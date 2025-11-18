Thaksin may still be eligible for release sometime in March 2026 says top official amid election talk

Thaksin Shinawatra may be eligible for parole or a suspended sentence by March 2026, says top official, despite the Attorney-General’s lèse-majesté appeal and ฿17.6 billion tax ruling, as family and activists monitor ahead of the 2026 election.

A top official said former Prime Minister Thaksin may still be eligible for parole or a suspended sentence, despite the Attorney-General’s appeal of his 2016 lèse-majesté acquittal. Mr. Pakorn Nilprapan, Secretary-General of the Council of State, noted Thaksin must serve at least six months of his 12-month sentence, making him eligible for release around mid-March 2026. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department confirmed it will follow standard procedures after the Supreme Court imposed a ฿17.6 billion tax judgment over his 2006 Shin Corp share sale.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra may still apply for parole or a suspended sentence. On Tuesday, the Secretary-General of the Council of State, Mr. Pakorn Nilprapan, confirmed the possibility. Thaksin is currently serving a 12-month sentence at Khlong Prem Prison, following his September 9th jailing by the Supreme Court for abuse of power.

Mr. Pakorn said he had not reviewed all details of the case. However, he added that the Office of the Attorney-General’s appeal of Thaksin’s 2016 lèse-majesté acquittal should not block his legal rights.

Furthermore, he noted that Thaksin must serve a minimum of six months or one-third of his sentence to be eligible for early release. Therefore, his earliest possible release could come in March 2026. He emphasised that any parole application requires review by a committee and approval from the Justice Minister.

On Monday, activist Chuwit Kamolvisit claimed a plan exists to prevent Thaksin’s early release. Analysts say the upcoming General Election could occur in February 2026 if Parliament dissolves early.

Alternatively, it might be scheduled at the end of March 2026. Chuwit warned that the Attorney-General’s appeal in the lèse-majesté case could block Thaksin from applying for special parole. Consequently, his political participation might be affected. Family members are closely monitoring these developments.

Thaksin’s family has expressed concern over the appeal. His daughter, Pingtongta Kunakornwong, said he was “hurt and saddened” by the appeal of his 2015 interview acquittal.

She visited him in Khlong Prem Prison with her brother Pantongtae and his wife, Natthiya Puangkhum. The family noted the impact of these cases on their mental health. They also confirmed they would continue contesting legal outcomes while supporting him. Pingtongta added that the visits were intended to provide encouragement.

The appeal was authorised by the newly appointed Attorney-General, Ittiporn Kaewthip. He concluded that Thaksin’s 2015 interview in Seoul violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Previously, the review committee under former Attorney-General Pairat Pornsomboonsiri had voted 8-2 against filing an appeal.

Consequently, authority passed to Ittiporn upon his appointment. The final order was then forwarded to the Office of Criminal Litigation 8 for submission to the Court of Appeal.

Separately, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled against Thaksin in a long-running tax dispute. The court ordered him to pay ฿17.6 billion in personal income tax, fines, and fees related to the 2006 sale of Shin Corporation shares.

This ruling overturned prior decisions by the Central Tax Court and Special Appeals Court, which had previously annulled the Revenue Department’s assessment. Therefore, enforcement proceedings are now authorised.

The case originates from a 2017 Revenue Department assessment demanding ฿17.6 billion in taxes, fines, and fees.

Thaksin initially won in both the Tax Court and Appeals Court in 2023. Both courts had deemed the assessment unlawful. However, the Supreme Court reversed these rulings. Consequently, Thaksin is now liable for the full amount. The court also confirmed that asset seizures are legal and must follow established procedures.

The 2006 Shin Corp transaction involved Thaksin’s children as proxies. Panthongtae and Pintongta purchased 329 million shares at ฿1 per share from Ample Rich, an offshore holding company controlled by the Shinawatra family.

They then sold the shares to Temasek through the Stock Exchange of Thailand for ฿49.25 each. The deal produced nearly ฿16 billion baht in capital gains. Moreover, Temasek acquired a 49% stake for ฿73.3 billion.

This followed a legal amendment raising the foreign ownership cap in telecoms from 25% to 49%. The sale took place on January 23, 2006, three days after the amendment took effect, during Thaksin’s premiership.

The Council of State official confirmed that the appeal of the Article 112 case will not affect Thaksin’s request for a suspended sentence.

Thaksin must serve one-third of his sentence or six months before applying for suspension. Parole applications are then reviewed by a committee. The Justice Minister approves or rejects them. Mr. Pakorn declined to comment on whether Thaksin could participate in election campaigning if released. He cited the need to review legal details before responding.

Meanwhile, regarding the Supreme Court judgement, sources emphasised that normal legal processes govern asset recovery. Seized assets will become state property. Additionally, enforcement duration depends on the Department of Enforcement’s investigation. Court orders are required to execute the seizure.

The Supreme Court’s tax ruling is final. It reimposes a ฿17.6 billion liability on Thaksin. Previously, the Central Tax Court and Special Appeals Court had ruled in his favour.

A 2023 ruling had declared the Revenue Department’s actions illegal. Now, standard enforcement procedures apply. The Ministry of Finance may request execution orders from the court. Once approved, assets are seized as state property.

Thaksin’s family continues to monitor legal proceedings. They visit him regularly to provide support. Pingtongta emphasised encouragement during visits. Pantongtae noted mental strain from the cases. The family confirmed they will continue contesting legal outcomes within the legal framework.

The Office of the Attorney-General’s appeal focuses on Thaksin’s 2015 Seoul interview. Authorities say the remarks violated Section 112. Previously, the review committee had voted 8-2 against the appeal.

Authority passed to the new Attorney-General after the prior officeholder departed. The appeal was formally authorised and forwarded to the criminal litigation office. Therefore, litigation is ongoing and active.

Chuwit Kamolvisit stated that the appeal could block Thaksin from seeking early release. Regulations allow prisoners over 70 to apply for special parole after serving one-third of their sentence. Committee review and ministerial approval are required. Consequently, he claimed the appeal could influence his parole application.

Mr. Pakorn, on the other hand, stated that the appeal does not constitute a final verdict. Suspension of sentence is likely, subject to eligibility. He stressed adherence to legal procedures.

Regarding the now tax debt, no deviations from protocol occur. Revenue officials confirmed enforcement of the ฿17.6 billion tax liability will proceed. Thaksin will have time to arrange payment, as allowed by law. Court orders are required for asset seizures. Standard procedures are strictly followed.

As of November 18, 2025, Thaksin Shinawatra remains incarcerated at Khlong Prem Prison. He faces a 12-month sentence and a ฿17.6 billion tax obligation. Family members continue to support him during incarceration. Legal teams are monitoring all processes.

