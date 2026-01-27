3 Britons take on American in Pattaya street brawl that ended with hugs at Pattaya City Police Station

Three Britons were filmed kicking an American unconscious during a 4.30 am street brawl on Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao. The attack unfolded in a nightlife zone, drew crowds, spread on social media, and ended with police arrests, hospital treatment, fines and new friendship.

A street brawl between three Britons and an American erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning, prompting Pattaya police to restore order. The four men, who had earlier clashed in a three-to-one confrontation, were arrested and taken to Pattaya City Police Station. By the time order was restored on Soi Buakhao, a large crowd had gathered, and the men were driven from the scene. Police later said the men reconciled, with the bruised American receiving hugs from his British attackers. The four told officers the violence stemmed from a misunderstanding earlier at a beer bar. Luckily for the men, the matter was marked resolved after the four were each fined ฿1,000 by police.

A violent street brawl broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning on Soi Buakhao in central Pattaya. The incident occurred in one of the city’s busiest nightlife areas. It involved three British nationals and one American man.

According to police, the violence erupted at about 4.30 am on Sunday, January 25. At that time, bars along Buakhao Road were still operating. As a result, foot traffic remained heavy.

Shortly afterwards, a video of the assault circulated widely on Thai social media. Consequently, the incident drew rapid public attention. In the footage, three foreign men are seen attacking another foreign man. Notably, the victim was wearing a red T-shirt. At that point, he was already injured. Moreover, he was sitting on the road and appeared unable to defend himself.

Attack continued despite bystander’s intervention as the victim was repeatedly kicked unconscious

Meanwhile, the attackers repeatedly kicked the victim. The assault continued without interruption. Despite this, several bystanders attempted to intervene. Both Thai and foreign witnesses stepped in. However, their efforts failed to stop the attack. Instead, the attackers continued. Eventually, the victim lost consciousness in the middle of the roadway.

As the situation escalated, road traffic remained active nearby. Certainly, the risk to the injured man was real. According to local media reports, the violence inflicted on the American lasted several minutes. During that time, no effective restraint occurred. The attackers remained unchecked until police were alerted.

Soon after, officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were dispatched to the scene. At the same time, rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation were mobilised. Upon arrival, police secured the area. Meanwhile, rescue workers assessed the injured man and administered first aid.

Subsequently, police detained all four men involved. They were placed into a pickup truck. Afterwards, officers transported them to Pattaya City Police Station. There, formal procedures began. Initial questioning followed.

Police identify three British nationals and confirm American victim before hospital treatment

According to police statements, the three attackers were identified as British nationals. In contrast, the injured victim was confirmed as an American citizen. Police did not release the names of any of the men. Meanwhile, rescue workers transferred the American man to the hospital for further treatment.

Later, medical staff confirmed the American man was in stable condition. Importantly, no life-threatening injuries were reported. After treatment, the victim was escorted back to the police station. There, he provided a formal statement and took part in legal proceedings.

During questioning, police interviewed all four men in detail. According to officers, accounts from both sides were broadly consistent. Specifically, all four stated the altercation began earlier inside a beer bar. A misunderstanding reportedly triggered a verbal dispute. Alcohol consumption was involved.

However, the argument did not end inside the venue. Instead, it escalated. The confrontation later spilled onto the street. Once outside, the situation quickly turned physical. The violence intensified. The American man was outnumbered three to one.

Footage confirms three-to-one imbalance as all men admit involvement. Tensions ease at station

As a result, the victim sustained visible injuries. Video footage later confirmed the imbalance. The assault continued until he collapsed unconscious. During interviews, all four men acknowledged their involvement. Notably, none denied participation.

Subsequently, police said both sides expressed regret. Tensions eased at the station. The men appeared calmer. Photos later released to the media showed a reconciliatory moment. In one image, a British man placed his arm around the American man’s shoulder.

According to police, the images indicated that the dispute had been resolved. Nevertheless, officers proceeded with formal charges. All four men were charged with voluntarily engaging in a public physical altercation. As a result, each man was fined 1,000 baht.

Police stated the fines concluded immediate proceedings. However, officers noted further action could still follow. That would depend on later complaints or medical findings. No weapons were recovered. No additional injuries were reported.

Nightlife-driven recovery since 2022 linked to recurring street violence in Pattaya’s busiest districts

The incident occurred in Pattaya’s central nightlife district. Since 2022, the city has seen a sharp return of activity. Previously, Pattaya was heavily affected during the COVID-19 emergency. Large areas became inactive. Businesses closed for extended periods.

Since restrictions ended, nightlife has returned at pace. Bars and clubs reopened across the city. Consequently, late-night crowds have increased. Alcohol-related incidents have also risen. Police have acknowledged regular disturbances during peak hours.

In response, authorities have increased patrols in nightlife zones. Officers are deployed during early morning periods. Despite these measures, violent incidents continue to occur. The Sunday brawl added to recent cases. Social media amplified its impact.

Finally, police confirmed the four men were released after paying their fines. No further detention followed. The American man remained in stable condition. The case was recorded as resolved at station level.

