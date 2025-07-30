Villagers hunting mushrooms in Udon Thani stumble on a woman’s skeleton. Missing underwear sparks rape-murder probe. Victim wore a liquor-branded shirt. Cops say body may have lain in remote forest for months as DNA tests and search for ID begin.

Police in Udon Thani’s Kut Chap district are investigating a suspected rape-murder after a woman’s decomposed body was found dumped in a forest on Monday. Locals made the gruesome discovery while out collecting mushrooms. The victim, believed to be aged 40 to 50, had red hair and was wearing designer-style clothing linked to an alcohol brand. Disturbingly, the remote forest where she was found is rarely visited. Police suspect the body may have been lying there for a long time — hidden in plain sight until now.

UDON THANI — A shocking discovery in Kut Chap district has left local residents stunned and police scrambling for answers. On Monday morning, July 28, villagers foraging for mushrooms in a forested area near Ban Dong Keng made a grisly find — a complete human skeleton.

The remains were found around 10:00 a.m. in Village No. 11, Mueang Phia subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Colonel Somchai Tapila from Kut Chap Police Station received the report and immediately launched an investigation. He coordinated with officers from the Udon Thani Promotion Foundation and forensic teams from Kut Chap Hospital.

Upon arriving at the site, authorities confirmed the skeleton belonged to a woman, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old. She was approximately 160 centimetres tall and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and stretch jeans.

Missing underwear and liquor-branded shirt led police to suspect rape or foul play in forest death

Interestingly, her shirt had “JOHN LANGER” printed on it — a known liquor brand. However, her bra and underwear were missing. This absence has led police to consider rape and murder as a possible cause of death.

Next to the skeleton, officers found a white leather bag. They also discovered a rusty fruit knife near the remains. However, no identification documents or personal items were found inside the bag.

As a result, investigators could not immediately determine who the woman was or how long the body had been there. Therefore, forensic officers collected the remains and transferred them to Udon Thani Hospital for a full forensic examination and DNA testing.

According to the village headman, Mr. Thiraphat Suksawat, locals had entered the forest that morning to search for mushrooms. When they saw bones on the forest floor, they quickly alerted him through the community LINE group.

Village headman confirms no missing locals and outlines three disturbing theories under investigation

After verifying the discovery, Mr. Thiraphat confirmed that no one from the immediate area had recently gone missing. Nevertheless, he contacted police and rescue services without delay.

So far, authorities are considering three primary theories. First, the woman may have been raped and murdered, as suggested by her missing underwear. Second, she could have died in a road accident and was moved to the forest to hide the crime. Third, she may have been abused and left to die in the woods.

Importantly, forensic experts also noted that several of her ribs were broken. This detail has added to suspicions of foul play or trauma before death.

Local residents remain unsettled by the find. One of them, 60-year-old Ms. Le, said she used to farm in the area two years ago. At the time, she had noticed nothing unusual in the forest. However, she admitted that she had not returned to the area in the past year. Therefore, she could not say when or how the body appeared there.

Quiet forest and past case fuel speculation. Investigators suspect the body lay undiscovered for months

Meanwhile, villagers said the forested zone is rarely visited. It is mostly quiet and used only for occasional foraging. As a result, authorities believe the body may have been there for quite some time.

The incident has brought back memories of a similar case earlier this year. In May, a Thai schoolboy jogging near a roadside forest in Chachoengsao province found a human skull. The skull had long red hair and was believed to belong to a woman who had gone missing in Pattaya.

Initially, police thought the skull belonged to a woman who had travelled to Pattaya for work. However, despite initial media interest, no official identification or progress was made in that case.

In contrast, Udon Thani authorities hope DNA testing will help identify the woman quickly. They also plan to review missing persons reports from nearby provinces and districts. Because no missing person has been reported in Ban Dong Keng, police believe the victim may have been from another area.

Police urge public help as forensic testing and records search continue in the hope of identifying victim

Officials are urging the public to check with family members and report any long-term disappearances. In addition, the police are requesting anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in or around the forest over the last year to come forward.

This quiet community in northeastern Thailand now finds itself at the centre of a growing mystery. For now, villagers wait anxiously as police and forensic teams try to uncover the truth behind the woman’s tragic end.

While investigators search for answers, one fact remains clear — someone knows who she is and how she died.

Further reading:

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London now targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

Dark web Xanax counterfeiting gang managed from Thailand smashed in the UK with 10 people convicted

Former World Champion British boxer flees cocaine charge. Police think he has flown out to sunny Thailand

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>