Corruption at Bangkok Remand Prison. High priced hooker flown in from China for an elite mafia inmate

Chinese mafia inmates live like kings in Bangkok Remand Prison, enjoying imported appliances, superior food, paid Thai attendants, and high-priced models flown from China for secret sexual encounters. Fifteen officers and the prison commander were removed.

Amid corruption allegations linking the Royal Thai Police and the government to Chinese grey money, a shocking scandal has erupted in the Thai Prison Service. A raid this week on Bangkok Remand Prison exposed Chinese mafia inmates living like kings, surrounded by contraband, imported air conditioners, and appliances, with Thai prisoners forced to serve them. Investigators also discovered a Chinese mobster in a secret room, being serviced by a high-priced Chinese escort flown in from the mainland for an illicit rendezvous. Months of rumours fuelled by media reports in Thailand are now confirmed in full. The prison governor and up to 15 Corrections Department officers have been removed from their posts.

On Friday morning at Impact in Muang Thong Thani for the Miss Universe pageant, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that anyone found culpable in a scandal linked to Bangkok’s Remand Prison will be punished without exception.

It came following a raid earlier in the week in which a high-priced model, a sex worker, was found to have been flown in from China and escorted into the prison for a liaison with a Chinese inmate linked to the powerful Chinese mafia.

A raid on Bangkok Special Prison on Tuesday, November 18, 2015, uncovered Chinese mafia prisoners receiving preferential treatment. The Department of Corrections confirmed that authorities had allowed contraband and special privileges.

Furthermore, Thai inmates reported disparities in food, facilities and treatment compared with Chinese prisoners.

Raid exposed Chinese mafia inmates living with contraband, appliances and paid Thai servants in prison

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, Mr. Yutthana Nakruangsri, led the raid on Ward 8, the prison’s largest housing unit. The ward contained over 900 inmates, including a significant number of Chinese mafia prisoners.

Previously, the area had housed a carpentry factory, but it had since been abandoned and repurposed as a residence. Consequently, officials noted this location was ideal for concealing contraband.

The initial inspection found electrical appliances, including microwaves, kettles and portable air conditioners. In addition, lighters and sharp objects were discovered, both of which are strictly prohibited items. Thai inmates had previously complained that these items were only available to Chinese prisoners. Officers also reported that some Chinese inmates had employed Thai prisoners to provide services in exchange for payments.

Moreover, the raid uncovered a Chinese mobster in flagrante delicto with a woman flown into Thailand for the encounter. The woman and inmate had been brought to a secret room under the stairs, a secluded area used for unauthorised visits. Investigators later found used condoms and tissue paper at the site. These items were collected for DNA analysis and criminal investigation.

Follow-up search uncovers more contraband, sexual encounters and 15 prison officers questioned

Later, authorities conducted a follow-up search of Ward 8. Mr. Yutthana confirmed that boxes of condoms, electrical appliances, women and other prohibited items were recovered.

In addition, officers found multiple sharp objects and lighters, confirming prior reports of contraband in the cells. The Department of Corrections subsequently formed a fact-finding team led by Inspector-General Mr. Paitoon Mongkhonhatthi.

The team began questioning 15 officers, including former Bangkok Special Prison Commander Mr. Manop Chomchuen and 14 other transferred staff.

Investigators focused on contraband, special privileges and the facilitation of sexual encounters between inmates and foreign women. Furthermore, investigators documented the use of Thai inmates fluent in Chinese to serve and supervise VIP prisoners.

Reports indicated that Chinese inmates had previously exerted influence over other prisoners. As a result, Thai inmates filed complaints citing discrimination and unequal treatment.

The Department of Corrections confirmed these reports were credible, prompting disciplinary and investigative measures. Consequently, authorities transferred the prison commander and 14 implicated officers.

Investigation finds Chinese inmates had privileges including food, attendants and sexual perks

Evidence suggested that Chinese inmates were receiving privileges that violated standard prison regulations. These included superior food, paid attendants and electrical appliances.

In addition, foreign women were frequently allowed access to these inmates under the pretence of being relatives. Investigators confirmed that these visits were actually paid encounters for sexual purposes.

The secret room under the stairs was directly linked to these encounters. Officials noted that the room connected from the commander’s office on the second floor to a basement area.

This passage allowed inmates to receive guests without passing through the main security gates. On the day of the raid, officers apprehended a Chinese inmate and a female visitor. Biological evidence from the encounter was collected for DNA testing.

A preliminary review confirmed that these privileges had persisted over a long period. Corrections officials were complicit, allowing Chinese inmates access to contraband, electrical appliances and paid services.

Officers facilitated VIP privileges while Thai inmates complained about inequity and prison violations

Officers facilitated these arrangements through direct coordination and omission of standard procedures. Consequently, Thai inmates lodged multiple complaints, citing inequity and dissatisfaction.

The Department of Corrections emphasised the seriousness of the violations. A team was assigned to inspect the prison thoroughly, remove prohibited items, and enforce operational standards. In addition, field inspections were conducted by the Department’s Inspector-General, Correctional Science Division, Human Resources Management Division, and Officer Disciplinary Group.

Investigators confirmed that three cells specifically housed Chinese mafia prisoners. Group leaders were placed together while subordinates remained segregated. These inmates reportedly hired Thai prisoners fluent in Chinese to serve them. Payment for these services was collected systematically, ensuring compliance with the VIP arrangements.

Furthermore, evidence revealed that high-profile female models were flown from China to the prison. The cost of flights and services reportedly reached seven figures in Thai baht. These models were escorted through controlled routes, bypassing the main gates. They were received in the secret room under the stairs, where sexual encounters took place.

Ministry orders immediate investigation after raid reveals misconduct and VIP privileges in Bangkok prison

Following the raid, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice issued Ministry Order No. 233/2568 to investigate the events.

The order emphasised the immediate questioning of all staff involved in the supervision of Chinese mafia inmates. Authorities also mandated stricter enforcement measures and the removal of prohibited items.

The raid and subsequent investigation revealed a pattern of misconduct in the prison. Electrical appliances, sharp objects, lighters, and paid attendants were provided exclusively to Chinese inmates. Thai prisoners were excluded from these privileges. Investigators confirmed that these arrangements created hierarchy and influence within the prison population.

High-profile inmates were previously involved in scams, casinos and online gambling in Cambodia and Myanmar. Lawyers for a high-profile inmate earlier claimed that some of these activities had indirect support from elements of the Chinese government.

The prominent inmate, Kingpin She Zhijiang, was held in Bangkok Special Prison until his extradition to China on November 10. His appeal to remain in Thailand had been rejected. At one point, he was reportedly threatened and surveilled within the prison.

Contraband and privileges systematically misused for VIP inmates with electrical devices and high living

Investigators determined that contraband and privileges were presented as donations or gifts.

However, these items were systematically misused for VIP inmates. Electrical appliances, microwaves, kettles and portable air conditioners were installed in cells for convenience. Investigators confirmed that lighters and sharp objects presented serious safety violations.

DNA testing was ordered on evidence recovered from used condoms and tissue paper in the secret room under the stairs.

The Department of Corrections emphasised that this evidence would support both disciplinary and criminal proceedings. The raid was considered critical for accountability within the facility.

Authorities confirmed that the prison commander, Mr. Manop Chomchuen, and 14 other officers were transferred immediately following the raid. The transfers aimed to facilitate a transparent investigation into misconduct. Officials stated that no personnel would be shielded from investigation. Disciplinary action would follow based on evidence collected during the operation.

Prime Minister confirms legal action against officials and senior ringleaders after prison raid

On November 21, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul publicly addressed the case. Notably, he confirmed that officials had facilitated the entry of women and contraband into the prison.

The PM stated that legal action would be taken against anyone involved, regardless of rank. He further confirmed that senior ringleaders had already been extradited for prosecution.

Investigators confirmed that the secret room under the stairs was designed for discreet visits by VIP inmates. Evidence showed that models and foreign women had been brought into the prison through a controlled passage from the commander’s office. The room was equipped to host sexual encounters, with evidence recovered during the raid.

The investigation revealed that the Chinese mafia group maintained strict control over their assigned cells. Leaders remained together, while subordinates were separated. Thai prisoners were employed as attendants to supervise and provide services. Payment for these services was systematic and reportedly significant.

Electrical appliances, lighters, and female models were used to maintain VIP status and privileges

Electrical appliances found in the cells included microwaves, kettles, air conditioners, and other devices. Investigators concluded that these items were provided to enhance privileges exclusively for Chinese mafia inmates.

The Department of Corrections also confirmed that sexual encounters were arranged with female models flown from China. Payments for these services reportedly reached seven figures in Thai baht. Officials allowed the women into the prison using controlled routes that bypassed the main security gates.

The raid sparked a formal disciplinary investigation. Ministry of Justice Order No. 233/2568 outlined the need for immediate questioning of all personnel involved. Investigators focused on contraband, preferential treatment, sexual encounters, and financial arrangements facilitating the VIP status of Chinese inmates.

The Department of Corrections emphasised that the investigation was ongoing. All items recovered, including electrical appliances, sharp objects, lighters, and biological evidence, would be used for prosecution and disciplinary action. Officers involved would face questioning, and no one would be exempt.

Raid confirms preferential treatment caused unrest among Thai inmates and extensive prison misconduct

Reports confirmed that the preferential treatment had caused unrest among Thai inmates. Complaints noted unequal access to food, amenities, and privileges. Investigators confirmed that the privileges extended to hiring Thai prisoners as attendants and allowing foreign women into the facility.

DNA samples collected from used condoms and tissue paper would serve as key evidence. Investigators confirmed that these samples would support both legal and disciplinary proceedings. Authorities emphasised that the raid was a decisive step to restore operational control and accountability within the prison.

Finally, the raid revealed extensive misconduct at Bangkok Special Prison. Chinese mafia prisoners enjoyed privileges, paid Thai attendants, electrical appliances, and sexual encounters.

Prohibited items, including knives and lighters, were present. Biological evidence was collected. Fifteen officers were transferred, and a fact-finding committee was established. Investigators emphasised transparency, enforcement, and accountability.

Despite the apparent crackdown, disturbing questions remain. Reports of these arrangements have been circulating for months. In addition, they chime with reports linked to now-extradited kingpin She Zhijiang. The question, of course, is how this regime was facilitated in the firts place.

Undeniable, it is yet another example of grey Chinese capital and influence corrupting the kingdom.

