Trouble again flares in Pattaya. Lovesick UK man ends up with a broken wrist after attacking bar girl

Lovesick British tourist slaps Pattaya bar girl, sparking violent brawl. An American tourist intervenes, breaking the Brit’s wrist while trying to stop the fight. Jealousy, alcohol and old flames ignite chaos in Pattaya’s nightlife once again, ending in injury and police enquiries.

Trouble flared early Wednesday in Pattaya’s nightlife paradise when a lovesick British tourist lashed out at a bar girl he once had feelings for. Fueled by jealousy and alcohol, the man slapped her — sparking a violent scene. A younger American stepped in to stop the fight and, in the struggle, broke the Brit’s wrist. The British man, George, a regular at the bar, also suffered a gash above his right eye and was rushed to hospital. This clash reveals how past emotions and late-night tensions can ignite violence in Pattaya’s nightlife.

PATTAYA — A night of drinking and old emotions boiled over in Pattaya early on Wednesday morning, ending in injury, police action, and public embarrassment for a British tourist. The dramatic altercation unfolded when a 66-year-old British man, known only as George, was thrown to the ground by an American tourist after slapping a Thai bar girl in what police believe was a jealousy-fueled outburst.

The scene of the incident was a bar on Soi 11, just off Pattaya Second Road. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation arrived at the scene shortly after the chaos erupted. They found George injured and lying outside the bar.

Paramedics treated the injured British tourist found dazed with a broken wrist and bleeding head wound

His right wrist was broken. Blood was also seen running from a gash above his right eyebrow. He appeared dazed and was unable to get up without help. Paramedics quickly provided first aid and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived to investigate. They interviewed bar staff, patrons, and witnesses who were present during the incident.

According to bar girl Gaem, aged 37, George was a long-time customer. He had also been in a romantic relationship with her in the past. On the day of the incident, George came to the bar and began drinking. Initially, he was in good spirits and shared drinks with Gaem and other staff.

However, things changed later in the evening. George left the bar briefly but returned visibly intoxicated. According to Gaem and witnesses, he appeared agitated and jealous. He reportedly became upset after seeing Gaem talking with another male customer.

Bar girl and staff asked jealous British man to leave after he returned intoxicated and confronted her

As tensions rose, Gaem and other staff asked George to calm down. He was encouraged to return to his hotel, which was located just across the street. However, George refused to leave and continued to confront Gaem in front of customers.

Then, without warning, George allegedly slapped Gaem across the face. In shock and anger, she retaliated by hurling a glass at him. The glass missed, but it further escalated the situation. Witnesses said the argument became physical and chaotic.

At this point, a 53-year-old American tourist named Eric stepped in. He had been sitting nearby and had seen the entire argument unfold. He initially tried to calm both parties, according to witnesses. But when George remained aggressive, Eric physically intervened.

Eric reportedly grabbed George and threw him to the ground, causing the injury.

Police investigate incident after American tourist threw British man to the ground during bar fight on Soi 11

Police separated the parties and took statements from several patrons. They also gathered CCTV footage from the bar and surrounding businesses. Investigators confirmed they plan to interview George once he is well enough to speak.

Officers have made it clear that legal consequences are being considered. According to police, both the assault on Gaem and the injury caused by Eric will be subject to review. However, they emphasised that justice would be applied fairly.

This is not the first time jealousy has sparked violence in Pattaya’s nightlife scene. In a similar incident back in April, another foreign man brought his new girlfriend to a local bar. Coincidentally, his ex-wife — a Thai national — was also present at the venue.

She claimed she only approached them to say hello. However, tensions rose quickly. The new partner struck the ex-wife on the head with a bottle. The ex-wife later followed them outside the bar and launched a counterattack.

Violent street fight erupted between foreign man’s ex-wife and new partner after bar confrontation in Pattaya

The two women engaged in a violent fight in the street, while bystanders and rescue teams tried to break it up. That incident also ended with police involvement and medical treatment for minor injuries.

Such events have prompted concern among local officials and business owners. Many say excessive alcohol, unresolved relationships, and cultural misunderstandings are a dangerous combination in Pattaya’s nightlife hotspots.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of respect and restraint — especially among foreign tourists. While the city is known for its vibrant nightlife, police warn that aggression and violence will not be tolerated.

In this latest case, police are reviewing all evidence before making formal charges. George remains under observation in hospital. Officers say once his condition improves, he will be called in for formal questioning.

Pattaya police vow fair justice as British man remains hospitalised after dangerous bar altercation

Meanwhile, Gaem has returned to work but remains shaken by the incident. She told police she did not expect such behaviour from someone she had once been close to. Although she admitted to throwing the glass, she claimed it was an act of self-defence.

As for Eric, police have not charged him, though they say further legal review is pending. He remains in Pattaya and has agreed to cooperate fully with investigators.

For now, the bar has resumed normal operations. However, the violent outburst has left both patrons and staff uneasy. Many say the incident is a reminder that behind the lights and music, emotions still run deep — and sometimes dangerously hot.

Further reading:

Brit jailed for child sex trafficking after 2023 prostitution crackdown on Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6

Big Joke says police and Thailand vindicated after German trip where sex abuser recanted his story

German accused faces criminal charges at home over under-age liaison with a 17-year-old Pattaya bar girl

German who skipped bail on sexual assault of a minor charge in Pattaya named by top cop to the press

Big Joke probes Pattaya sex scandal with high stakes not only for ‘Sin City’ but Thailand itself

Fury as police track American and German who bought their way out of child sex abuse in Pattaya

Killer of former bar girl in Pattaya claims he was attacked by the young woman with a glass shard

Calls to legalise prostitution in Thailand after Pattaya sex raid on Walking Street this week

Thailand’s sex industry crackdown sees westerners rounded up at hotel orgy in Pattaya – brothel raided