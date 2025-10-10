German man, 63, falls into a hidden 20-meter well while mowing overgrown grass in Chonburi. Trapped and floating for 40 minutes, he was rescued after a neighbour heard his cries. Emergency crews pulled him out in a dramatic rope rescue. He escaped without injury.

A 63-year-old German man in Chonburi is lucky to be alive after falling into a hidden well on Thursday morning. Roland Lorenz was mowing grass on a neglected patch of land when he unknowingly stepped on a manhole cover concealed by overgrowth. It gave way beneath him, sending him plunging into a 20-meter shaft. He spent nearly 40 minutes floating in water, shouting for help, before a nearby neighbour heard his cries and called emergency services. Lorenz later thanked rescuers and locals for saving his life, noting that Thursday could have been the day he died.

A foreign national fell into a 20-meter deep well while cutting grass in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, on Thursday morning. Fortunately, a nearby resident heard his cries and called rescue workers immediately.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., reporters confirmed that Mr. Phichit Kiakkuthan, head of the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation rescue unit, received an urgent report. A foreigner had fallen into a well hidden behind Wat Pa Yup, Village No. 5. The alley was narrow, and the well’s depth exceeded 20 meters. Therefore, Mr. Phichit quickly coordinated with the Khet Udomsak Subdistrict Municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation unit to provide urgent assistance.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene within minutes. Upon arrival, they saw a foreign man floating weakly in the well while shouting for help. Officials immediately lowered a rope to secure his body. Subsequently, the team worked together to pull him up carefully. The operation took about 15 minutes.

The man was later identified as Mr. Roland Lorenz, 63, a German national. Remarkably, he remained uninjured throughout the ordeal. His son stayed close by, cheering and providing emotional support. Many neighbours watched anxiously as the rescue unfolded.

Ms. Phaichit Khiaokasem, 53, a neighbour, recalled seeing Mr. Roland passing her home with a lawnmower earlier that morning. However, he disappeared from view shortly afterwards. She then heard his desperate cries for help and rushed to investigate. Upon discovering him trapped in the well, she promptly notified authorities.

Mr. Roland explained that while cutting grass, he failed to notice a manhole cover hidden beneath overgrown grass. As a result, he accidentally stepped on it and fell. He floated for roughly 40 minutes, calling for help until a neighbour heard his screams and alerted emergency personnel. Thankfully, they arrived in time to save him.

He expressed deep gratitude toward his neighbour and the rescue team. “If the neighbour hadn’t heard my screams, I might have died today,” he said. Additionally, he thanked the authorities for their swift and professional response. “I am very lucky,” he added.

Officials warn of hidden manholes and stress maintenance and awareness to avoid similar incidents

Officials stressed that accidents like this are preventable with proper maintenance and caution. They urged residents to inspect wells and manholes regularly. Hidden covers or overgrown grass, they warned, pose serious safety risks.

Furthermore, the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation highlighted the importance of community vigilance and immediate reporting in emergencies.

Local authorities in Chonburi confirmed that Mr. Roland did not require hospitalisation. They also commended the neighbour’s quick thinking. Officials emphasised that rapid reporting often makes the difference between life and death.

Meanwhile, they reminded residents to remain cautious around wells, drainage shafts, and other hidden hazards.

The rescue operation demonstrated excellent coordination between multiple agencies. The Sawang Rojanatham Foundation provided trained personnel and essential equipment.

Meanwhile, the Khet Udomsak Subdistrict Municipality offered logistical support. The rope-and-pulley method ensured a safe and controlled extraction, preventing further injury. Emergency teams confirmed that the area posed no additional risks once Mr. Roland was secured.

Community praises rescue and highlights importance of public vigilance and emergency workers

Neighbours described the scene as tense but orderly. Many stood nearby, watching officials work carefully. His son remained close, offering encouragement and monitoring his condition.

Residents praised the calm and professional approach of the rescue teams.

Safety officials reiterated that public awareness is crucial to preventing similar incidents. They encouraged citizens to maintain clear access to wells, secure manholes, and report unsafe conditions immediately.

Additionally, they noted that community cooperation significantly reduces the risk of injuries.

The incident highlights how minor oversights can lead to serious accidents. Even a hidden manhole can present life-threatening danger. Authorities warned that quick intervention by neighbours often saves lives.

Therefore, public vigilance is essential, particularly in residential areas.

Officials review local safety protocols after incident exposes risks of unmarked wells and open shafts

Mr. Roland’s case ended safely, with no injuries reported. Officials documented the incident thoroughly and plan to review safety measures in the area. Residents are urged to exercise caution when working near wells or other concealed hazards.

The Sawang Rojanatham Foundation and local disaster prevention units continue to stress the importance of preparedness. Swift action, coordination, and awareness are critical for survival in emergencies. Furthermore, prompt reporting and community support can save lives.

Local media coverage of the incident highlighted the dangers of hidden structures. These are quite common in Thailand. Authorities emphasised that foreign residents and locals alike should remain alert. Safety protocols and neighbourhood vigilance are key to preventing accidents. Additionally, residents should report overlooked or potentially dangerous hazards immediately to local authorities.

Mr. Roland’s rescue brings home the critical role of neighbours willing to act and first responders.

On Thursday, quick identification, timely reporting, followed by professional intervention prevented a potentially fatal incident. Certainly, this incident serves as a powerful lesson in safety awareness and emergency response. Moreover, it demonstrates how ordinary citizens can make a life-saving difference.

