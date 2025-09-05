No fatalities reported as tourist bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai crashes on dangerous mountainous bend

A tourist van from Bangkok smashed into a trailer truck on a deadly Chiang Mai mountain curve, leaving multiple people injured and one woman with crushed legs. Rescue crews cut passengers free as police probe speed, fatigue and poor road conditions as a cause.

A violent pre-dawn crash near a notorious Chiang Mai tourist route left several injured and a van wrecked beyond recognition. The steep mountain road, infamous for deadly curves, lived up to its reputation — though remarkably, no one was killed. One woman’s legs were crushed in the impact. The van, packed with tourists from Bangkok, slammed into an 18-wheeler truck on the climb. Rescue crews ripped through the twisted metal with hydraulic gear to reach trapped passengers. Many suffered broken bones and head trauma before being rushed to hospital.

A tourist van travelling from Bangkok to Chiang Mai slammed into the back of a trailer truck early Friday morning, leaving several people seriously injured. The crash occurred while the van was ascending Doi Khun Tan, a known accident-prone mountain stretch.

The violent collision happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. on the Lampang-Chiang Mai Superhighway. The site was identified at kilometre marker 495, near the notorious Watermelon Curve in Wiang Tan Subdistrict, Hang Chat District, Lampang Province. Notably, the crash location was only about two kilometres from the Khun Tan Highway Police Service Unit.

According to police and rescue officials, the van crashed into an 18-wheeler truck hauling soft drinks. The truck was slowly climbing the steep mountain road in the far-left lane due to its heavy load. However, the van came up fast from behind and struck the truck’s right rear side with enormous force.

The van struck the rear of a slow-moving truck near a notorious curve, leaving multiple passengers injured

As a result of the impact, the front of the van was crushed almost entirely. Several passengers were thrown forward, while others remained trapped in the wreckage. Emergency responders rushed to the scene within minutes.

Rescue teams used hydraulic tools to free victims trapped inside. A 25-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat suffered serious leg injuries. The force of the crash had jammed her legs under the dashboard. Eventually, she was safely extricated and rushed to hospital.

In addition, several other passengers inside the van sustained injuries ranging from broken bones to head trauma. Some were bleeding heavily. Ambulances transported all victims to nearby hospitals. However, the exact number of injured people is still being confirmed by police and officials.

Preliminary information revealed that the van bore a Lamphun license plate. It had departed Bangkok the night before, carrying a group of tourists heading to Chiang Mai. These passengers, most of them Thai nationals, were reportedly on a weekend trip to explore the northern province.

Truck driver reports sudden impact as police probe fatigue, speed or mechanical failure as crash factors

Meanwhile, the truck involved in the crash was headed to Fang District in Chiang Mai to deliver its cargo of soft drinks. The driver, who remained unharmed, gave a statement to police at the scene. He said he was driving slowly up the incline, staying in the left lane as required.

“Suddenly, I heard a loud bang. I felt the back of my truck jerk forward,” the driver told police. “When I got out, I saw the van smashed into my trailer. People were screaming.”

Police believe the van driver may have been speeding or fatigued at the time of the accident. Notably, the crash occurred during the early morning hours when driver alertness is typically lower. However, investigators are also looking into possible mechanical failure or brake issues.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby highway checkpoint. They are also inspecting the van’s maintenance records and the driver’s travel logs.

Dangerous curve where the crash occurred is known for sharp turns, poor lighting and frequent accidents

The section of road where the crash occurred is steep, winding and poorly lit. In fact, the Watermelon Curve is well known among drivers for its sharp incline and blind turns. Locals have repeatedly warned that the stretch poses serious risks, especially for nighttime travellers.

Because of the accident, traffic along the outbound route from Lampang to Chiang Mai was disrupted for several hours. Police closed off one lane to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The road has since been cleared, but officers continue to advise caution for anyone travelling in the area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport has been notified. They plan in turn to examine the transport company’s safety record. Additionally, they will check the van’s inspection status and verify the driver’s license and service hours.

Calls grow for tighter van regulations and mountain road restrictions after another near-fatal incident

Tourist vans are a common means of transport between Bangkok and Chiang Mai. While they offer speed and convenience, they have come under scrutiny due to a growing number of crashes.

Mountain highways like Doi Khun Tan demand slower speeds and experienced drivers, especially at night.

In light of this latest incident, road safety advocates are calling for immediate reforms. They want stricter regulations for nighttime van operations. Furthermore, some are urging authorities to consider banning long-haul passenger vans from using mountain highways after midnight.

Local residents near the crash site have also demanded increased lighting, better signage and more patrols along the Doi Khun Tan route. They argue that too many accidents happen at the same location and that urgent changes are needed to prevent further tragedies.

No deaths reported, but some victims remain hospitalised as investigation into the cause and liability continues

At this stage, no fatalities have been confirmed. However, several of the injured remain hospitalised and under observation. Medical staff report that at least two passengers are in serious condition but stable.

As investigations continue, families of the victims are being notified. Police have not yet released the names of those injured. They are expected to provide a full report once witness statements and technical inspections are complete.

In the meantime, Provincial Police are urging drivers to slow down, especially on mountain roads. As in this latest crash shows, just one second of inattention can lead to disaster.

