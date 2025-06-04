UK woman, 54, found dead without underwear on Koh Phangan beach. Suspected drowning after she was seen swimming alone while intoxicated. She had fallen earlier but refused treatment. Police investigate, awaiting autopsy. Authorities warn all foreign tourists about night swimming risks.

A 54-year-old British woman was found dead on a secluded beach in Koh Phangan on Tuesday morning. Police on the island are currently treating the case as an accidental drowning, although a full investigation is underway. The woman, identified as Ms. Alison, had reportedly been seen in an intoxicated state before her death. On Monday, she also fell near a local convenience store but declined medical attention. Her body was discovered the following morning by a passerby walking along the beach. She was found without her orange underwear which washed up elsewhere. She did have a bra similarly coloured on. Forensic analysis later confirmed the presence of water and sand in her mouth, consistent with drowning.

A 54-year-old British woman was found dead on Chao Phao Beach early Tuesday morning, June 3, 2025. Her body was discovered near her accommodation by a local jogger. Police confirmed she had been staying on the island for nearly a month.

The body was identified as Ms. Alison, a British national. She was found lying face-up on the sand. She was wearing only an orange bra. Her matching underwear had washed ashore nearby, according to police at the scene.

The discovery was made around 6:30 a.m. by Mr. Theerapong, a Thai man who was walking along the beach. “I was doing my morning exercise when I saw the foreign woman,” he told police. He immediately notified Koh Phangan Station.

Police respond quickly with preliminary examination at Chao Phao Beach after a British woman found dead

Police quickly arrived and cordoned off the area. The scene was located on Chao Phao Beach, in Village 8 of Koh Phangan Subdistrict, Surat Thani Province. Officers were joined by a doctor from Koh Phangan Hospital for a preliminary examination.

Although the woman was partially clothed, there were no signs of violence or assault. There were no bruises or injuries on the body. Moreover, police found no evidence of a struggle in the surrounding area.

Soon after, volunteers from the Koh Phangan Kusonsraddha Foundation arrived. They transported the body to Koh Phangan Hospital for a full autopsy. Doctors later confirmed that large amounts of sand and seawater were found in the lungs. Therefore, the preliminary cause of death was listed as drowning.

Further investigation revealed that Ms. Alison had been living in a bungalow just steps from the beach. She had been staying there for nearly a month. Her scheduled checkout date was June 11.

Resort staff report frequent alcohol use and last sighting of woman swimming alone before she was found dead

Staff at the resort told officers she often drank alcohol. She was seen drinking regularly during her stay. On Monday evening June 2, she reportedly consumed alcohol again. That night, she was last seen swimming alone in the sea near her accommodation.

Earlier that same day, she had fallen outside a convenience store. She hit her head on the ground. Bystanders offered to take her to a clinic, but she refused treatment. Good Samaritans eventually helped escort her back to her bungalow.

After that, no one saw her alive again.

Police later inspected her room. Her passport and belongings were still there. Nothing appeared to have been stolen. There were no signs of forced entry or disturbance inside the bungalow.

Officers noted that her room was tidy. Her travel documents were stored securely. Her bags appeared unpacked, indicating she had settled in for a longer stay.

Authorities keep all options open as they await final autopsy report in the suspected drowning case

Although there were no immediate signs of foul play, authorities have not ruled anything out. They will continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding her death. As a precaution, police are waiting for the final autopsy report.

Lt. Col. Apichat Chansamret, chief of Koh Phangan Police Station, said more details would be released once results are confirmed. “We are coordinating with hospital staff and forensics,” he said. “All findings will be reported transparently.”

Meanwhile, authorities are working with the British Embassy in Bangkok. Officials plan to notify the woman’s family as soon as possible. Her relatives have not yet been publicly identified.

This case has drawn fresh attention to the island’s safety record. Koh Phangan, known for its beaches and nightlife, attracts thousands of tourists each year. Many visitors swim at night, especially after drinking.

Police warn of risks related to swimming at night after drinking as past accidents highlight island dangers

However, police have warned against this. Swimming alone after dark, especially while intoxicated, is considered dangerous. Strong currents and slippery rocks make nighttime swimming especially risky in some areas.

Despite the island’s popularity, similar accidents have occurred before. Tourists have drowned or suffered injuries after going into the sea under the influence of alcohol. Some have vanished without a trace.

As a result, authorities often urge resorts to remind guests about water safety. Warning signs are posted in many places, but not all tourists take them seriously.

Local residents say the victim often walked the beach in the evening. She seemed quiet and usually kept to herself. “She never caused any problems,” one vendor said. “But I saw her drinking sometimes, just sitting on the sand.”

The quiet beach where the woman’s body was found is popular with long-stay tourists and small resorts

The beach where her body was found is relatively quiet and popular with long-stay tourists. It’s lined with small bungalows, bars, and yoga retreats. Although busy in high season, it remains peaceful in early June.

For now, police say there is no indication of robbery or assault. But they are still reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations. They hope to track her movements on the night of June 2.

At the same time, they’re asking for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have seen the woman walking or swimming Monday night is urged to contact Koh Phangan Station.

Until final autopsy results are released, the official cause of death remains provisional. However, based on evidence so far, investigators believe Ms. Alison likely drowned after entering the water alone at night.

Even so, questions remain. Did her earlier fall contribute to her death? Could alcohol have impaired her ability to swim? Police are considering all possibilities.

British Embassy expected to assist with repatriation while police urge caution for tourists consuming alcohol

While awaiting further updates, the British Embassy is expected to assist with repatriation. Funeral arrangements will likely depend on the family’s wishes.

In the meantime, Koh Phangan authorities have also urged tourists to avoid swimming while drunk. They have also encouraged resort operators to remind guests about nighttime risks.

As this investigation continues, local police emphasized their commitment to finding the truth. For now, they are treating the incident as an accidental drowning. But they are keeping all options open.

“We want to make sure everything is clear,” Lt. Col. Apichat said. “We owe that to her family and to all visitors who come here.”

The island, famous for its Full Moon Parties and tropical scenery, continues to attract global travellers. Yet, this tragic case serves as a sombre reminder of the dangers that can arise in paradise.

