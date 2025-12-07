Thai nationals ordered evacuated from conflict zones in 4 provinces near Cambodia as conflict threatens

Thai panic as border firefight erupts — Police Chief orders mass evacuations in four provinces after Cambodian troops open fire, soldiers wounded, landmine fears surge, and security forces brace for more clashes in a dangerously unpredictable frontier crisis.

On Sunday evening in Sisaket, tensions were running high after Thai and Cambodian forces clashed for more than 35 minutes in the afternoon. The incident began when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers guarding an engineering corps in the Phu Pha Lek-Phla Hin Paet Kon area. The Royal Thai Army quickly assessed that the conflict could escalate and received direct orders from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to act in line with the unfolding situation. Soon after, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet ordered the evacuation of all Thai nationals in border conflict zones across four provinces.

Border areas in four Thai provinces were placed on a war footing on Sunday after a sharp exchange of gunfire on the Thai-Cambodian border. The clash unfolded in the Phu Pha Lek–Phla Hin Paet Kon area of Sisaket province. Thai authorities said Cambodian troops opened fire first. The confrontation triggered immediate alerts and rapid evacuation orders in the northeast.

Thai military spokesmen said Cambodian forces opened fire on a Thai engineering unit. The engineers were improving a route linking the Phu Pha Lek base to Phiang Fa District. Thai soldiers from the 13th Infantry Battalion were guarding the team.

The clash began at about 2.15 pm at coordinates VA 5417 8739. Thai troops returned fire. Cambodian forces used small arms and recoilless rifles. The exchange lasted 35 minutes. It ended at 2.50 pm.

Injuries to Thai soldiers and rising landmine threats deepen tensions as border violence intensifies

Two Thai soldiers were injured. Sgt Major Anuchat Ruankham was shot in the leg. Pvt Phonchai Champajum suffered chest bruising when a round struck his bulletproof vest. Both were evacuated for treatment. No other injuries were reported. Officials said the soldiers had been protecting the engineering corps when the attack began.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred during a period of sharp tension along the border. The Thai-Cambodian Peace Declaration agreement has been suspended since November 10th. Thai forces were injured in a landmine explosion just days before that.

Thai authorities blamed Cambodian subterfuge for the mine incident. Several earlier mine explosions had already raised security concerns. A Chinese civilian was also injured in one blast recently. These incidents intensified scrutiny of the frontier.

Soon after the clash, the Prime Minister ordered the army to protect national sovereignty. He instructed provincial governors to evacuate residents in four border provinces.

PM orders army action in response and provincial evacuations as further conflict threatens

He also directed security agencies to prepare shelters and conduct evacuation rehearsals. He said ministries must coordinate tightly and act without delay. His office confirmed that the Cambodian side opened fire first. It said the Second Army Region fired back and held its positions.

At 4.30 pm, the Prime Minister’s Office reported that exchanges continued until the situation stabilised. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was briefed throughout the afternoon.

Mr. Anutin ordered the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces to take all necessary steps. He emphasised the need for civilian protection. He urged governors to move residents to safe zones.

At the same time, the National Police Chief, General Kittirat Phanphet, issued evacuation orders across the region. He instructed police stations in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani to evacuate civilians from high-risk areas.

Police and army push full readiness as volatile frontier conditions drive urgent civilian evacuations

The police chief also ordered Border Patrol Police and provincial police to maintain full readiness. They were told to coordinate with the army and secure evacuation routes.

Additionally, Royal Thai Police spokesman Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepchamnong confirmed the urgent directives. Certainly, he insisted the situation remained volatile. Furthermore, he stressed that residents in border districts must move according to evacuation plans. He reported that all units were on 100% alert. General Yingyot noted that the Second Army Region assessed a high likelihood of escalation.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, local administrators monitored the frontier. They warned that further clashes were possible. Several districts began evacuations immediately.

Officers guided residents to designated shelters. Roadblocks were placed on key access points. Security units surveyed areas closest to the border for possible follow-on incidents.

Military reports detail clash origins and confirm confined engagements as officials track renewed risks

According to military reports, the clash began when Cambodian forces approached Thai barbed-wire lines. They opened fire on Thai security guards. Thai troops responded with direct fire. Exchanges followed at multiple points along the immediate zone.

However, officials said the confrontation did not expand beyond the Phu Pha Lek–Phla Hin Paet Kon area. Thai engineering work was halted after the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Region issued a detailed account of the engagement. Firstly, it emphasised that Thai troops responded proportionally and under the Rules of Engagement. Notably, it confirmed the use of recoilless rifles by Cambodian forces. These are light artillery weapons known to have been used in the Cambodian Civil War from 1967 to 1975. It confirmed the duration of the clash and the injury timeline.

Later in the day, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said residents in border districts must evacuate. He named Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani as priority zones. The Prime Minister’s Office official said local units were monitoring conditions closely. Mr. Siripong warned that the situation was fluid and unpredictable. He said assessments indicated a possibility of further violence.

Government urges compliance as shelters open and security tightens amid fears of escalation

The government reiterated that its priority was public safety. Officials urged residents to follow official instructions. In addition, they reminded communities that shelters had been prepared. Later, the government said agencies would issue constant updates. It emphasised the need for rapid compliance with evacuation orders.

Security units remained on high alert into the evening. Patrols along the frontier increased. Army and police units reinforced defensive lines. Evacuation teams continued moving residents to shelters. Authorities advised civilians to avoid all border areas until further notice.

The clash came as Thailand urged the United Nations to investigate Cambodia’s use of landmines inside Thai territory. Thai officers said mines were planted near patrol routes. Top brass in Thailand’s military say these mines caused multiple injuries to Thai soldiers. They said the mine incidents form part of a pattern of recent border tensions.

Nightfall brings raised security and warnings of possible new clashes amid the highest alert levels

As darkness fell, authorities maintained a hardened security posture. They warned that further confrontations were possible. Assessments continued through the evening. Residents were told to remain in shelters and await updates.

By late evening, the situation remained tense. Military units held positions along key border sectors. Police reinforced evacuation areas.

Provincial officials continued accounting for residents who had moved to shelters. The government said it would issue new statements as necessary. Frontline agencies remain on maximum alert until conditions stabilise.

Further reading:

Thailand shocked as United States shelves trade talks after Prime Minister’s call with Trump on Friday

Malaysian PM trying to hold together Thai Cambodian peace pact repudiated this week by Anutin in Sisaket

Fear of renewed hostilities. Thailand scraps Trump’s peace deal with Cambodia. ‘Peace is over’ says PM

Trump brokered peace pact between Thailand and Cambodia suspended after landmine attack this week

Prime Minister Anutin signs accord with Cambodia witnessed by US President Trump in Kuala Lumpur

Trump to oversee ground breaking new deal between Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday to map border

PM asks minister for explanation following official’s claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference