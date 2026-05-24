Teenagers die swimming in the Chao Phraya River. Rescuers found both holding each other under water

Bangkok tragedy at Chao Phraya River: three teens swim at Phasi Pier, strong current pulls two under during rescue attempt. Divers from Ruamkatanyu recover both bodies downstream near Wat Khlong Toei Nok. Police confirm double drowning incident.

A swim among three minors at Phasi Pier on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River turned fatal on May 23, 2026, when a strong current pulled two teenagers under within minutes. A heroic attempt by a young boy to rescue his female friend escalated the situation. Both disappeared while a third friend survived and raised the alarm. Their bodies were found entwined by rescuers. Earlier, police and Ruamkatanyu Foundation divers launched an urgent search near Wat Khlong Toei Nok, before recovering two bodies downstream about 50 meters from the pier. Both victims were later identified as 13-year-olds, a male and female. Officials confirmed a double drowning and transferred the bodies for forensic examination.

A community in Bangkok was left in mourning on Sunday after a drowning incident in the Chao Phraya River at Phasi Pier in the Thonburi district of the capital. The incident involved three minors who entered the river and later, two disappeared underwater.

The location is situated along Kasem Rat Road, near Wat Khlong Toei Nok, a well-known river access point in the area.

At around 5:00 PM on May 23, 2026, the Tha Ruea Police Station received a report of children missing in the river. Immediately, Pol. Lt. Weerasak Sriwa-urai, head of the patrol unit, was dispatched to the scene. In addition, divers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were deployed with rescue equipment. Meanwhile, bystanders gathered along the pier as news spread.

Bangkok river rescue response launched after teenagers reported missing at Phasi Pier in Thonburi

According to initial witness accounts, three friends had been swimming in the Chao Phraya River. The group included 13-year-old Pakorn Chantached, nicknamed Por, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old male friend named Chatchai. Importantly, Chatchai later confirmed that he and Pakorn could swim, while the girl could not.

Earlier, the group entered the water together at Phasi Pier. Then, Chatchai swam roughly 20 meters toward the shore. After that, the 14-year-old girl attempted to follow him into deeper water. However, she was quickly caught by the river current.

Immediately, the girl began struggling and called for help. In response, Pakorn jumped into the river to assist her. Consequently, he entered the same strong current zone. At that moment, conditions in the water shifted rapidly.

According to witness statements, Pakorn reached the girl in the water. However, she grabbed onto him while struggling to stay afloat. As a result, he was pulled under the surface. Then both teenagers disappeared beneath the river.

Chatchai survives attempted intervention as Ruamkatanyu Foundation launched a river search

Meanwhile, Chatchai attempted to intervene after seeing them struggle. He entered the water, but the situation had already escalated. Nevertheless, he survived and later provided a statement to police at the scene.

After the incident was reported, rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation launched an immediate search. In addition, multiple diver units were assigned to the river operation. The search focused on Phasi Pier and nearby downstream areas.

Meanwhile, relatives of the children arrived at the pier. Some lit incense at a nearby shrine. Others stood along the riverbank awaiting updates from rescue teams. At the same time, divers rotated shifts in strong currents.

River conditions slow search as divers recover two bodies near Wat Khlong Toei Nok after extended operation

However, underwater visibility remained limited throughout the operation. Consequently, search teams expanded the radius along the river flow. The Chao Phraya current continued to complicate diving conditions.

After more than two hours of searching, divers located the first body underwater. Shortly afterwards, they recovered the second body nearby. Both victims were found near Wat Khlong Toei Nok, downstream from the pier.

Importantly, rescue teams identified the victims as Pakorn Chantached, aged 13, and Jeerapan Saeheng, aged 13. Both were recovered by Ruamkatanyu Foundation divers. In addition, officials confirmed they were found together underwater.

Bodies recovered near Phasi Pier transported to Siriraj Hospital as police pursue an investigation

Notably, the bodies were located approximately 50 meters from Phasi Pier. This suggested they were carried slightly downstream by the river current. After recovery, teams transported the bodies from the water.

Subsequently, the remains were sent to Siriraj Hospital for forensic examination. Police confirmed that autopsy procedures would be carried out. Meanwhile, investigators from Tha Ruea Police Station documented the scene.

In addition, officers collected statements from witnesses present at the pier. Chatchai remained on site during the initial response. Later, he gave a detailed account of the sequence of events to investigators.

Rescuers complete recovery as case recorded as a double drowning of minors on Chao Phraya River

Furthermore, rescue teams from Ruamkatanyu Foundation coordinated the recovery operation. Divers continued rotating throughout the search to maintain coverage. As a result, the operation continued without interruption.

Eventually, both bodies were recovered after extensive searching of the river. Then, authorities completed initial identification at the scene. Afterwards, the bodies were released for religious rites.

Finally, the incident was formally recorded as a double drowning involving minors. The Chao Phraya River location remained under observation as investigators completed documentation.

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