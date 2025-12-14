Thai immigration police in Nonthaburi arrested three Chinese nationals and one Burmese man for illegally selling Buddhist amulets at a shopping mall. All lacked work permits or appropriate visas and now face prosecution and potential blacklisting.

Thai immigration authorities arrested three Chinese nationals and one Myanmar national for illegally selling Buddhist amulets at a shopping mall in Nonthaburi province on Friday. The raid occurred at a mall in the Ngamwongwan area at approximately 1 p.m. on December 12. Authorities acted after receiving complaints that foreigners were operating amulet stalls without proper authorisation.

At two separate stalls, officers observed suspects openly buying and selling Thai amulets. Items included gold and silver amulet cases. Furthermore, the suspects presented themselves as experts in religious artefacts. Authorities said their activities constituted commercial work under Thai law.

Two of the Chinese nationals, identified only by aliases as Ming, 35, and Zhang, 40, were staying in Thailand on 60-day tourist visas. However, neither held a work permit. Meanwhile, a second stall was operated by another Chinese national, alias Wang, who was in Thailand on a student visa. Wang also lacked work authorisation.

Myanmar worker detained along with three Chinese nationals for illegal amulet sales at a Nonthaburi mall

In addition, officers detained a Myanmar worker at Wang’s stall. The worker, identified as Min Oo, 29, had an expired visa and no work authorisation. Authorities stated that Min Oo was employed by Wang at the mall.

All three Chinese nationals were charged with working without authorisation. The Myanmar national was charged with working without a permit and overstaying his visa. Furthermore, Wang faced an additional charge for employing a foreign national without proper documentation.

Following the arrests, all four suspects were transferred to Rattanathibet Police Station for prosecution. Police Col. Suriya Puangsombat, investigation superintendent of Immigration Bureau Division 3, personally inspected the amulet stalls during the operation. He confirmed that the suspects were actively conducting business.

Col. Suriya warned that operating a business without proper permits constitutes an offence under the Royal Decree on Management of Foreign Workers.

Authorities warn of fines and blacklisting for unauthorised foreign workers at retail amulet stalls

The senior officer stated that fines range from ฿5,000 to ฿50,000 for unauthorised workers. Meanwhile, employers hiring foreign nationals without documentation may face fines from ฿10,000 to ฿100,000.

Moreover, authorities noted that, after prosecution, the Immigration Bureau may consider blacklisting individuals under immigration law. Blacklisting would prevent them from re-entering Thailand and serves as a legal deterrent.

Officers acted after receiving multiple complaints from the public. Complainants reported that foreign nationals were selling religious items at the mall without required permits. Consequently, immigration officers conducted an on-site inspection and documented the stalls’ activities.

At both stalls, officers observed transactions and recorded items on sale. The suspects marketed themselves as knowledgeable about Buddhist amulets. Furthermore, authorities confirmed that the sales were an illegal commercial activity.

Suspects lacked visas or work permits, making all amulet sales unauthorised and illegal in Thailand

Ming and Zhang were in Thailand on short-term tourist visas. Consequently, they had no legal right to engage in business. Wang, on a student visa, similarly lacked work authorisation. In addition, Min Oo’s expired visa made his employment both unauthorised and illegal.

The authorities emphasised that illegal commercial activity violates the Royal Decree on Management of Foreign Workers. Accordingly, all four suspects now face legal proceedings. The charges for the Chinese nationals are centred on illegal employment. Meanwhile, the Myanmar national faces charges for both overstaying and working without a permit.

Wang faces multiple charges, including employing Min Oo without proper documentation. Authorities indicated that each violation carries specific penalties under Thai law. After prosecution, the Immigration Bureau may enforce additional measures.

The case highlights continued enforcement efforts by Thai immigration authorities. Officials monitor commercial activities across shopping malls, markets, and other venues. Specifically, authorities focus on foreign nationals operating businesses without legal permits.

Immigration authorities confirm amulet stalls were fully operational and investigation remains ongoing

Col. Suriya confirmed that the amulet stalls were fully operational at the time of the raid. Officers documented all sales and recorded the items offered. Furthermore, the suspects openly marketed their expertise in Buddhist amulets.

The Immigration Bureau Division 3 stated that its investigation remains ongoing. Officers continue reviewing cases of unauthorised foreign workers. Additionally, authorities plan to enforce strict compliance with Thai immigration and labour regulations.

Authorities reiterated that foreigners seeking work or business opportunities in Thailand must comply with visa conditions and obtain work permits. Violations result in fines, prosecution, and potential blacklisting. Moreover, employers must ensure that foreign workers have proper permissions.

The raid in Nonthaburi demonstrates the Thai government’s ongoing efforts to regulate foreign employment. Officials continue to target illegal commercial activity conducted by non-residents. Consequently, authorities remain vigilant across the targeted area and surrounding provinces.

Enforcement targets employees and employers with penalties, including fines and possible blacklisting

Officers emphasised that enforcement actions focus on both employees and employers violating immigration and labour laws. Penalties are applied according to the nature of the violation, whether for casual work, illegal employment or overstaying a visa.

Following prosecution, authorities may impose blacklisting under immigration law. Blacklisting prevents repeat violations and restricts re-entry to Thailand. Officials indicated that such measures are standard practice in cases involving unauthorised foreign workers.

The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of commercial venues, including shopping malls and markets. Immigration authorities are actively monitoring the sale of religious items and other merchandise by foreign nationals.

At this time, the suspects remain in legal proceedings at Rattanathibet Police Station. Officers confirmed that all four were detained immediately following the raid. Immigration authorities continue to enforce regulations strictly, emphasising compliance with Thai law.

Indeed, this is part of a growing crackdown presently underway in Southern Thailand, which has extended its focus to provinces with large numbers of foreign residents.

