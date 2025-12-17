Bangkok temple volunteer arrested over 2016 abuse of abbot’s niece, who endured years of anxiety before reporting. The suspect denies all charges as police continue investigation, gathering evidence and ensuring the young victim’s safety and well-being.

A temple volunteer was arrested Monday by an elite police task force over a 2016 incident. The 45-year-old Thai man, known as ‘Dam,’ is accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl at the temple. The girl was the abbot’s niece, left alone while he was on his morning alms round. The man reportedly forced her to stay silent. She only disclosed the abuse last year, after years of withdrawal.

The Anti-Trafficking Division arrested a rescue worker accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child in Phra Khanong, Bangkok. The victim is the niece of a prominent local abbot. Authorities reported that the suspect had allegedly threatened the child almost ten years ago. The child finally reported the abuse at age 13. The suspect continues to deny all allegations.

On December 15, 2025, Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, ordered the arrest.

Consequently, Pol. Col. Kokiart Wutichamnong, Superintendent of Division 1, and Pol. Lt. Col. Nonthaphat Kawchu, Inspector of Division 1, carried out the operation. The police took the suspect into custody on the same day.

Arrest executed following court warrant as police take suspect into custody in major Bangkok neighbourhood

The arrest followed a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court, warrant number 876/2568, dated November 20, 2025. The charge states “committing sexual assault on a child under the age of thirteen.”

Authorities apprehended Mr. Pichit, also known as Dam, aged 45, at a residence in Block 4-5-6, Khlong Toei, Bangkok. During questioning, he denied the allegations. Therefore, police escorted him to Phra Khanong Police Station to face legal proceedings.

Police reports indicate that the case dates back to 2016. At that time, Mr. Pichit began volunteering at a temple in the Phra Khanong area. He assisted monks and villagers, gaining their trust and respect. However, police say he sexually assaulted a five-year-old kindergarten student, the niece of the temple’s abbot. Her guardians had left her in his care while they worked out of town.

The assault reportedly occurred while the abbot was away on his morning alms rounds. At that time, the child was alone with Mr. Pichit in the temple quarters. Following the assault, the suspect allegedly threatened the child not to tell anyone. He warned of harm if the abuse was disclosed. Therefore, the child remained silent for more than nine years.

Child reportedly endured prolonged fear before finally disclosing abuse to guardians at age thirteen

Authorities noted that the long-term fear had a clear impact on the victim. She became withdrawn and fearful of people. Additionally, her behaviour differed sharply from other children her age. Social workers described her as no longer cheerful.

Finally, at age 13, the child disclosed the abuse to her guardians. Subsequently, the guardians contacted a social welfare foundation. The foundation coordinated with the police, and a report was filed at Phra Khanong Police Station. This led to the issuance of the arrest warrant and the subsequent arrest of Mr. Pichit.

The Anti-Trafficking Division stressed that the arrest followed proper legal procedures. Officials stated that the warrant was executed after confirmation from the criminal court. They also confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said that Mr. Pichit’s role as a volunteer rescuer was central to the case. Because of his position, he had access to the child. This access contributed to the prolonged delay in reporting. Police did not indicate any prior complaints against the suspect before the current allegations.

Suspect denies all allegations as police collect evidence and plan further investigation for the court

During questioning, Mr. Pichit continued to deny all charges. Police confirmed that they collected evidence for submission to the court. They also said the investigation may include further interviews and a forensic review.

Legal experts noted that sexual assault charges involving children under thirteen carry severe penalties under Thai law. Court officials at Phra Khanong Criminal Court have not yet scheduled a hearing. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody pending further proceedings.

Officials highlighted the role of the victim’s statement in obtaining the arrest warrant. They confirmed that she is receiving medical and psychological support. Social welfare agencies are working with police to ensure her safety. Authorities also stated that her identity will remain confidential throughout the investigation.

Police said the case highlights the impact of fear and intimidation on delayed reporting. Because the suspect held a position of trust in the community, the victim remained silent. Authorities highlighted that the arrest reflects routine enforcement against sexual crimes involving minors.

Temple officials decline comment as police confirm evidence and suspect’s past volunteer role under review

Temple officials declined to comment on the case. Police confirmed no other individuals are under investigation related to this incident. They also noted that Mr. Pichit’s continued work in the area contributed to the victim’s prolonged fear.

The Anti-Trafficking Division said the arrest followed established protocols. Officers acted on a warrant issued nearly a month earlier by the criminal court. Police confirmed that evidence collected includes witness statements, victim testimony, and supporting documentation from the social welfare foundation.

Authorities said the case remains under close supervision. Investigators are conducting interviews with witnesses who were present at the temple during the relevant period. Additionally, officials confirmed that the child’s guardians are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The suspect’s history as a volunteer rescuer is also under review. Authorities said this position allowed him to gain trust in the community. Police sources confirmed that he had unrestricted access to the child during the period of abuse. Officials stressed that no prior warnings had been issued against him.

Police confirm legal process will continue while victim receives counseling with safety measures maintained

Senior police made it clear that the case will proceed through the court system without delay. They also confirmed that ongoing investigations will determine whether additional charges could apply. Police declined to release further details to protect the integrity of the case.

Social welfare agencies continue providing support to the victim. Police confirmed that counselling and medical services are ongoing. They also stated that measures are in place to prevent any contact between the suspect and the child.

The Anti-Trafficking Division said it remains committed to following legal procedures in all cases. Police confirmed that Mr. Pichit will stay in custody until court proceedings determine the next steps. Officials said the investigation is expected to continue in the coming months.

Case draws attention because girl is related to abbot while police focus on evidence gathering

The case has attracted attention because the victim is related to a local abbot. However, temple officials maintained silence regarding the suspect’s arrest. Authorities said the focus remains on gathering evidence and ensuring the victim’s safety.

Police confirmed that this case will be prosecuted under Thai law. They also said that officers are working closely with social welfare agencies to manage the investigation. Officials emphasised that no additional suspects have been identified.

The Anti-Trafficking Division said all steps in the arrest followed proper procedures. Investigators confirmed that the victim’s testimony played a key role. Authorities emphasised that Mr. Pichit’s denial does not halt the ongoing legal process.

