56 year old woman arrested in Nakhon Sawan over a 2019 fraud case linked to finding places in the army

Fugitive woman, 56, arrested after 4-year Thai Army job scam. Police say Ms. Prakaiwan took 200k baht as a deposit for fake military placements, then vanished. Highway police caught her in Nakhon Sawan en route to Bangkok. Court warrant and confession reported.

A 56-year-old woman accused of posing as a Thai Army recruiter and taking 200,000 baht deposits in a failed job scam was arrested after four years on the run. Police said Ms. Prakaiwan was intercepted in Nakhon Sawan by highway officers acting on intelligence linking her to a vehicle travelling toward Bangkok. She was wanted under a Nonthaburi court warrant for conspiracy to defraud after a victim reported paying cash at a Chaeng Wattana mall for promised military placements that never came. Officers stopped her at a checkpoint, detained her on the spot, and later transferred her to Pak Kret investigators, where she reportedly confessed.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after evading authorities for four years in a fraud case involving alleged Thai Army job recruitment. Police identified her as Ms. Prakaiwan, surname withheld.

Meanwhile, highway police intercepted her in Nakhon Sawan province on Phahonyothin Road, Highway 1. The arrest occurred at kilometre 357 in Nong Krod subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers stopped her vehicle during a coordinated checkpoint operation.

According to police, the operation followed orders from Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornsak Laorujiralai. Additionally, Highway Police Division 1 and Highway Police Station 4 units took part in the arrest. Officers confirmed coordination across multiple units during the interception.

Highway police intercept 56-year-old woman in Nakhon Sawan fraud case after four years of evasion

Authorities said Ms. Prakaiwan was wanted under an arrest warrant from the Nonthaburi District Court. The warrant, numbered J113/2568, was issued on April 9, 2025. It charged her with conspiracy to defraud.

Meanwhile, the case originated in November 2019 at Pak Kret Police Station in Nonthaburi. A victim filed a complaint after an alleged recruitment scam. The complaint detailed promises of Thai Army employment in exchange for money.

According to investigators, the victim was introduced to Ms. Prakaiwan through an acquaintance. Subsequently, the suspect allegedly claimed connections to influential government figures. She allegedly said she could secure military jobs for applicants.

Furthermore, the arrangement required a total payment of 400,000 baht per applicant. However, a 200,000 baht deposit was required upfront before processing. The victim agreed to the terms and proceeded with payment.

Nonthaburi court warrant issued as fraud scheme claims Thai army jobs for a 400k baht fee deposit

Meanwhile, the victim wanted relatives to join the military service. Because of this, the offer appeared credible at the time. A meeting was arranged at a shopping mall in the Chaeng Wattana area.

At that meeting, the victim handed over 200,000 baht in cash. Subsequently, the suspect allegedly confirmed the arrangement and accepted the money. However, no job placement followed after the payment.

Afterwards, police said the suspect repeatedly delayed the process. She allegedly gave multiple excuses when questioned about progress. Meanwhile, no military recruitment outcome was delivered.

Later, the victim demanded a refund of the deposit. However, the suspect avoided repayment and stopped responding. Eventually, contact with her was lost completely.

Victim paid 200k at Chaeng Wattana mall, but the suspect delayed and later blocked refund demand

Following this, the victim filed a formal police report. Investigators then collected evidence from the complaint. Subsequently, authorities applied for an arrest warrant from the court.

Meanwhile, the Nonthaburi District Court issued the warrant in April 2025. The suspect remained at large for several years after the complaint. Police continued tracking her movements during the investigation period.

Later, highway police received intelligence that she was travelling from Tak province toward Bangkok. Consequently, officers prepared checkpoints along key highways. Surveillance focused on vehicles matching the suspect’s description.

Police tracked the suspect from Tak and arrested her in Nakhon Sawan, then transferred her to Pakkret

Then, officers identified a suspicious vehicle during patrol operations. They ordered it to stop for inspection on Highway 1. The driver complied with the command at the checkpoint.

During the inspection, officers found Ms. Prakaiwan inside the vehicle. She was immediately detained at the scene without resistance. Moreover, officers confirmed her identity during the arrest.

After the arrest, police transported her for questioning. She was later handed over to investigators at Pak Kret Police Station. Authorities said she confessed during initial questioning.

Finally, police stated she will face continued legal proceedings. The investigation remains ongoing under the relevant jurisdiction in Nonthaburi.

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