Jack the American who wants to live like a sewer rat rescued from drains outside Bangkok condo complex

Naked American “Jack” trapped in a Bangkok sewer defies rescuers, biting a worker and crawling deeper to escape. Emergency teams spent over an hour extracting him near Kalpapruek Road. Officials suspect drugs and are verifying his identity with the U.S. Embassy.

A chaotic rescue unfolded Monday morning outside a Bangkok condominium when a naked American man was found trapped in a sewer. The 28-year-old, identified as Jack, refused help and bizarrely tried to crawl deeper into the drainage system to escape rescuers. The incident took place in Jom Thong district, near Kalpapruek Road, drawing a crowd of stunned onlookers. Despite being clearly stuck, Jack resisted all assistance and shouted incoherently as emergency teams worked to free him. His erratic behaviour forced rescuers to act with caution and determination.

Police are now working with the U.S. Embassy to confirm his identity. Jack claimed he once lived across the street with his Thai girlfriend, but that remains unverified.

Locals and bystanders applauded the grit and persistence of the rescue teams who managed to extract the uncooperative American from the sewer.

Bangkok, July 14, 2025 — Emergency teams rescued a 28-year-old American man trapped under a drainage pipe in Bangkok on Monday morning. The dramatic incident unfolded beneath a condominium in the city’s Jom Thong district, near Kalpapruek Road.

Rescue launched after naked man found wedged beneath concrete slabs behind Bangkok condo canal

According to police, the man was discovered shortly after 8:00 a.m. Condominium staff had called Bang Khun Thien police station after hearing unusual noises near the canal embankment. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified only as “Jack,” wedged between concrete slabs.

He was completely naked. His legs protruded from the drainage pipe opening, which faced the canal. His upper body was hidden inside a narrow underground space. Officials believe he had fallen into a structural gap used for canal embankment reinforcement.

Rescue teams from the Por Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department rushed to the scene. They arrived with cutting tools, drills, and rescue equipment suited for confined spaces. Although clearly stuck, Jack told rescuers in English he didn’t need help.

However, when they began cutting concrete, he shouted incoherently and tried to crawl deeper into the pipe. He repeatedly resisted all attempts to pull him out. Despite his unstable behaviour, crews continued their careful operation.

Man bites rescue worker and tries escaping deeper into the sewer as teams struggle to pull him out

Eventually, rescue workers crawled into the narrow space. They wrapped a cloth around Jack’s torso to get a better grip. At the same time, another team in the canal worked from below. They helped push Jack’s legs from the pipe’s exit.

During this process, Jack became more agitated. In one disturbing moment, he bit the strap of a female rescue worker’s wristwatch. He then chewed on it while muttering unintelligibly. His erratic actions forced rescuers to act cautiously.

Nevertheless, after a prolonged struggle, they successfully pulled him from the concrete trench. Once above ground, Jack continued acting out. He spat at team members and shouted incoherently. As a precaution, rescue workers placed a medical mask over his mouth.

He was then strapped to a backboard for safety. Paramedics conducted an initial medical assessment. They found only minor abrasions and no broken bones. Yet his mental state remained unstable. He appeared fearful, paranoid and disoriented.

Officials suspect drugs as American shows paranoia and confusion after being removed from sewer

Because of this, authorities suspect substance abuse may be involved. Jack’s behaviour matched common signs of drug intoxication or withdrawal. He was transported to Somdet Chao Phraya Hospital for further evaluation and psychiatric care.

Meanwhile, a foreign resident of the condominium helped officials communicate with Jack. The resident translated Jack’s English statements for Thai authorities. According to Jack, he lived in the building with his Thai girlfriend. But he gave no clear explanation for entering the drainage space.

Condominium management is now checking records to verify his claim. As of Monday afternoon, they had not confirmed whether Jack lived at the property.

Officials are also trying to contact Jack’s relatives and the U.S. Embassy. They hope to locate family members who can assist with his care and provide background information.

The incident caused a stir among local residents. Several onlookers gathered near the canal to watch the rescue unfold. Many expressed shock at the man’s condition and confusion over how he became trapped.

Rescuers praised for hour-long sewer extraction as residents react to disturbing scenes by the canal

The rescue team spent more than an hour working to extract Jack safely. Their careful handling prevented serious injury despite the complex location and difficult behaviour.

Importantly, the case highlights the challenges emergency workers face when dealing with individuals in psychological distress. Language barriers and mental instability can complicate rescue efforts significantly.

In this case, despite Jack’s resistance, rescuers showed persistence and restraint. Their coordinated actions led to a successful outcome. Moreover, their quick thinking helped prevent the situation from becoming more dangerous.

Authorities emphasised that Jack was not being charged with any offence at this time. Instead, their priority is his medical and psychological recovery. Investigators are waiting for hospital reports and any toxicology results.

Unanswered questions remain as U.S. Embassy steps in and police seek clarity on the man’s strange actions

For now, questions remain. Why did Jack enter the drainage system? Was he under the influence of drugs or experiencing a mental health episode? Did he live at the property, or was he trespassing?

Answers may come in the days ahead as medical professionals assess his condition. In the meantime, the U.S. Embassy is expected to assist with the case.

While the man’s motives remain unclear, officials praised the rescue team’s professionalism. Their response prevented what could have turned into a fatal situation.

As Bangkok’s rainy season continues, drainage systems and canals pose hidden risks. Authorities are reminding the public to stay away from such areas. Urban infrastructure can be hazardous, especially when combined with unstable behaviour or intoxication.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictable nature of emergency work. It also shows the importance of a swift, skilled response — even when the victim insists they don’t want help.

Further reading:

Bizarre claims by a tired man rescued from within the sewer system dismissed outright by Bangkok police

Cops probe death of elderly man with Alzheimer’s whose body was found on Thursday in Bangkok

Frenchman’s rescue in Chiang Mai highlights Thailand as a caring alternative to nursing homes

Change in insurance rules for retirement visas after some over 70s were forced out of Thailand

Wealthy foreigners to own small landholdings associated with homes here agreed in principle

Health insurance regime for retirees living in Thailand means foreign firms can provide cover

Plan for the Thai economy could see an elite foreign visa scheme generate up to 6% of GDP

New money for residency scheme may go live in January 2022 says government spokeswoman

Economic plan to put the smile back in Thailand’s appeal to western foreigners to live and work

Government preparing a plan to lure millions more expats to come and live in Thailand spurring the economy