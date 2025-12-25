Western tourist in Pattaya continued to celebrate Christmas Day even after being floored on the street

Western tourist sparks Christmas Day brawl in Pattaya, is floored by opponent outside bar but keeps dancing and celebrating as medics treat him. Police launch criminal investigation and work to identify the fleeing suspect amid a chaotic street scene.

A 52-year-old foreigner sparked a ruckus on Christmas Day in Pattaya. During bar celebrations, he challenged another man to a fistfight outside. Mr. Jonathan was left injured on the ground, though he appeared cheerful as medics treated him. Indeed, he danced to the music and festive cheer around him. Pattaya police, however, said they will pursue the case as a criminal matter. Investigators are working to identify Jonathan’s opponent, and both men will soon be called in for a chat with investigators. A senior officer praised bar staff and tourists for stopping the fight, noting no weapons were involved.

A foreign tourist was injured in a drunken brawl early on Christmas Day outside a popular beer bar, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on December 25 outside Apple Bar 2 in the Rompho Market area of Jomtien, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi. Police received a report of a fight with injuries. Accordingly, Pattaya City Police dispatched officers along with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

When authorities arrived, a large crowd of Thai and foreign tourists had gathered at the scene. The injured man was identified as Jonathan, 52, a foreigner whose nationality was not immediately confirmed. Police said he was intoxicated and had suffered an injury to his right ankle.

Rescue workers provide first aid and transport injured tourist after Christmas Day bar fight in Pattaya

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene and then transported him to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, witnesses said Jonathan appeared cheerful despite his injuries. Furthermore, he moved and even danced to music playing nearby while receiving medical attention.

A bar employee, who declined to be named, told police that Jonathan and a group of foreign tourists had been drinking and celebrating Christmas inside the bar. However, a heated argument broke out with another man. Consequently, the dispute escalated, and Jonathan allegedly challenged the other man to a one-on-one fight outside the bar.

According to witnesses, Jonathan was unable to continue fighting, which led to a brief scuffle. After that, tourists and bar staff stepped in to separate the two men. During the confusion, the other man fled the area.

Investigators from Pattaya City Police inspected the scene later that morning. They reported that they were reviewing closed-circuit television footage from both the bar and nearby locations. Police added they would seek to identify and question the suspect and proceed with legal action once he is located.

Pattaya police review CCTV and gather statements to identify suspect in early morning Christmas ruckus

Authorities confirmed that no weapons were involved in the altercation. Additionally, they said the fight remained limited to physical contact. Other patrons and bar staff reported shouting and rushing to intervene, adding to the chaotic scene.

The injured tourist suffered only an ankle injury, and no other serious injuries were reported. Rescue workers confirmed that Jonathan was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Witnesses described him as responsive and even interacting with rescuers while receiving first aid.

Apple Bar 2, located in the Rompho Market area, is a well-known venue among both tourists and locals. The bar cooperated with police, providing CCTV footage to assist with the investigation. Police stated that witness statements and video evidence would help identify the suspect.

Authorities confirm injured tourist treated while CCTV and witness statements aid police

Furthermore, authorities said they are treating the incident as a criminal matter. They plan to interview witnesses, bar employees, and patrons who saw the confrontation. Investigators emphasized that legal procedures would follow once the suspect is identified.

The scene drew attention from both locals and visitors, creating a tense atmosphere in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police and rescue workers managed the crowd while attending to the injured man. Meanwhile, law enforcement secured the area to preserve evidence and ensure safety.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. They plan to release updates once new information emerges. At present, the focus remains on identifying the fleeing suspect and gathering sufficient evidence to pursue charges.

Pattaya police secure scene and continue inquiry into Christmas Day brawl. One suspect still at large

The incident highlights the risks associated with alcohol-fueled altercations in crowded nightlife areas. Certainly, Pattaya had seen a rise in such incidents in recent years, particularly during holiday periods when there are large numbers of additional Western visitors.

Police noted that the quick intervention of bar staff and other tourists likely prevented further injuries. Additionally, the rapid response of emergency services ensured timely medical care for the injured tourist.

Despite the chaos, authorities confirmed that no arrests have been made yet. Police continue to review footage and collect statements as part of the criminal investigation. Meanwhile, the injured tourist remained under observation at a local hospital.

