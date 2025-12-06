Second UK man in three days lost while swimming at the beach. 91 year old on Koh Lanta lost on Tuesday

Second British holidaymaker drowns in Thailand in three days as 91-year-old dies on Koh Lanta while 37-year-old Jason Lambert perishes at Phuket beach amid strong waves and lifeguard rescue efforts, highlighting dangers during monsoon season.

On Tuesday, on Koh Lanta off Krabi, a second British holidaymaker lost his life in the sea. The 91-year-old, fitted with a pacemaker, went into sudden distress as his wife watched helplessly from the shore, slipping under the waves and being pulled out dead within minutes. Three days earlier, 37-year-old Jason Lambert from Ipswich was also dragged under the waves at Freedom Beach in Phuket and was declared dead on the sand as his family members stood by.

A 91-year-old British tourist died while swimming at a resort on Koh Lanta on Tuesday morning. The man entered the water at Lanta Pura Beach Resort and swam for about an hour. His wife, 65, remained on the sand only metres away. Witnesses saw no issues at first. Then he clutched his chest without warning.

He tried to stay afloat but began to struggle. He flailed his hands and slipped under the surface. Lifeguards reacted immediately. They ran into the sea and reached him within moments. However, he was already unresponsive when they pulled him ashore.

Police Lieutenant Pongkorn Chuwait arrived at 11 am after resort staff raised the alarm. He confirmed the man had a pacemaker but no other known medical conditions. He also said the wife reported no suspicions about the cause of death.

Post mortem scheduled after elderly British tourist dies at Koh Lanta resort in seas with strong currents

The body was sent to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. The couple had arrived in Krabi province on 28 November. They had planned to check out of the resort on 3 December. There were no official reports of dangerous surf at the time.

Yet the monsoon season often brings strong currents to Thai beaches. Red flags are used during these periods to warn tourists about unstable sea conditions.

The death came only three days after another fatal incident involving a British visitor. Jason Lambert, 37, drowned at Freedom Beach in Phuket on Saturday. He had travelled there with his sister. Early reports misidentified her as his wife, but police later corrected the information. The pair reached the beach around 10 am.

Lambert entered the water soon after. The surf appeared manageable at first. Then a strong wave hit him without warning. A rip current dragged him away from the shore. He vanished beneath the surface in seconds.

Tourists reacted to British swimmer pulled under the waves at Phuket beach before emergency teams

Tourists saw him disappear and reacted at once. They pulled him from the water and attempted CPR. Emergency services were notified shortly after. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Mekchai said officers received the call around 12.30 pm.

He added that Lambert from Ipswich in the United Kingdom could not be revived despite extended efforts. Authorities have begun preparations to repatriate the body to the United Kingdom.

They reported that Lambert showed no signs of distress before the wave struck. Sudden wave surges are common along Phuket’s coastline, particularly during shifting seasonal weather.

Both incidents occurred in the morning. Both happened at well-known beach destinations that attract large numbers of foreign visitors. In each case, bystanders or lifeguards reacted quickly. In the latest incident, lifeguards reached the elderly man almost instantly. In the second case, tourists took the lead in the rescue attempt.

Neither British swimmer survives separate incidents in Koh Lanta and Phuket despite rescue attempts

Yet neither swimmer survived. Police in both provinces are following standard procedures. They have released no findings linking the two deaths. They also have not stated that sea warnings were active at the exact times of the incidents. However, coastal authorities routinely caution swimmers during the monsoon months.

The Koh Lanta case involved a sudden medical collapse. According to witnesses, the 91-year-old man showed visible distress before sinking.

His pacemaker was noted by police during a background check. His wife observed the incident from the beach but could not intervene in time. Resort staff contacted police immediately, and lifeguards performed the initial response. The post-mortem examination remains pending.

The Phuket case unfolded differently. Lambert was reportedly struck by a powerful wave and forced into deeper water. The rip current then pulled him under. Tourists acted fast but saw no response from him once ashore.

CPR and emergency efforts fail to save Brit tourist in Phuket as authorities describe forceful waters

CPR continued until emergency crews reached the scene. Police later announced his death. They began coordinating the administrative process required for returning his remains to the UK. Officers said Lambert had no known difficulties before the wave hit. They described the water conditions as forceful and unpredictable.

The two deaths occurred in separate provinces but within the same week. Both involved British nationals on holiday. Each case drew responses from police, resort personnel, and members of the public. The events also shared a similar time frame, as each unfolded late in the morning.

Nevertheless, police indicated no direct connection between the incidents. They continue to process routine documentation and interviews. Further statements will depend on post-mortem findings and administrative reviews.

Officials in Phuket and Krabi continue to warn tourists about seasonal surf. Lifeguards essential

Officials in Phuket and Krabi often warn travellers about monsoon-season hazards. These hazards include shifting currents, sudden drops in water depth, and rapid increases in wave strength.

Beaches such as Freedom Beach and Koh Lanta remain popular despite these seasonal risks. Rescue staff and lifeguards are commonly stationed along major coastlines during busy periods. They respond to emergencies ranging from minor injuries to full-scale recovery operations.

In the Koh Lanta case, lifeguards reported seeing the elderly man’s sudden distress almost as soon as it began. Their swift entry into the water resulted in a rapid recovery. Yet the man showed no signs of life once ashore. Police stated that the wife accepted the explanation regarding the collapse. Authorities noted that she had been only metres away and saw the struggle unfold.

Rapid drownings on Phuket and Koh Lanta illustrate the dangers of strong waves and swift currents

In the Phuket case, Lambert’s disappearance under the water came quickly. Tourists described a strong wave followed by a rapid pull from the rip current.

They saw no re-emergence before they entered the water to help. Their response continued through CPR efforts that lasted until emergency personnel arrived. Police recorded the timeline and confirmed the involvement of bystanders in the attempted rescue.

Both investigations remain active. Police have not released post-mortem results for either victim. Formal procedures are underway for repatriation. Family members remain in contact with officials. Authorities said they would issue further updates once documentation and examinations are complete.

