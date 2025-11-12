Fear of renewed hostilities. Thailand scraps Trump’s peace deal with Cambodia. ‘Peace is over’ says PM

Thailand has scrapped the Trump-brokered peace deal with Cambodia after a landmine maimed a soldier. PM Anutin declared “peace is over” atop Phu Makhuea as military readiness is heightened and diplomatic protests lodged. Fears of renewed clashes grow along the border.

Thailand has torn up the peace deal signed with U.S. President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur at the end of October. On Tuesday night, in a charged ceremony atop Phu Makhuea Mountain in Sisaket, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared before soldiers that “peace is over.” He confirmed that the Royal Thai Army had received its orders. Analysts in Bangkok warn that clashes with Cambodia could erupt at any moment after a Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine on Monday. Tension is now at its highest since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in July. The People’s Party urged the government to stay within diplomatic channels. Officials, however, say the U.S.-brokered declaration was only an understanding, not a binding treaty. Fears are growing fast that the border war could soon ignite again.

There were strong indications on Tuesday night that Thailand has permanently abandoned the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration. The agreement was signed on October 26 in Kuala Lumpur during a ceremony witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim.

Officials in Bangkok said the decision followed a serious escalation near the border in Sisaket Province. Four Thai soldiers were injured when new Russian-made PMN-2 anti-personnel mines exploded on Monday morning.

According to Thai authorities, Cambodian forces crossed the border, cut a barbed-wire fence and planted the devices inside Thai territory. One soldier lost his right foot when a mine detonated on Monday morning, severing it at the ankle. The blast prompted an immediate security review and a call for stronger defensive measures.

Thai authorities report border escalation as Cambodian forces plant mines and seriously injure Thai soldiers

Following the incident, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Bangkok on Tuesday. The Defence Minister, Nattapol Nakpanit, and senior army commanders from the Second Army Region attended.

The meeting focused on protecting national sovereignty, ensuring troop safety and assessing compliance with the now-suspended peace accord. After the meeting, Mr. Anutin authorised full operational readiness for units stationed along the border. The council also agreed to suspend all provisions of the joint peace declaration signed with Cambodia. According to officials, the Thai military was granted a clear mandate to act decisively within Thai sovereign territory.

Later that day, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister travelled to Phu Makhuea in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province. They were welcomed by Lieutenant General Wirayut Raksin, Commander of the Second Army Region, who briefed them on local conditions and recent threats.

The Prime Minister listened as officers described constant patrols, rising tension, and ongoing risks from hidden landmines. He was told that the terrain is difficult, visibility is poor at night and infiltration attempts are frequent. The troops expressed readiness to defend the border but requested better equipment and medical support.

Prime Minister inspects troops at Phu Makhuea and reviews border security conditions after mine attack

At 6:00 p.m., Mr. Anutin stood before the national flagpole on Phu Makhuea Mountain. Soldiers, local officials, and military commanders saluted the flag as the national anthem played. The Prime Minister then addressed the troops, declaring the site a symbol of Thai sovereignty. He told them, “Thailand belongs to us. Where we stand is Thailand. No one can claim our territory.”

His remarks were brief but emphatic. He said the peace agreement had ended and that the Thai government would now act independently. From this point forward, he added, Thailand would take any steps necessary to protect its sovereignty and honour.

During the inspection, the Prime Minister confirmed that the government had held talks with the military that morning. “We reached clear conclusions,” he said. “The Ministry of Defence already knows the required procedures.”

However, he declined to disclose details, citing national security. “If the government is about to act on national security matters, we cannot speak about it,” he said. He stressed that Thailand will no longer comply with the four provisions of the peace declaration.

Instead, the government will chart its own course and fully support the military’s actions. “We have never been lax,” he added. “Certainly, we will never concede or take advantage of anyone. We have always acted within our role.”

Anutin confirms Thailand will suspend peace agreement and fully support military operations along border

When asked whether Malaysia or the United States might urge Thailand to revisit the agreement, the Prime Minister was direct. “The other side has already violated the declaration,” he said. “I came here to see it myself.”

He confirmed that four new landmines had been discovered on Thai soil since the signing of the accord. “These are new devices,” he said. “They were placed here after the peace agreement. One has exploded, and three remain.” He said Thailand had complied fully with the accord until the latest attack. “Now it is over,” he said firmly. “Thailand will act according to what benefits the country.”

On Tuesday evening, Mr. Anutin visited the wounded soldiers at Sapphasitthiprasong Camp Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani. Among them was Sergeant Major Therdsak Samapong, known as Sergeant Odd, who lost his leg in the explosion.

The Prime Minister examined his injuries, listened to doctors’ briefings, and presented financial assistance and gifts. Witnesses said the Prime Minister broke down in tears during the visit. When asked about his reaction later, he replied, “It’s my duty to take responsibility for them. They lost their legs unnecessarily. I will do what benefits the country.” He added quietly, “It hurts me more.”

Prime Minister visits wounded soldiers at hospital and vows responsibility for their injuries and well-being

Sergeant Therdsak said he remained determined to continue serving. “I am ready to fight,” he told officials. “I still have courage.” The Prime Minister confirmed that all four injured soldiers were now in stable condition. Sergeant Therdsak will be transferred to Phramongkutklao Hospital for prosthetic treatment under royal patronage. The other three soldiers will continue treatment in Ubon Ratchathani.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Nikorndej Plangkura said Thailand had lodged formal protests with Cambodia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at length, demanded three actions: an expression of regret, a full investigation, and measures to prevent future incidents. These, he said, must be reported to the ASEAN Observer Team for review.

The spokesman confirmed that letters would be sent to Japan, as Chair of the Ottawa Convention, and to the United Nations Secretary-General. Further letters would go to the United States and Malaysia, both current ASEAN chairs, as well as all ASEAN members.

Mr. Nikorndej said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will brief foreign diplomats in Bangkok on November 12 to clarify Thailand’s position. “We will explain our stance, present the evidence, and emphasise that this was a violation of sovereignty,” he said. The Ministry will also circulate a summary of the briefing to all Thai embassies worldwide to ensure consistent messaging. In addition, a full report will be submitted to the ASEAN Observer Team detailing evidence collected from the blast site.

Thailand lodges protests and prepares diplomatic briefings over Cambodian border landmine attack

Defence Minister Nattapol confirmed that all operations under the peace framework have been halted. In addition, he said the army now has full authorisation to protect the country’s sovereignty. “Security measures have already been tightened,” he said. “Rules of engagement are clear, and any intrusion will be met according to protocol.” He said the General Border Committee process has been suspended indefinitely and that further discussions with Cambodia will take place only through diplomatic channels.

Government legal adviser Pakorn Nilprapunt said the suspension of the peace declaration carries no legal consequences. “It is not a treaty,” he said. “It is a diplomatic understanding. If one party withdraws, there is no breach of law.”

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the landmine incident violated the joint declaration. “Our decision to suspend the agreement is final,” he said. “However, landmine clearance operations inside Thailand will continue.”

Political reaction has been swift. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party and former deputy prime minister, said he supported the government’s decision. He said he had never trusted the Cambodian leadership.

Defence and political leaders confirm suspension of peace deal and call for full military authority on border

Writing on social media, he called the peace accord “useless” and said it had brought only danger. “How many more soldiers must step on mines before we act?” he wrote. “If the army is ready, what are we waiting for?” He called on the government to revoke the declaration completely, calling repeated diplomatic protests a “farce.”

In contrast, the People’s Party urged a measured approach. It said the government should first consult with the United States and Malaysia before abandoning the declaration entirely. The party argued that coordination would better protect national interests. However, officials said the government’s stance remains unchanged. All cooperation under the peace deal has been suspended, and military readiness remains elevated.

By Tuesday night, Bangkok’s message was clear. Basically, the peace process with Cambodia, launched less than a month ago, is over. Military patrols along the Sisaket border have been reinforced, and observation posts remain on full alert. Officials say troops have strict orders but stand ready to respond to any provocation. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will brief the diplomatic corps today, presenting evidence of border violations and outlining future measures.

Prime Minister Anutin summed up the government’s position at Phu Makhuea: “The declaration of peace is finished. Thailand will preserve its sovereignty, honour and people.”

