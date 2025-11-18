A speedboat carrying 39 tourists from Phuket off Krabi narrowly avoided disaster after the captain spotted cracks in the hull, quickly radioed for help and all passengers were safely rescued by park authorities and a larger vessel without injuries.

Panic swept Krabi on Saturday when a speedboat carrying 39 people, including 35 tourists, developed cracks at sea and began taking on water. Quick action by the captain kept all passengers safe while a larger boat intervened to complete the rescue. The speedboat nearly capsized. All passengers were returned safely to Phuket, and authorities launched a full investigation. Safety concerns over boat tours and excursions are long-standing, with previous incidents including fatalities.

A speedboat carrying tourists from Phuket narrowly avoided catastrophe in the Andaman Sea on Saturday, November 15, 2015. The vessel developed a crack while travelling near Phi Phi Island in Krabi Province. Consequently, water began flooding the hull just ten minutes after leaving Bamboo Island. The boat rocked violently, raising immediate concern among passengers.

The captain quickly noticed the problem. Therefore, he turned the boat back toward Koh Mai Phai. Simultaneously, he requested assistance from Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park officials. Park authorities promptly dispatched two patrol boats to assist.

Meanwhile, passengers faced rising water inside the vessel. However, officials coordinated a larger boat to evacuate everyone safely. Rubber boats were deployed to transfer passengers from the damaged speedboat. Afterwards, they boarded the larger vessel for the return trip to Phuket.

Mr. Siriwat Saengchawee, head of the national park, confirmed the response. He said the Bamboo Island Protection Unit alerted him immediately. As a result, he ordered emergency assistance and coordinated with the larger boat to secure all passengers.

The speedboat carried 39 people in total. This included 35 tourists, one captain, two crew members, and one guide. Among the tourists, 31 were adults and four were children. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests the crack was on the left stern of the boat. Consequently, water entered the vessel rapidly, creating a high risk of capsizing. Authorities credited the captain’s swift action with preventing a serious accident.

Tourists described the shock when the boat flooded unexpectedly. Moreover, they reported violent rocking that made the situation frightening. Park officials and the captain acted decisively, ensuring no casualties occurred.

The speedboat incident follows a pattern of past safety concerns in the area. For example, travel reviews describe speedboats hitting waves forcefully, smashing windscreens, and taking on water. Additionally, a 2016 report documented a long-tail boat sinking after hitting rocks in rough seas. Passengers required immediate rescue in that case.

Several travellers have reported serious injuries from speedboat operations. Some described back injuries caused by boats travelling too fast over waves. Overcrowding is another recurring issue, according to online reviews. In many cases, passengers reported late pickups, disorganised tours, and unprofessional operators.

Unexpected hazards also affect tourists in the region. For instance, jellyfish during snorkelling caused concern in multiple reports. In addition, crew members sometimes lacked proper first aid training. Visitors also reported crowded and commercialised conditions at popular destinations like Koh Phi Phi.

Other complaints involved tours failing to meet expectations. One example included a “sunset cruise” criticised for a poorly arranged dinner in inadequate conditions. Travellers have consistently expressed dissatisfaction over safety, service and organisation.

Early last year, five boat drivers at Ao Por Pier in Phuket tested positive for methamphetamine. This came within days of a Russian girl being killed in a speedboat accident after the craft hit rocks near Koh Maiton Island, close to Holiday Island.

Nevertheless, the demand from tourists and the interests of the industry must be considered. Certain Thai authorities have dramatically improved safety in the region. In addition to rescue craft operated by the Royal Thai Navy, there are now rigorous inspections and mentoring of all incidents like that which occurred on Saturday.

For instance, authorities maintain patrols and emergency protocols throughout the area. Therefore, swift coordination between park officials and vessel operators remains crucial. In the recent incident, quick decisions prevented what could have been a major maritime disaster.

Notably, on Thursday, November 6th, the Royal Thai Navy executed a rescue operation which plucked four Russian tourists left stranded on Koh Maiton’s rocks.

Passengers were later on Saturday transferred safely to the larger boat and returned to Phuket. Authorities confirmed all were accounted for, and no injuries or property loss occurred. Environmental damage during the evacuation was also ruled out.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding tourist vessel safety in Krabi. Past events and reviews repeatedly note overcrowding, rough seas, and equipment failures. Consequently, maritime officials stress the need for inspections and adherence to safety regulations.

The November 15 case shows that cracks in hulls, rapid flooding and rough waves pose serious risks. Nevertheless, decisive action by trained personnel prevented casualties. Local park authorities said an investigation of the vessel continues. Experts aim to identify the exact cause of the stern crack.

Authorities also confirmed that safety measures remain active in high-traffic tourist zones. Moreover, coordination between private operators and park officials continues to be essential. Rapid response protocols, patrol boats, and monitoring systems are maintained to reduce risks.

Tourists are advised to be alert to vessel conditions and emergency procedures. The speedboat incident demonstrates how quickly situations can escalate at sea. Officials credited both the captain and park personnel with preventing injuries.

No casualties occurred, and all passengers were returned safely to Phuket. Investigations continue into the vessel’s hull and maintenance records. Officials said they will take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The November 15 incident is part of a broader pattern of safety concerns. Previous reports describe tourists shocked by overcrowded boats, rough rides, and unexpected hazards. Several reviews mention broken equipment, lack of first aid, and poor service. Therefore, authorities and operators remain under scrutiny to maintain maritime safety standards.

