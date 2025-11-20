A 44-year-old British man was arrested in Koh Samui after violently attacking a 23-year-old French tourist he found in a hotel room with his Thai girlfriend, causing injuries to both, though he denies harming the woman and claims she injured herself.

A 44-year-old British man was arrested in Koh Samui after violently attacking a 23-year-old French tourist. Police said he found the man in a hotel room with his girlfriend. The French victim suffered facial injuries, while the 21-year-old Thai woman was seriously hurt. The suspect, identified as Mr. Richard, was taken to Bo Phut Police Station. There, he admitted attacking the Frenchman but denied harming his girlfriend, claiming she had inflicted her own head injuries.

A British man was arrested on Wednesday, November 19, after allegedly assaulting a French tourist at a Bo Phut hotel. Authorities described the incident as driven by jealousy involving the suspect’s Thai girlfriend.

Police from Bo Phut Police Station responded around noon to an assault report. Upon arrival, officers found two injured individuals. They were identified as Mr. Mathis, a 23-year-old French national, and Ms. Kanokwan, a 21-year-old Thai woman from Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Authorities reported that Kanokwan sustained serious injuries, while Mathis suffered facial trauma and minor harm.

Meanwhile, officers apprehended the alleged perpetrator at the hotel. He was identified as Mr. Richard, a 44-year-old British national. During questioning, Richard admitted to attacking Mathis immediately. He told police he had discovered Kanokwan in the hotel room with the French tourist. Consequently, Richard said he acted out of jealousy.

Richard admits attacking French tourist at the Bo Phut hotel but denies injuring his Thai girlfriend

However, Richard denied responsibility for Kanokwan’s injuries. Instead, he claimed she had harmed herself and said she had a history of self-harm. Police are investigating this claim.

Investigators have recorded statements from the suspect. At the same time, medical reports are being awaited to confirm the full extent of the victims’ injuries. Authorities also plan to take Kanokwan’s testimony once her condition stabilises. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are working to establish all facts before filing formal charges.

Under Thai law, penalties for assault vary depending on injury severity. Minor assault carries up to one month in prison or a fine not exceeding ฿10,000 baht ($324). In contrast, assault causing serious bodily harm carries six months to ten years imprisonment. Fines for severe cases range from ฿10,000 to ฿200,000 ($324–$6,480).

At the scene, a Thai woman received first aid. Authorities measured her wounds to preserve evidence for the investigation. Police are also reviewing hotel security footage. Moreover, they are collecting forensic evidence and witness statements to determine the timeline.

Police continue gathering statements and forensic evidence while awaiting medical reports

Officials stated that Richard remained in police custody at Bo Phut Police Station. They have not disclosed bail information. Meanwhile, hospital staff continue monitoring the victims and reporting updates to police. The French embassy has been notified about Mathis’s injuries.

Furthermore, police emphasised that all collected evidence will be verified before proceeding with charges. Investigators are working to confirm Richard’s claim regarding Kanokwan’s injuries. At the same time, officials said the woman’s testimony will be crucial once she is able to speak.

Medical personnel recorded Kanokwan’s injuries for evidentiary purposes. Mathis was treated for facial trauma and minor bodily injuries. Both victims received care according to Thai medical protocols for assault cases.

Authorities described the investigation as thorough and methodical. Evidence collection, witness interviews, and forensic analysis are continuing. Police aim to clarify the sequence of events before formal charges are filed.

Investigation continues with hospital reports and witness statements to clarify the full sequence of events

Security measures at the hotel were reviewed following the assault. Officers continue questioning staff and witnesses. No other individuals were reported injured.

Richard’s nationality and age were verified at arrest. Police noted he had no prior local offences. Furthermore, officials cautioned that all details remain subject to verification.

The incident occurred in a popular tourist area. Consequently, it has drawn attention due to the involvement of foreign nationals. Police confirmed coordination with the French consulate. They also emphasised that the investigation will be evidence-driven.

Officials stated that the case highlights the importance of precise legal procedures. Police will rely on hospital reports, forensic evidence, witness accounts, and suspect statements. Meanwhile, authorities continue to ensure all investigative steps comply with Thai law.

Police confirm evidence-driven probe relying on hospital and forensic evidence and witness statements

Richard admitted to attacking Mathis, which officials consider a key element in the inquiry. Police said they will determine whether his explanation about Kanokwan’s injuries is credible. At the same time, officers are evaluating all physical and testimonial evidence.

Investigators continue compiling a full record of the hotel incident. They are cross-checking statements and evidence to verify the timeline. Meanwhile, officials warned that formal charges will follow only after the investigation is complete.

Finally, authorities reiterated that the suspect faces penalties reflecting the severity of the injuries. The investigation will continue until all facts are confirmed. Police said they will proceed with prosecution in accordance with Thai criminal law.

