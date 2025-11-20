Elderly Canadian woman dies on speedboat outing to swimming area off Koh Phi Phi. Hit by a freak wave

A 69-year-old Canadian tourist tragically died off Koh Phi Phi after a freak wave struck her while swimming at Pha Daeng. She was pulled ashore by guides but showed severe exhaustion and later died at Koh Phi Phi Hospital, police and medics confirmed today.

A 69-year-old Canadian tourist died Sunday, November 16, after losing consciousness while swimming at a dive site near Koh Phi Phi, police confirmed.

According to Koh Phi Phi Police, the incident occurred at the Pha Daeng diving area in Moo 7, Ao Nang Subdistrict, around 1 pm. The woman had travelled from Phuket by speedboat earlier that morning. She arrived between 9 am and 9:45 am with a tour group.

The group later moved to the Pha Daeng site, where tourists were swimming. Police reported that the woman attempted to exit the water when a wave struck her. Consequently, she began choking and appeared exhausted. About 15 minutes later, she lost consciousness.

Tour guides and staff immediately brought her ashore. She was then transferred to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. Medical personnel confirmed her death shortly after arrival.

Pol Lt Apilak Suwanlikhit, Deputy Inspector for Investigations at Koh Phi Phi Police Station, said he was notified at 2:42 pm. Subsequently, officers visited the scene. They collected statements from tour operators and witnesses present during the incident.

Police said the official cause of death remains under investigation. Medical examination results are pending. Authorities have not released the woman’s name, as they coordinate with her family and the Canadian embassy.

The incident follows other recent fatalities involving foreign tourists in southern Thailand. In March, a 26-year-old UK tourist died while diving off Koh Tao. She returned to the boat for a toilet break after being underwater. Then, the vessel caught fire and sank. She perished in the incident.

Sources warn that many activities involving tourists in southern waters carry real risks. However, Thai authorities have also saved numerous tourists in recent years. They provide emergency response craft and train boat skippers and captains to handle crises.

Meanwhile, Phuket continues to lose foreign tourists who swim offshore during monsoon season. Deadly currents remain a risk until April or May next year. Despite this, tourists continue visiting the area.

The Canadian woman had joined a guided snorkelling trip. Police said the group followed standard procedures. Nevertheless, environmental factors, including waves and currents, turned dangerous quickly.

Officers noted that her group arrived on Koh Phi Phi by speedboat early that morning. They moved to the Pha Daeng diving area soon after. At the site, several tourists were swimming under supervision.

During the incident, she struggled to exit the water. A wave struck her while she attempted to climb back on board. She began choking and became exhausted. Fifteen minutes later, she lost consciousness.

Guides acted quickly. They brought her ashore and transferred her to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. Medical staff confirmed her death soon after arrival. Pol Lt Apilak said the investigation continues. Authorities await the medical examination report.

The Canadian woman’s death marks another in a series of water-related fatalities among foreign tourists in Thailand. Police continue monitoring incidents closely in southern islands such as Phuket, Koh Phi Phi, and Koh Tao.

Officials previously cited seasonal hazards. Monsoon currents create deadly conditions, especially for swimmers and snorkelers. Accidents often occur despite guided supervision.

Thai authorities have expanded training for boat operators and emergency responders. This includes drills, rescue readiness, and safety training for skippers and captains. Rescue craft have also been deployed to high-risk areas.

Despite these measures, authorities emphasise that accidents can occur quickly. Environmental factors, sudden waves and health emergencies remain constant hazards.

Police continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the Canadian woman’s death. They are collecting statements and reviewing tour group procedures. Further details will be released after the medical examination results.

Tourism remains central to southern Thailand’s economy. Thousands of visitors engage in water activities annually. However, police data show that accidents, including drownings, occur regularly.

For instance, during the monsoon season, authorities advise caution for swimmers and snorkelers. Up to forty deaths have been reported this year off Phuket alone from swimming incidents. Even in guided tours, sudden waves can create life-threatening situations. Authorities maintain emergency response units on standby.

The Canadian woman’s death underlines the persistent and very real dangers in Thailand’s southern islands. A police investigation, medical examination, and coordination with her family are ongoing. Police say no further details are currently available at this time.

