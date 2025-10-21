PM Anutin chairs a secret Government House meeting, orders crackdown on Thai networks linked to Cambodian scams, vows to revoke citizenship of dual nationals involved, warns political rivals not to exploit the crisis, and asserted full authority to dissolve Parliament.

A highly secretive meeting at Government House on Monday approved tough action against Thai networks tied to Cambodia’s scam industry and illicit funds. Ministers surrendered phones as guards sealed the room for two tense hours. Afterward, Prime Minister Anutin admitted tensions with the People’s Party and warned he could dissolve Parliament if challenged. The dispute follows claims linking politicians and financiers to Cambodian crime groups. Anutin confirmed both Thais and foreigners were involved and vowed to revoke Thai citizenship from any dual nationals tied to scams—while refusing to name names.

An extraordinary and highly secretive meeting was held at Government House on Monday evening. The event unfolded under unusually tight security. All participants surrendered their personal phones and devices in sealed bags before entering the Santi Maitri Building. Curtains were drawn across every window, while armed guards took up positions around the compound.

The meeting began at 4 p.m. and was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul. It was the first full sitting of the government’s new Technology Crime Suppression and Prevention Committee.

The Prime Minister was joined by key ministers and senior officials. Among them were the Ministers of Justice, Digital Economy and Society, and Defense, along with high-ranking officers from the Royal Thai Police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

Secretive meeting declares national emergency as Thailand moves to crush Cambodian scam networks

The committee was created to address what Anutin described as a “national emergency” — the surge of cross-border scam syndicates operating from Cambodia and other neighbouring states. He said Thailand was now the target of vast criminal operations that drained billions of baht from the economy.

After two hours of intense deliberation, the Prime Minister announced that the fight against scam compounds would become a formal national agenda. He confirmed that cabinet would take up the matter on Tuesday.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat later told reporters that the Prime Minister had issued immediate operational orders. Internet signals linked to suspected scam operations in Poipet, Cambodia, and parts of Myanmar were to be disconnected without delay. According to Mr Siripong, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) was appointed the lead agency for the crackdown.

It will be responsible for monitoring, collecting, and protecting all related digital data. Importantly, he said, the Prime Minister warned that any official caught leaking information to scammers would face criminal action.

PM orders citizenship checks and revocations for those linked to foreign scam operations and illicit finance

In addition, Anutin directed the Department of Provincial Administration to begin reviewing the citizenship status of individuals linked to these scams. The order followed recommendations from the Royal Thai Police and AMLO. Any person found to be involved in transnational crime would lose their Thai nationality immediately.

The Prime Minister spoke to the press after the meeting. His tone was unusually grave. He admitted being shocked by new intelligence presented during the briefing. “The situation is more serious than I imagined,” he said. “These networks are infiltrating our society at many levels.”

He revealed that both Thai nationals and foreigners were working with syndicates based in Cambodian border towns. Some, he said, had already obtained Thai citizenship through fraudulent means. He referred indirectly to a foreign applicant he had rejected for citizenship in the past — believed to be Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith. However, he clarified that Thailand would never allow dual citizenship for anyone linked to criminal activity.

Anutin vows to strip dual nationals tied to scams and warns of global scrutiny over Thailand’s response

“Anyone who holds Thai citizenship while retaining another nationality, and is involved in scams, will lose it,” he said firmly. Anutin warned that online crime had become a national security issue. “This is not a small crime. It is a threat to the state,” he declared. He added that the government must act decisively to protect the country’s financial integrity and reputation abroad.

The Prime Minister said the issue had already drawn international attention. Law enforcement agencies in the United States and United Kingdom recently targeted the powerful Prince Group in Cambodia and its chairman, Chen Zhi. “The whole world is watching how Thailand responds,” he said. “If we hesitate, we risk losing the confidence of our allies.”

He stressed that the crackdown would be comprehensive. “No one is above the law,” he said. “We will not spare anyone — politician, businessman, or official — if evidence shows wrongdoing.”

Opposition MP blasts rumours of Woraphak appointment as PM vows fair process in financial probe committees

Anutin categorically denied reports that Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong had been chosen to lead a financial tracing committee. He said no such appointment had been made. However, opposition MP Rangsiman Rome strongly criticized the rumour earlier that day. He said that if the appointment were true, it would be “insane” and a “slap in the face” to the Thai public.

Mr Rangsiman, chairman of the House Committee on National Security, warned that such an appointment would make the government no different from the scam networks it claimed to oppose. “It would mean the system is protecting the criminals,” he said.

In response, Anutin dismissed the story as baseless. He confirmed that several subcommittees would soon be created but that no names had yet been selected. The committees would operate under the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Justice, AMLO, the Ministry of Digital Economy, and the Ministry of Interior. Each body would coordinate operations and report directly to him.

Anutin warns opponents not to politicize scam crisis and asserts full authority to dissolve Parliament anytime

He also warned political opponents not to exploit the issue for political gain. Recently, People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut threatened to submit a no-confidence motion if the government failed to act. Mr. Nattapong, or ‘Teng,’ noted that he would do this without notice. In effect, this would preclude the Prime Minister from dissolving the House until a vote of no confidence had been taken.

In reply on Monday, the Prime Minister said he retained the power to dissolve Parliament at any time. “Do I have to tell you when I’ll dissolve Parliament?” he asked reporters. “If I want to run, I run. If I want to stay, I stay.”

He repeated that statement several times, asserting that dissolution was the Prime Minister’s constitutional prerogative. “When the time is right, I will return power to the people,” he said. Despite the political tension, Anutin reaffirmed his commitment to the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with the People’s Party on constitutional reform. “We have already passed the first agenda,” he said. “The process continues, not from the beginning, but from step three to four.”

Cross-border internet cuts begin as Cambodia urged to cooperate and Thai agencies granted instant powers

Meanwhile, government agencies are already acting on his orders. The NBTC confirmed that the disconnection of cross-border signals had started as soon as the border complaints were received. However, scammers have begun rerouting signals through other channels. The Prime Minister said Thailand had formally asked Cambodia to help block alternative routes. “This will test the sincerity of our neighbours,” he said. “If they want good relations, they must help eliminate these networks.”

Officials said the Prime Minister’s tone during the meeting was intense and commanding. He repeatedly ordered coordination between the Ministry of Interior, AMLO, and the Royal Thai Police. He told them to act fast and not wait for bureaucratic approval.

At one point, he reportedly told the National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general that any agency could cut off communication or power to scam compounds immediately. “If a signal needs to be cut, cut it,” he said. “You don’t need another meeting.”

PM invokes emergency powers allowing agencies to act instantly and pledges national unity in anti-scam war

He described this new authority as a “strong remedy.” It allows agencies to take immediate action against any operation that aids criminal activity.

Later in the evening, during an outdoor press session, the Prime Minister paused as the Government House police lowered the national flag. He invited the gathered media to stand with him and sing the national anthem. When the anthem ended, he continued the briefing. “We are defending our country,” he said. “This is not only about money; it’s about national dignity.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed that more arrests are expected. “We already have evidence,” he said. “We know which networks are behind the scams, and we know where the money goes.” He explained that law enforcement had already seized tens of billions of baht from illegal operations. However, he said the lack of unified communication had allowed scammers to regroup. “Each agency has worked hard, but they have worked alone,” he said. “Now we will act as one.”

Government vows public transparency as crackdown expands from Bangkok to Cambodia and beyond

He ordered that future public updates be issued jointly by all agencies. “The people must see results,” he said. “They must know we are not standing still.”

Anutin also addressed rumors that scammers were operating inside Bangkok. He said that, while networks had cells in the capital, their main command remained abroad. “They are everywhere,” he admitted. “But their heart is still across the border.”

As the press conference concluded, the Prime Minister reiterated that anyone proven to hold dual nationality or assist scam groups would lose citizenship immediately. “No second chances,” he said. He then left the press area flanked by Interior Ministry security officers. His expression, reporters noted, was stern and focused. Veteran activist and former massage parlour owner Chuwit Kamolvisit praised the Prime Minister’s strong words but urged quick results. “Talk is good,” he said, “but we need arrests. We need assets seized. We need justice.”

Anutin vows relentless crackdown on transnational scam empires as Thailand pushes its toughest agenda yet

For Anutin Charnvirakul, the challenge is immense. The scam networks are sophisticated, transnational, and deeply entrenched. But the Prime Minister insists he will not back down. “This is a fight for the country’s future,” he said. “It is a fight we will win.”

The Cabinet is expected to endorse the anti-scam agenda at its Tuesday session. If passed, it will mark the most aggressive government action yet against Thailand’s multi-billion baht scam industry. For now, the Prime Minister’s message is clear. The crackdown has begun, and it will reach every level of Thai society — from the streets of Bangkok to the border towns of Cambodia.

Further reading:

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

Cyber police and Money Laundering agency seek UK and US co-operation targeting Cambodian networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament

Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People’s Party MP insists its certainly true

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome