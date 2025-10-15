A blind 69-year-old German man sat outside his Chachoengsao home for hours calling for his wife, unaware she had hanged herself inside. Rescue workers later found 53-year-old Nisara dead, leaving neighbours heartbroken at the couple’s silent, tragic end.

Emergency workers and police were met with a heartbreaking scene on Tuesday in Chachoengsao province. At a rented house in Pruksa 36 Village, Khlong Udom Chonlachon subdistrict, they found a 69-year-old blind German man sitting outside, softly calling for his wife. Inside, rescue teams discovered the lifeless body of 53-year-old Nisara, his devoted partner, who had taken her own life after a setback at work earlier that day. She had been dead only a few hours. Neighbours said the couple were inseparable and deeply devoted to each other. The tragedy, which unfolded in silence, left everyone who witnessed it shaken and heartbroken.

A blind German man waited outside his home for hours on Tuesday evening, unaware that his wife lay dead inside. The 69-year-old man, known only as Mr. Dick, sat alone at a small table in front of the rented house in Pruksa 36 Village, Soi 14, Khlong Udom Chonlachon subdistrict. He kept calling for his wife again and again, not realising she would never answer.

Police from Mueang Chachoengsao Station were alerted to the scene around 6.30 p.m. on October 14. Officers immediately coordinated with forensic doctors and rescue workers.

When they arrived, they found the German man still waiting outside, confused and calling out softly into the dark. Inside the two-storey house, they found a rope tied to the staircase railing — and the lifeless body of 53-year-old Nisara, his Thai wife.

Tragic discovery as blind husband waits outside unaware his wife has died only metres away inside home

According to officers, she had died several hours earlier. There were no signs of a struggle or forced entry. Her body showed clear evidence of suicide. Forensic investigators confirmed that the death likely occurred in the late afternoon. Meanwhile, her husband, who is completely blind, had been sitting just a few meters away, unaware of the tragedy that had unfolded behind him.

Neighbors described the couple as quiet, gentle, and devoted to each other. They had been living in the rented home for more than a year. Before her death, Nisara worked as a taxi driver in Bangkok, usually returning home every few days to care for her husband.

She cooked, cleaned, and made sure he had everything he needed before she left for work. “She always prepared sandwiches for him,” said a 48-year-old neighbour. “She would keep them in the refrigerator so he could eat when she was away. She was very kind.”

Another neighbour, Ms. Nee, aged 54, said she often acted as a bridge between the couple and others in the area. Because she speaks some German, she would occasionally help translate. “Mr. Dick came from Germany to retire,” she said. “He met Nisara here, and they started a new life together. They loved each other deeply.”

Neighbours recall loving couple who faced hardship with quiet strength and deep devotion to each other

However, their life together had not been easy. Several years ago, Mr. Dick was involved in an accident that gradually left him totally blind. From that moment, Nisara became the sole breadwinner.

She worked long hours driving her taxi through Bangkok traffic, often sleeping in the vehicle between shifts. Despite her exhaustion, she continued to care for her husband without complaint. “She never let anyone see her cry,” said Ms. Nee. “But you could see the fatigue in her face.”

On the morning of October 14, Nisara returned home unexpectedly by taxi. According to neighbors, she looked distressed. She told them she had been in a traffic accident while driving her cab. The other driver, she said, was demanding ฿40,000 in compensation — about $1,200. She did not have the money and felt pressured to settle the matter quickly.

Throughout the day, she appeared nervous and distracted. Still, she greeted neighbours politely before going inside. “She said she needed to rest and think,” recalled one neighbour. “She looked very worried but didn’t seem dangerous to herself.”

Mounting financial pressure and exhaustion believed to have pushed Nisara to desperate and tragic act

As the afternoon turned into evening, Mr. Dick was seen sitting outside as usual. He often enjoyed sitting in front of the house, listening to birds and passing cars. When his wife did not respond to his calls, he assumed she might be sleeping.

Hours passed. Then, as night fell, he began to call her name again, louder this time. Still, there was no answer. Finally, worried, he asked neighbours for help.

When they entered the darkened house and switched on the lights, they were met with a horrific sight. Nisara was hanging from the staircase railing, already cold. Shocked and trembling, they rushed outside to alert police.

When rescue workers and officers arrived, they sealed off the area. They spoke gently to Mr. Dick, who appeared disoriented and deeply worried. He kept asking, “Where is my wife?” unaware of the truth.

Later, through an interpreter, officers told him she was gone. Witnesses said he broke down in disbelief, repeating her name again and again.

Police confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play. They suspect financial pressure and emotional exhaustion drove Nisara to take her own life. “She faced too much stress,” one officer said. “She had no money, no help, and a heavy burden.”

Neighbours echoed that sentiment, saying she had confided her fear of losing everything.

Heartbroken husband left behind as police urge people in crisis to seek help and community support

After the investigation, officers sent the body to a local hospital for autopsy. They promised to help contact her relatives and provide assistance to the blind husband, who now lives alone.

Local authorities have also stepped in to ensure he receives care and support. In the quiet neighbourhood, the news has left residents shaken.

Many have been visiting the house to offer food and condolences. “It’s heartbreaking,” said one neighbour. “He depended on her for everything. Now he has no one.”

Police said the investigation would remain open pending the autopsy results, but all signs point to suicide. They also urged anyone struggling with financial or emotional problems to reach out for help. In Thailand, mental health support hotlines are available, though many people still hesitate to use them due to stigma.

For now, the image of a blind man waiting alone outside his home has become a haunting symbol of silent suffering. As darkness fell that night, his quiet calls echoed through the street — a cry that no one inside could answer.

His neighbours, still shaken, say they will never forget the sound. It was, they said, “the sound of heartbreak that came too late.”

