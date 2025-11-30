Southern islands see more foreign tourists lose lives to sea including a UK man on Saturday in Phuket

Four tourists died in southern Thailand within 24 hours, including a British man at Freedom Beach in Phuket, a Russian man in Patong, and two snorkellers off Phang-nga and Koh Phi Phi, as yet another deadly cluster of water tragedies hits the region.

A 37-year-old British tourist drowned while swimming at Freedom Beach in Phuket late yesterday morning. The white, sandy, idyllic beach is located in Patong in the Kathu district. The man was identified as Jason Mark Lambert. Patong Police confirmed the death after beach guards failed to revive him. The incident was reported at about 12.30 pm on November 29.

Lambert had been on holiday with his family since November 19. He had stayed at the Nipa Hotel in Patong throughout the trip.

According to police, Lambert entered the water with his wife at around 10 am. Conditions appeared normal at that time. However, beach guards soon saw him struggling in the surf. They reacted immediately and pulled him to shore. They began first aid and attempted to resuscitate him. Their efforts continued until emergency personnel arrived. Despite these attempts, Lambert was pronounced dead.

Autopsy finds no concerns as Canadian tourist dies while snorkelling near Koh Phi Phi the same day

His body was later taken to Patong Hospital for further examination. There, Doctor Punthanika Chaithianthong conducted an autopsy under standard procedures. Police said the family raised no concerns about the circumstances.

They did not request further investigation. Officers stated that no foul play was suspected. They added that all observations matched routine administrative findings. The body was then released to the family for funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, another tourist drowned near Koh Phi Phi on the same day. A 69-year-old Canadian woman lost consciousness while snorkelling at the Pha Daeng diving area. She had travelled from Phuket to Koh Phi Phi earlier on November 29 with a tour group.

Staff noticed her in difficulty while she swam near the site. They brought her to shore and rushed her to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police are awaiting formal medical results. They urged tour operators to maintain strict safety procedures during marine activities.

South Korean man dies snorkelling in Similan Islands despite rapid rescue and CPR efforts

Additionally, Thai authorities reported two further water deaths this week. A 65-year-old South Korean snorkeler died in the Similan Islands on November 28. Police in Phang Nga’s Khuk Khak district identified him only as Mr. Lee.

He had travelled from Phuket’s Nai Yang area to join a tour to the Similan Islands that morning. Park rangers later saw him floating face down near Island No. 9. He was wearing a life jacket but was unresponsive.

Rangers moved fast and pulled him onto a rubber boat. They began CPR immediately. Staff transferred him to a medical boat bound for Ko Miang. He arrived at Khuk Khak Medical Centre at about 2.51 pm. Doctors declared him dead five minutes later.

They could not determine an immediate cause of death. His body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy. Police said Lee had a history of heart disease. They notified the South Korean Embassy to inform his family.

Russian tourist drowns off Patong Beach as partner reports routine swim disrupted by possible health issue

Furthermore, a 69-year-old Russian man drowned off Patong Beach on November 30. Patong Police responded to Patong Hospital after he was pronounced dead. He was identified only as Sergey. His companion, Natalia, 47, told police they had been vacationing in Patong since November 18. They planned to stay until December 16.

She said Sergey swam every morning as part of his routine. She believed strong currents or a sudden health issue may have played a role. Police have not indicated any suspicious factors.

Across all cases, authorities noted similar response patterns. Rescuers reacted quickly each time. Yet all attempts at revival were unsuccessful. Autopsies were ordered in the South Korean and Canadian cases. Police said all procedures followed Thai legal requirements for foreign nationals.

Four tourist deaths in three days highlight a cluster of fatal water incidents across Phuket and region

The four deaths occurred within a three-day span. All involved foreign tourists engaged in swimming or snorkelling. Each incident unfolded in daylight hours. Each involved rapid intervention from staff or officials. None produced indications of wrongdoing. Police said routine documentation remains underway.

Moreover, officials contacted embassies when required. Families of all victims were informed. Bodies were transferred according to protocol. No additional statements have been released regarding sea conditions at the times of the incidents. No warnings or advisories have been issued. Investigations remain limited to procedural reviews and autopsy results.

The cluster of incidents highlighted a sequence of unrelated but fatal events across Phuket and nearby waters. However, police stressed that each case follows normal investigative steps. They said the findings so far align with standard outcomes. Documentation will continue according to official guidelines.

It should be borne in mind that the regular reports of deaths at sea come with up to 4.5 million visitors visiting Thailand’s southern provinces and islands each year. Nevertheless, the kingdom does record extraordinarily high levels of drowning deaths each year. For instance, from 2014 to 2023, 36,503 deaths were recorded from drowning. In short, that is 10 per day. Undeniably, many are foreign tourists.

