PM that Cambodian regime cannot be trusted, border must remain closed as Khmer troops found planting landmines. Thailand ramps up defences and imports Sri Lankan workers to replace fleeing Cambodians amid rising tensions.

Thailand’s 2nd Army Commander warned Tuesday that the border with Cambodia must remain closed. Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang said Phnom Penh’s regime cannot be trusted. He called the current situation fragile and exposed the disrespectful, unreliable behaviour of Cambodian personnel confronting Thai forces. Meanwhile, Thailand is ramping up border defences. Some officials are pushing for a more extensive, permanent barrier to tighten security. The move comes as relations with Cambodia sour. Tensions rise further with the importation of Sri Lankan migrant workers, replacing Cambodian labourers who are leaving the kingdom.

On Tuesday, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. They agreed to allow independent monitors to access the disputed Thai-Cambodian border zone. This agreement comes as ASEAN intensifies efforts to prevent renewed violence.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, issued a stark warning. He described the border situation as fifty-fifty, stressing that peace remains uncertain. Furthermore, he revealed he had personally warned Mr. Phumtham about Cambodian intentions. He recommended keeping the border closed until his retirement on September 30, 2025.

“The border cannot be trusted,” Lt. Gen. Boonsin said firmly. He cited repeated Cambodian violations and new evidence showing soldiers planting PMN-2 landmines. These mines have already maimed Thai soldiers in five separate incidents since July.

Thailand strengthens border defences and begins strategic labour imports to secure workforce stability

Consequently, the Royal Thai Army has reinforced defences in critical areas. Tyres and concertina wire are being erected at key flashpoints. Officials suggest these barriers may become permanent, reflecting a shift from previously porous security measures.

Moreover, Thailand has begun importing Sri Lankan workers in large numbers. Cambodian labourers fled due to border tensions, leaving Thailand’s construction sector critically short-staffed. Approximately 150,000 Cambodian workers previously made up one-quarter of the workforce.

Labour Minister Phongkawin Jangrungreongkit announced a memorandum of understanding with Sri Lanka. Initially, 10,000 workers will arrive, with plans to expand to 30,000 after one month of training. Additionally, Thailand is exploring workers from the Philippines, Indonesia and Nepal to diversify labour sources. These measures aim to reduce dependence on Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

Security concerns remain a priority. Director-General of the Labour Ministry, Somchai Morakotsriwan, stressed that Thai workers receive priority. Furthermore, migrant workers will undergo strict registration to prevent illegal employment. “Balance is essential,” he said. “We must diversify labour while encouraging technology adoption to mitigate shortages.”

Lt Gen Boonsin criticises Cambodian conduct and emphasises international-standard fences

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Boonsin openly criticised Cambodian soldiers’ behaviour at border observation points. He called their conduct at Chong An Ma “disrespectful.” However, he emphasised that Thai authorities remain ready for the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting.

The general also highlighted border encroachment issues. Cambodian settlements along Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo Province, continue to aggravate tensions. He vowed to address the issue during RBC negotiations and ensure the removal of illegal structures. He further emphasised that an international-standard fence is vital to prevent future disputes.

Mine clearance operations are ongoing, and the commander considered inviting China to mediate. Such an intervention would ensure compliance with international standards. Until then, the border crossing in the 2nd Army Region will remain closed. “I warned Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham: do not trust Cambodia,” Lt. Gen. Boonsin stated.

Similarly, the First Army Region has addressed sovereignty concerns. Between July 26–28, 2025, Thai forces pushed back opposing forces in Ban Nong Chan.

Military structures encroaching on Thai territory have since been demolished. Importantly, the operation avoided armed conflict despite the presence of Cambodian soldiers and families.

Accordion-style fences deployed to control Cambodian movements while protecting Thai military areas

After the operation, accordion-style barbed wire fences were installed. Officials clarified these are tactical defensive lines, not official borders. The fences help control Cambodian movements while protecting Thai military installations. Furthermore, similar measures were deployed along other border areas to prevent illegal immigration and cross-border crimes.

Coordination remains key. The 1st Army Area Command works closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Military Border Affairs Department, Royal Thai Armed Forces and Sa Kaeo Province authorities. These operations follow guidelines from the General Border Committee meeting held in Malaysia on August 7, 2015. Hence, military and government actions are aligned.

Villagers continue to express wariness. Over 100 residents migrated to temples for safety and protection. Despite recent casualties, Thai soldiers remain vigilant, and morale remains high.

Lt. Gen. Boonsin emphasised the importance of national sovereignty. “His Majesty the King is concerned daily,” he said. “We continue tirelessly to protect Thailand.”

Thailand adopts five strategic labour and technology measures to address severe workforce shortages

Economically, Thailand faces a severe labour crisis. Cambodian worker departures have left the construction and manufacturing sectors understaffed. The government responded with five strategic measures.

First, domestic workforce mobilisation will employ soldiers, well-behaved prisoners nearing release, and youth facility residents. Second, undocumented foreign workers will be formally registered to boost the official workforce.

Third, labour diversification targets Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia and Nepal. Fourth, over 40,000 Myanmar refugees will be integrated into labour-shortage sectors. Fifth, technology adoption and automation will reduce reliance on foreign labour in the long term.

Humanitarian measures remain in place. Approximately 90,000 Cambodian workers whose permits expired were allowed to remain until June 7, 2025. This extension aims to maintain stability despite regional tensions.

Strict migrant employment rules balance humanitarian concerns with border security and workforce needs

Strict regulations govern migrant employment. Employers must register worker lists and work permits within 15 days. Required documents, including medical certificates and insurance, must be submitted within 60 days. Biometric data collection is mandatory at immigration offices for all foreign workers, with Cambodian nationals reporting every 60 days thereafter.

Children under 18 may remain in Thailand under their parents’ permits. Upon reaching adulthood, they have a 60-day grace period to apply for work authorisation. These measures balance humanitarian obligations with national security concerns.

Recent incidents highlight the ongoing risks. Video footage from Phu Phi shows Thai soldiers struggling to protect sovereignty against Cambodian incursions. Likewise, Cambodian soldiers’ provocations continue to challenge ASEAN observers. Nevertheless, Thai forces maintain discipline and readiness.

The fracture between the two countries appears to be deepening. Military fortifications, labour diversification and border closures indicate a growing, more permanent separation. Analysts warn that these developments could affect ASEAN’s diplomacy and long-term border management strategies.

Thailand fortifies border with physical barriers and maintains readiness as Cambodia proves unreliable

Furthermore, the Thai government has taken proactive steps to ensure border stability. Concertina wire fences and tyre barriers create physical deterrents while protecting personnel. Mine clearance operations continue, demonstrating a commitment to both security and international compliance.

Lt. Gen. Boonsin stressed that Thailand cannot rely on Cambodian cooperation. He has repeatedly communicated this position to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham. Likewise, the army is prepared to escalate if diplomacy fails. This readiness reflects Thailand’s determination to protect national sovereignty.

The labour crisis adds urgency to Thailand’s broader strategy. Cambodia’s exodus created shortages across key industries. By importing Sri Lankan workers and diversifying sources, Thailand reduces dependency on any single nation. Consequently, this strategy strengthens economic resilience amid political uncertainty.

Villagers and soldiers remain vigilant amid tensions as ASEAN observers monitor the Thai-Cambodian border

Meanwhile, local communities remain vulnerable. Villagers near Ban Nong Chan have temporarily relocated to temples, relying on each other for protection. Soldiers continue to patrol the area diligently, ensuring civilian safety while maintaining defensive readiness.

International observers continue monitoring the situation. ASEAN representatives have been given access, yet tensions persist. Thai authorities remain firm that all actions are defensive and necessary to maintain security.

Indeed, Thailand’s approach combines military readiness, labour diversification and humanitarian safeguards. Lt. Gen. Boonsin’s warnings, the army’s fortifications and strategic labour imports reflect a decisive, multifaceted response. Analysts say these measures signal Thailand’s long-term commitment to sovereignty, security and economic stability. It additionally signals a prolonged and deeper fracture in relationships with Phnom Penh.

