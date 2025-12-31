Swiss man with Alzheimers, missing from his Thai wife since Christmas, travelled 250 km across northeastern Thailand on a Honda motorbike before being rescued by police and reunited with his family after a four-day adventure.

A Swiss man with Alzheimer’s disease, missing for four days in northeastern Thailand, was found 250 kilometres from home. Local residents brought him to Lom Sak Police Station in Phetchabun province on December 29 after noticing he appeared confused and unable to communicate, Pol. Col. Theerasak Sarnapusitsant, superintendent of Lom Sak police, said.

The man carried no identification and could not provide his name or address. Furthermore, police found only two keys on him — one for a Ford vehicle and another for a Honda motorcycle. Attempts to communicate through an interpreter failed due to his apparent memory loss.

While authorities tried to identify him, police and tourist officers provided care. They offered food, water, and shelter, and they posted appeals on social media for any information.

Later, authorities received reports that the man had been seen riding a blue Honda Scoopy motorcycle. Moreover, the vehicle bore license plates registered in Nong Bua Lamphu province. Police traced the registration to a foreign resident in Nong Bua Lamphu and then contacted local community leaders.

Community leaders reached the man’s wife, a Thai national, who identified him as Ernst, a Swiss citizen with Alzheimer’s disease. She told police he had left home on his motorcycle four days earlier. The family had filed a missing person report, but did not expect him to travel such a long distance, crossing multiple mountain routes.

She and other relatives travelled to the Lom Sak police station later that day. They took him home and thanked the police officers and residents who had assisted in locating and caring for him.

Authorities said Ernst had been wandering alone at the time of discovery. Police confirmed he was not involved in any accidents or other incidents during his journey. Furthermore, no injuries were reported.

Pol. Col. Theerasak praised residents who alerted authorities quickly. He said their cooperation helped ensure the man’s safety. Rapid reporting and community involvement were key factors in reuniting him with his family.

Police returned the motorcycle and vehicle keys to the family. Officers reported no damage to property or vehicles connected to his movements.

Authorities confirmed that the missing person report had been filed in Nong Bua Lamphu province when Ernst failed to return home. Subsequently, local police coordinated with Phetchabun authorities after receiving information about his location.

Officers urged families of vulnerable individuals to monitor their movements carefully. They also recommended reporting disappearances immediately, noting that Alzheimer’s patients can travel long distances unexpectedly.

The case was closed after Ernst was safely returned. Authorities confirmed that no crime was involved and no further investigation was necessary.

Community leaders in the Suwannakhuha district praised the cooperation between residents and police. They noted that social media appeals played a major role in quickly gathering information.

At Lom Sak police station, Ernst received food and hydration while officers cared for him. They remained with him until his family arrived.

Police reiterated that elderly or cognitively impaired individuals found wandering should be reported promptly. Rapid response, they said, reduces risks during long or mountainous journeys.

Ernst’s wife expressed relief at the reunion. She confirmed he returned home safely and thanked all involved, including local residents and officers.

Authorities said no legal action was required. They described the incident as an accident of circumstance linked to his medical condition.

The case drew attention in both Phetchabun and Nong Bua Lamphu provinces. Local authorities reviewed monitoring measures for at-risk individuals in response.

Police confirmed communication challenges with Ernst were expected, given his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Translators and officers managed the situation calmly and efficiently. The Swiss embassy was informed of the incident. However, they did not issue a statement, and family members handled arrangements independently.

Ernst’s journey included mountainous terrain, which posed potential risks. Police said the successful recovery was due to quick reporting by residents and interprovincial coordination.

The incident concluded with Ernst safely reunited with his family on Monday, December 29, 2025. Police closed the case, noting no injuries or property damage.

Superintendent Theerasak confirmed Ernst remained under family supervision following his return. Officers kept brief contact to ensure his well-being. Authorities highlighted the mobility challenges faced by Alzheimer’s patients in rural areas. They recommended vigilance and rapid intervention in similar cases.

No further incidents were reported in the region related to the case. Police and community leaders considered the matter resolved. Ernst’s family returned to Nong Bua Lamphu province after the reunion. Local authorities confirmed all procedural steps in the missing person report were completed.

Police at Lom Sak station commended both residents and social media users for their role in ensuring a safe outcome. Coordination between provinces was key to locating the missing individual.

The case stands as an example of efficient local response and interprovincial cooperation. Due to the Thai wife ‘phenomenon’, including a large number of Westerners married to Thai women who retire to Thailand, the number of incapacitated men, including those with Alzheimer’s, in Thailand is significant.

Notably, many of them enjoy a better quality of life in Thailand than they would at home.

