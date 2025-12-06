Mounting concern as police investigate death of top Channel 8 news reporter after high cyanide levels

Mounting concern as police investigate the death of Channel 8 reporter Nattawut Ponglangka, 35, found dead at his Nonthaburi home. Post-mortem revealed lethal cyanide. Authorities are probing all possibilities, including suicide, accident or murder.

Speculation is mounting over the death of Thai reporter Nattawut Ponglangka, 35, found dead at his home in Nonthaburi, on Bangkok’s outskirts, last Sunday. On Friday, officials confirmed that a post-mortem detected lethal levels of cyanide in his body. Nattawut, a Channel 8 reporter, was discovered with vomit nearby. Police are investigating all possibilities, including suicide from work-related stress-induced depression, accidental poisoning or murder.

Renowned Thai journalist Nattawut Ponglangka, 35, was found dead in his Bang Kruai townhouse on November 30. The Channel 8 field reporter, known for investigative reporting, was discovered lying on a sheet in his living room. Initial observations revealed no signs of struggle. Forensic analysis later detected cyanide in his bloodstream and stomach.

News of Nattawut’s death was first confirmed by fellow Channel 8 reporter Ice Sarawat Kijpanit. He stated that Nattawut had died unexpectedly overnight, and multiple journalists had verified the report. Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death.

Born in Chiang Rai on September 14, 1990, Nattawut began his career at INN News. Later, he worked at Channel 3, Amarin TV, and finally Channel 8. At Channel 8, he frequently appeared on the program Thub Took Khao. He received the 2025 Thep Narai Nakarat Award for Outstanding Field Reporter. Earlier, he also won the Press Awards 2022 “Thananthorn 4” accolade.

Questions raised as top officials urge investigation into reporter Nattawut Ponglangka’s cause of death

Questions about his death intensified on December 5. Thanakrit Chitareerat, assistant to the Public Health Minister, posted on social media, urging authorities not to cremate the body. He cited suspicions regarding the cause of death.

Furthermore, he raised three possibilities: cardiac arrhythmia, suicide or poisoning. He also shared a photograph of a packet containing white powder. Consequently, he asked why it had not been examined.

The situation escalated when veteran journalist Phut Apiwan reported that the family had ordered the immediate seizure of Nattawut’s body. They acted after receiving autopsy results. The family reportedly still had unresolved doubts. Therefore, they requested a detailed investigation.

Neighbours described Nattawut as cheerful and diligent. Moreover, they reported no signs of stress or unusual behaviour.

Events and unusual signs reported by neighbours before the death of Nattawut Ponglangka

On the night of November 29, neighbours heard no disturbances. However, on the morning of November 30, his dog barked unusually loudly. Initially, neighbours considered it normal. Friends were seen entering and leaving the house as usual before the body was discovered.

Bang Kruai Police Station patrol officers confirmed they responded to the scene on November 30. They escorted medical examiners from the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Inside the two-story townhouse, officers found no abnormalities or signs of forced entry. Furthermore, they observed a pile of yellow vomit beside Nattawut’s body on a blanket, suggesting he had vomited before dying.

Pol. Col. Kittisak Phongthanarak, Superintendent of Bang Kruai Police Station, ordered police lines to secure the property. Access was restricted until the family returned for a full forensic examination.

Witness and family statements highlight the character and initial forensic findings on the reporter’s death

Neighbour Ms. Kanya, 44, stated she had lived next door for seven years. The local woman described Nattawut as friendly, calm, and approachable. She added that his family regularly hosted visitors and social gatherings.

She reported no conflicts or unusual activity before the incident. Additionally, she expressed doubt that Nattawut would commit suicide. She described him as hardworking, with a promising career. Moreover, she noted his vigilance in monitoring the property and caring for his dogs. She said the discovery of cyanide increased her concern about potential foul play.

Investigators in Nonthaburi Province confirmed that the Institute of Forensic Medicine detected toxic substances in Nattawut’s body. Official results were expected within one month.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Angkhan Sriyotha, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Bang Kruai Police Station, confirmed investigators examined the scene on December 5. The deceased was found in the living room, fully clothed, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, socks, and a wristwatch. There were no signs of physical assault or struggle.

Investigation continues as police and forensic teams examine the scene and autopsy findings

Authorities reported that Nattawut had returned home from work the previous evening. He spent time drinking with two male friends before sleeping in the living room. Friends discovered the body the following morning. The deceased had a history of allergies and asthma. His body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy.

Police noted the presence of vomit beside the body and cordoned off the area pending detailed examination. Furthermore, the Institute confirmed the presence of cyanide.

Initial autopsy results suggested cardiac arrhythmia as a cause of death. However, toxicology indicated cyanide poisoning. Police have not ruled out any possibility. Investigators reported that Nattawut had been under stress and pressure.

Officers confirmed that no abnormalities or signs of struggle were observed. Security lines were maintained at the residence while forensic officers conducted examinations. Access was restricted to authorised personnel.

Family and colleagues request a full investigation before any funeral arrangements are made

The family requested that cremation not proceed until the investigation concludes. They emphasised the need for a thorough review before any funeral arrangements.

Colleagues reported that Nattawut was dedicated to journalism and highly respected. Furthermore, they noted his diligence and frequent appearances on live programs. Neighbours described him as approachable and vigilant.

Investigators confirmed that two friends were present during his final hours. They are being interviewed as part of the inquiry. Authorities are analysing cyanide detection in conjunction with witness statements, medical history, and autopsy results.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine’s final report is expected to clarify the circumstances of Nattawut’s death. Authorities confirmed no assumptions are being made. The determination of cause will rely on forensic evidence, medical records and witness accounts.

Police and forensic teams maintain security while investigations continue in Bang Kruai

Police continue to secure the residence and preserve evidence. Moreover, investigators coordinate with the family, neighbours, and colleagues to ensure a comprehensive examination.

The case remains under active investigation. Cyanide presence, medical history, and witness testimony remain central to understanding the circumstances of Nattawut Ponglangka’s death.

Police confirmed that security lines remain in place. Forensic officers are conducting a systematic examination of the property. Furthermore, investigators are reconciling autopsy results with witness accounts. All statements are being cross-checked with forensic findings.

Authorities emphasised that no conclusions will be drawn until all evidence is reviewed. Investigators continue to document movements and activities prior to the incident.

The family, colleagues, and neighbours continue to cooperate with authorities. Police stated that the final report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine will determine the official cause of death.

