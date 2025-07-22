Suspected killer and rapist not mourned by Australian daughter after passing away in Patpong, Phuket

Australian Kevin Correll, prime suspect in a 2001 murder, was found dead in a Phuket hotel. His daughter feels no sympathy, saying justice was denied to victims. Correll’s death ends a decades-old cold case marked by police mistakes and unanswered questions.

Thailand welcomed an Australian tourist on July 14th — but his visit ended in death and scandal. On July 18th, 69-year-old Kevin Steven Correll was found dead in his Patong hotel room. His death has ignited global headlines tied to a brutal murder case over 24 years ago. Back in 2001, 23-year-old car enthusiast Rachelle Childs was found murdered — her body partially burned and strangled. Correll was the prime suspect, accused of cold-blooded rape and violence against multiple women. Yet shockingly, New South Wales Police never had enough evidence to lock him up. Correll reportedly journeyed to Thailand to meet a Thai girlfriend he met online. But his daughter Jazz made it clear she feels no sympathy for him. “I feel sad for his many victims. Not sorry he’s gone — just sorry Rachelle’s family will never get justice.”

Kevin Steven Correll, 69, was found dead in a hotel bathroom in Patong, Phuket, on Friday July 18. Authorities believe his death was likely due to natural causes, though an autopsy is ongoing to confirm the exact cause.

Correll had checked into the hotel on July 14 and was scheduled to stay until August 20. His extended stay may have been related to an online relationship he had developed with a Thai woman. Hotel staff became concerned after she reported not hearing from him for several days.

Consequently, a maid was sent with a spare key to check on him. She found Correll lying face down in the bathroom, shirtless and wearing only shorts.

Patong police confirm death of Australian man linked to notorious cold case in New South Wales

The room was locked from the inside, and there were no signs of forced entry, struggle or damage.

Patong police arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and confirmed Correll’s death. They noted he had likely been dead for some time. Although foul play is not suspected, the investigation remains open pending autopsy results. Correll’s death ended years of speculation surrounding his involvement in one of Australia’s most notorious cold cases.

Correll was the prime suspect in the 2001 murder of 23-year-old car saleswoman Rachelle Childs. Childs was last seen alive on June 7, 2001, after telling co-workers she was going to meet someone at the Bargo Hotel. However, she never returned home. That same evening, she made a brief phone call to her sister, her final known communication. The next day, her partially burned body was found in bushland near Gerroa, about 130 kilometres south of Sydney.

Police found that petrol had been poured over Childs’ face and upper body. This appeared to be a deliberate attempt to destroy DNA evidence. She was partially undressed and had likely been smothered or strangled. The brutal nature of the crime shocked the local community. Despite years of investigation, no one was ever charged.

Brutal murder of young woman remains unsolved despite disturbing evidence and flawed police investigation

Correll was Childs’ boss at Camden Holden, where they both worked. He was among the last people to see her alive. Although police questioned him three times, they never found enough evidence to charge him. His alibi, that he had driven from Camden to Campbelltown to visit his partner, could not be verified. Despite this, no charges were laid.

Investigators later revealed that the early handling of the case was deeply flawed. Critical CCTV footage, which may have shown Childs with her killer at a petrol station on the night she disappeared, was lost. Police also contaminated DNA evidence collected from a bedsheet in Childs’ car. In addition, her phone records were not properly obtained, hampering the investigation.

Witnesses told police they saw a 1978 Holden Commodore, matching Childs’ car, parked off the highway near the crime scene. One saw a person standing beside the vehicle, while another saw someone lying on the ground nearby.

The car’s boot was also observed open. These details raised more questions than answers. However, the investigation failed to produce definitive proof linking Correll to the crime.

Lost CCTV footage and contaminated evidence left no proof to charge main suspect in a high-profile cold case

Correll’s criminal history further complicated matters. In the 1980s, police found him with his pants down while a woman alleged she was being raped. He was charged but later acquitted by a jury. Over the years, three other women accused him of rape.

One accuser claimed he threatened her with a knife and said he would kill her children. Nevertheless, Correll was found not guilty in all cases.

Back then, courtrooms often subjected alleged victims to harsh questioning about their clothing and personal lives. Such tactics damaged many prosecutions. As a result, Correll avoided conviction despite multiple accusations. This history added weight to suspicions about his involvement in Childs’ murder.

At the time of his death, Correll was estranged from much of his family. He had been in a three-month-long-distance relationship with a Thai woman. His daughter, Jazz, said she learned of his death from her brother. She told the Australian Daily Telegraph, “I feel sad for his many victims.” Meanwhile, a relative said, “Not sorry he’s gone, just sorry Rachelle’s family won’t get the justice they deserve.”

Estranged family react with mixed feelings as suspect in cold case dies far from home in Thailand

Australian consular officials confirmed they are providing assistance to Correll’s family. Thai police have not yet released detailed findings from the autopsy. No suspicious injuries or substances have been reported so far. Officials are awaiting toxicology results before drawing conclusions.

Correll’s body was found just four days into what was supposed to be a five-week holiday. Phuket, especially Patong, is known for its party scene, beach resorts and long-term foreign visitors. For many Australians, it offers a chance to relax. For Correll, it may have been both an escape and a new chapter.

Correll’s death closes off the last strong lead in the Childs case. After more than twenty years, the mystery remains unsolved. Despite suspicions and circumstantial evidence, no one will now face trial. The failures of the initial investigation and the lack of new evidence have left justice out of reach.

Correll had been one of the last people to see Childs alive. Other employees recalled her telling them she planned to meet someone at the Bargo Hotel on June 7, but she did not reveal who. No CCTV was available inside the hotel, and police did not interview all guests present that night.

Death in Thailand closes final lead in cold case that still haunts Australian community after decades

Shortly after her meeting, Childs called her sister briefly. This call was the last anyone heard from her. Witnesses reported seeing her car parked near the crime scene later that night.

Correll’s version of events—that he drove to see his partner—could not be confirmed.

However, no evidence directly placed him at the scene of the crime. Over the years, this lack of hard evidence stalled the investigation. Many believe Correll’s history of alleged assaults should have warranted more scrutiny.

The police mistakes made early in the investigation seriously hindered progress. Losing CCTV footage, contaminating DNA, and mishandling phone records robbed investigators of critical clues. Meanwhile, questions about police procedures and evidence handling have lingered for years.

Early police mistakes and missing evidence crippled the investigation into this high-profile murder case

Correll’s death in Thailand ended what tabloid media are calling a “holiday from hell.” The trip may have been a chance for him to escape Australia’s spotlight.

Instead, it ended in a hotel bathroom, with many questions unanswered. Correll will take many secrets to his grave, denying Rachelle Childs’ family the justice they sought.

For decades, the case has been a painful reminder of failures in the Australian justice system.

Consular assistance for Correll’s relatives continues as the Thai authorities finalise their investigation. Meanwhile, the cold case remains open but dormant. The murder of Rachelle Childs, marked by tragedy and missteps, still awaits closure.

