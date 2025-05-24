Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

French hotelier managing his wife’s Koh Phangan hotel was arrested for drugs, weapons and illegal work. Police also detained a Russian woman selling banned e-cigarettes on Koh Samui. Authorities vow to crack down on foreigners breaking laws on popular tourist islands.

A deepening crackdown is underway in southern Thailand, especially on the holiday island of Koh Phangan, targeting foreigners working or acting outside the law. On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of a 56-year-old French man who was managing a hotel and motorcycle rental business owned by his Thai wife. Notably, his wife was not present when police arrived at the hotel. Officers found Mr Pascal Patrick using drugs and displaying weapons to guests. He was immediately arrested for possession of scheduled narcotics. Later, police also announced the arrest of a Russian woman selling e-cigarettes via the messaging app Telegram.

Pascal Patrick, 56, a French national managing his Thai wife’s hotel on Koh Phangan, was arrested on Thursday after police found drugs, weapons, and illegal business activity. Officers also detained a Russian woman selling unlicensed e-cigarettes on Koh Samui later the same day.

Police launched the Koh Phangan operation after receiving multiple reports through the 1155 tourist police hotline. Witnesses claimed a foreign man was working illegally, often intoxicated, and threatening guests with firearms and knives at KPG Suite Dream hotel in Ban Tai subdistrict.

A combined task force from Tourist Police Division 5, Koh Phangan police station, and local officials responded at about 4 pm. Upon arrival, they found Patrick managing the hotel reception and operating a motorcycle rental service.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit Boonchit, a tourist police inspector, Patrick appeared nervous and restless. His evasive answers and pacing suggested possible narcotics influence.

Therefore, officers requested permission to search the reception room where Patrick was staying. Inside, they discovered an alarming arsenal of weapons, including three BB guns, machetes, brass knuckles, sickles, short swords and throwing knives.

The weapons were displayed openly on shelves and tables, raising concerns for guest safety. Additionally, police found sachets of illegal drugs—MDMA, a Category 1 narcotic, and psilocybin mushrooms, classified as Category 5 narcotics.

Officers also seized a Runtz-brand cannabis vape pen. Outside the premises, four motorcycles and one car linked to Patrick’s rental business were parked.

Patrick was promptly charged with possession of Category 1 and Category 5 narcotics. Furthermore, he faced additional counts for working without a permit, immigration violations and possessing undeclared goods that bypassed customs.

During questioning, Patrick admitted to owning the drugs. He claimed a friend gave them to him at a past Full Moon Party and he had stored them in a drawer.

He further explained that he managed hotel operations and the rental service on behalf of his wife. She owns the hotel but lives in Chiang Mai province. Patrick insisted that the BB guns were part of his personal hobby collection and posed no danger.

However, multiple tourists had complained about Patrick’s conduct. They reported that he frequently displayed weapons while intoxicated, creating an intimidating environment. Some guests said they felt unsafe and alarmed by his behaviour.

Police now urge any visitors who felt threatened or witnessed suspicious actions to report immediately to Koh Phangan authorities. “We take these complaints seriously,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit said. “Our goal is to ensure tourist safety at all times.”

The seized weapons, drugs and vape pen are being held as evidence. Patrick was handed over to Koh Phangan police for further legal action. Meanwhile, immigration officers are reviewing his visa status and residency legality.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about foreigners abusing tourist visas to work and live illegally on Thailand’s islands. Koh Phangan is known for its lively party scene, but authorities warn they will not tolerate unlawful behaviour.

Police have vowed to increase patrols and inspections on Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, and Koh Tao. “We will crack down on illegal work and drug offences,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit. “Safety and lawfulness are priorities.”

In a related incident on Koh Samui, officers from tourist police and Bo Phut station arrested a Russian woman for selling illegal e-cigarettes online. The suspect, identified only as Elena, was caught during a sting operation.

Police had been investigating complaints about foreign nationals marketing disposable vaping products via Telegram. Using an undercover informant, they arranged a meeting with Elena.

At the prearranged location, Elena handed over ten Solo Bar disposable e-cigarettes in various flavours, including strawberry, watermelon, raspberry, mint and lychee.

Police immediately arrested her. She was charged with selling goods that had not passed customs clearance and possessing untaxed or improperly taxed products.

Thai law strictly prohibits the sale, import, and possession of e-cigarettes, as authorities consider them illegal products. Elena was taken to Bo Phut police station for legal proceedings.

Both cases emphasise the importance of public vigilance and cooperation. Authorities rely heavily on tourists and locals to report illegal activities promptly.

“As tourism rebounds, enforcement will intensify,” a Koh Samui officer said. “We cannot allow violations that harm visitor safety or damage Thailand’s reputation.”

Patrick and Elena remain in custody pending further investigation. If convicted, both face heavy fines, imprisonment and likely deportation.

Police remind all visitors to respect local laws and regulations while enjoying the country. “Thailand welcomes tourists, but illegal behaviour will have strict consequences,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit concluded.

The arrests send a clear message: law enforcement will not hesitate to act against those breaking the rules. Tourist safety and community well-being remain paramount in these popular destinations.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about similar incidents to contact local police immediately. Prompt reporting helps prevent crime and protects all visitors.

As Thailand prepares for the next peak tourist season, security efforts will continue to strengthen. Increased patrols and inspections across the islands aim to keep visitors safe and law-abiding residents secure.

Meanwhile, officials urge foreigners working or living in Thailand to ensure their activities comply with visa and business regulations.

Thailand’s Foreign Business Act 1999 and Labour Ministry regulations restrict work that can be performed by foreigners.

Unauthorised work or possession of illegal items carries severe penalties.

Furthermore, any foreigner working must have a valid work permit. At the same time, they are expected to work within the terms of that permission. Certainly, all foreigners in the kingdom are prohibited from breaking the law. Even minimal infringements can see a foreign expat or tourist lose their visa status and be deported.

The Frenchman’s case on Koh Phangan and the Russian woman’s on Koh Samui highlight the challenges authorities face. However, coordinated action and public support presently show promising results.

For now, tourists on the islands are advised to stay vigilant. Avoid any suspicious persons or services. Report threats or illegal activities to the police immediately. Thailand remains a top destination for fun and adventure. Yet, it demands respect for laws and culture to ensure a safe experience for all.

