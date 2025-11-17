Attorney-General Ittiporn Kaewthip orders appeal of Thaksin Shinawatra’s lèse-majesté acquittal, blocking early release in January 2026 and threatening Pheu Thai’s campaign momentum ahead of the General Election, as political uncertainty grips Thailand.

Newly appointed Attorney General Ittiporn Kaewthip may block 76-year-old former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from early release in January 2026. He ordered an appeal against the Criminal Court’s August acquittal of Thaksin on lèse-majesté charges, after the court found insufficient evidence. The case arose from a 2015 South Korea interview and was pursued by the 2016 military junta. On Monday, Thaksin and his family were reportedly heartbroken during a visit to Khlong Prem Prison. The decision hits the Pheu Thai Party politically, as Thaksin’s absence from the campaign trail could cost votes and momentum ahead of the General Election.

On Monday afternoon, there were tears outside Khlong Prem Prison as news of an appeal broke. Supporters reacted quickly as officials confirmed that Attorney-General Ittiporn Kaewthip would overturn the earlier recommendation from prosecutors. The decision targeted the August ruling that acquitted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra of a lèse-majesté charge filed by the military junta in 2016. The announcement spread fast through the crowd, and emotions rose. The moment underlined the intense scrutiny around Thaksin’s legal and political future.

Earlier, a source said Mr Ittiporn made the decision last week. Prosecutors will now file a formal appeal with the Court of Appeal. The move reverses the Criminal Court’s ruling on Thaksin’s 2015 interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper in Seoul.

Attorney-General orders appeal against Thaksin’s acquittal by Criminal Court on 2015 Seoul interview

The trial court found that Thaksin criticised military figures and the 2014 coup. It ruled that his comments did not implicate the monarchy. The appeal will force a new review of that decision and could prolong the case significantly.

Before this point, the Section 112 Review Committee had already voted 8–2 to end the case. However, Mr Ittiporn, then deputy attorney-general, did not cast a vote as chairman. Because the alleged offence occurred overseas, the law required the final decision to come from the Attorney-General.

Former attorney-general Phairach Pornsomboonsiri did not rule on the matter before retiring in late September. As a result, the responsibility passed directly to Mr Ittiporn when he took office.

Meanwhile, political insider Chuwit Kamolvisit reacted sharply to the new appeal. He posted detailed claims online and said the decision would block automatic parole for Thaksin.

Chuwit warns appeal will block Thaksin’s early parole and keep him in prison through the upcoming election

According to him, Thaksin must serve at least one-third of his 12-month sentence before applying for early release. That threshold is four months. Although Thaksin has already served half that, the appeal now classifies him as a prisoner with a pending case.

Under Department of Corrections rules, such prisoners cannot apply for a suspended sentence or special release. Chuwit called this a deliberate barrier, although he cited only regulations and procedures to support his remarks.

Additionally, Chuwit repeated that former prisoners know these rules well. He said the appeal would prevent Thaksin from leaving prison before the upcoming election. He said the suspension process must pass the Parole Review Committee and the Minister of Justice.

Because of the appeal, that review cannot begin. His comments drew attention to Thaksin’s earlier expectation of seeking temporary release in January 2026. That plan is now halted.

Chuwit highlights political moves including the suspension of People’s Party MPs and runaway spending

Chuwit also referred to other developments. He said 25 of 44 MPs from the People’s Party had been ordered to cease duties by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He linked this action to a rising number of political cases.

He then criticised government spending decisions. He said the cabinet approved a motorcycle racing budget in five days, and he noted that it signed related copyright fees without delay. He contrasted this with the government’s slower response to flood victims.

His remarks added further pressure to a political environment already affected by legal disputes and election preparations.

Thaksin’s situation has shaped the national conversation for months. He returned to Thailand voluntarily from Dubai to face charges. On September 9, the Supreme Court jailed him for failing to serve a previously reduced 12-month sentence.

Thaksin jailed for failing to serve sentence and transferred to Khlong Prem Prison under strict orders

That sentence had been reinstated by the court. After processing, corrections officials transferred him to Khlong Prem Prison. As a result, he entered a facility known for strict security and long-term incarceration. The appeal now locks his status in place.

Certainly, Thaksin had hoped to seek temporary release in early 2026. He planned to request an age-related suspension under standard rules. That option is no longer available because the pending case stops all suspension reviews.

Corrections officials will follow these regulations until the appeal concludes. The Court of Appeal has not set a schedule for hearings. Written arguments are expected first.

The political fallout remains significant. Many voters in the Northeast are undecided as parties prepare for an election expected in February or late March. Analysts have cited turmoil created by the Thai-Cambodian crisis in June.

Thai-Cambodian crisis removes Thaksin’s daughter and unsettled voter sentiment in northeast region

That crisis led to the removal of Thaksin’s daughter, former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, after a leaked phone call involving Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The incident unsettled party networks and weakened stability across key regions. As a result, voter sentiment in the Northeast remains fluid.

These developments heighten the stakes surrounding Thaksin’s legal status. His presence in any form could influence voter behaviour. His continued detention may also affect party strategies. While no election date has been confirmed, political groups are already adjusting their campaigning plans. The appeal injects new uncertainty into those calculations.

Outside Khlong Prem Prison, supporters voiced concern. Some held photos from Thaksin’s August court appearance. Others discussed the new appeal and its impact on his timeline. Corrections officials maintained regular procedures and did not address political questions. They confirmed only that Thaksin remains under standard restrictions for inmates with pending cases.

Prosecutors now focus on formal appeal process to review the criminal court’s lèse-majesté decision

Inside government circles, the focus now shifts to the formal appeal. Prosecutors must finalise the submission before sending it to the Court of Appeal. Once filed, the court will review the Criminal Court’s reasoning and the prosecution’s objections. The process may lead to further appeals if either side challenges the outcome. For now, no timeline has been given.

The original case centred on a 2015 interview. Thaksin spoke to the Chosun Ilbo in Seoul and criticised the role of military-linked privy councillors in the 2014 coup. The Criminal Court said the remarks did not violate Section 112. It ruled that the statements targeted political groups and military actors. The prosecution now argues that the court misapplied the law. It seeks a reversal that could reopen the case in a lower court.

The appeal also affects public expectations. Thaksin’s supporters anticipated that he might receive temporary release soon. Now he remains confined under the same Supreme Court order issued in September.

Thaksin remains in prison with suspension blocked as political uncertainty grows and parties adjust

He has served more than two months, but now may not seek any form of suspension. His legal team has not issued any statement since the appeal news emerged.

It is believed to be studying the situation carefully.

Additionally, it comes at a time when the political firmament is in flux. Parties face internal pressure after the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The Thai-Cambodian crisis destabilised alliances and triggered new and unpredictable politics.

Campaign planning has grown more complex as parties monitor changes in voter sentiment. That sentiment is one primarily of confusion among pro-democracy voters and nationalist fervour on the right. The appeal adds another moving part to an already unsettled political landscape.

Consequently, Mr Ittiporn’s decision became a consequential legal step which will have political implications. It reopens a case that has lasted nearly a decade. It also delays any final outcome for the former prime minister. The next phase rests with the Court of Appeal, which will determine whether the acquittal stands or whether proceedings must resume.

For now, Thaksin remains in Khlong Prem Prison. He awaits the next step in a case that he thought he had begun decisively in August. Indeed, most legal analysts believe that the case of lèse-majesté in this matter is practically weak. The Criminal Court at length found that there was insufficient evidence to convict the former premier.

