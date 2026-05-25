Top Pheu Thai Minister Suriya rushed to hospital in Udon Thani on Sunday night after taking ill at hotel

Thai Agriculture Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit rushed to hospital after collapsing at a Udon Thani hotel at 10 pm. The 72-year-old lost consciousness during an official trip, underwent CPR and was stabilised. His condition is now under observation. Further updates are expected shortly.

Thai Agriculture Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit has been rushed to hospital after collapsing inside a hotel in Udon Thani during an official trip on May 24, 2026. The 72-year-old lost consciousness around 10:00 PM after attending meetings linked to government duties and preparations for a scheduled field visit. He was taken to hospital overnight where doctors performed CPR before stabilising him. Authorities say his condition is now stable, but details remain limited. The incident has raised questions over his health and schedule as he continues a long political career dating back to 2002 under former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Further updates are expected from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Pheu Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Suriya was hospitalised on the night of May 24, 2026, after collapsing at a hotel in Udon Thani.

He is 72 years old. Mr. Suriya was on an official trip to the northern province at the time. He was taken to hospital in the middle of the night after losing consciousness.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 PM local time. According to a close source, he collapsed suddenly inside the hotel. He lost consciousness shortly after becoming ill. As a result, emergency services were called immediately. He was then rushed out of the hotel for urgent treatment.

Hospitalised minister collapses at Udon Thani hotel after meeting and rushed into emergency care

Earlier that day, he had arrived in Udon Thani for official duties. In addition, he was preparing for a field visit scheduled for May 25, 2026. He also attended a meeting before the incident. After that meeting, he returned to his hotel in the evening.

Shortly after returning, he collapsed at the hotel. Meanwhile, he became unconscious and required emergency assistance. He was found unresponsive inside the hotel. Consequently, he was transported directly to hospital. Medical teams responded immediately upon arrival.

Doctors performed CPR after he reached the hospital. In addition, emergency procedures were carried out to stabilise him. He was later stabilised following urgent medical intervention. Hospital sources confirmed his condition had stabilised after treatment. However, he remained under observation.

Authorities did not release full medical details at the time. Meanwhile, updates were expected from hospital officials. No long-term prognosis was provided in initial reports. As a result, monitoring continued after admission.

Doctors perform CPR and stabilise minister as hospital confirms condition after emergency treatment

Some reports suggested possible exhaustion as a contributing factor. In addition, sources indicated he had a heavy schedule that day. He attended meetings prior to the collapse. However, no official cause was confirmed.

Earlier activities included travel to Udon Thani for government work. Subsequently, he participated in meetings connected to the upcoming field visit. He was preparing for official engagements scheduled for the following day. After completing those duties, he returned to his hotel.

The collapse occurred later that evening. Meanwhile, he was found unconscious shortly after returning to his room. Emergency responders acted quickly at the scene. As a result, he was rushed to hospital without delay.

Reports suggest heavy schedule and possible exhaustion before sudden hotel collapse on Sunday night

Suriya Jungrungruangkit is a senior Thai political figure with a long government career. He first entered high-level government in 2002. At that time, he was appointed Minister of Transport. The appointment was made under the then Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Subsequently, he held multiple cabinet positions across different administrations. These included Minister of Transport and Minister of Industry. In addition, he served as Deputy Minister of Industry. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister during earlier terms in office.

Moreover, his career spans more than two decades in Thai politics. He is a member of the Pheu Thai Party. He has also been linked to other major political parties in earlier periods. His roles have included both economic and infrastructure portfolios.

Senior Thai minister’s career spans decades, from Transport appointment under Thaksin in 2002

In 2025, he briefly served as acting Prime Minister. That role lasted from July 1 to July 3, 2025. Afterwards, he returned to cabinet responsibilities. He continued serving in senior ministerial positions.

As of the latest reports, he remains under medical observation in hospital. Meanwhile, no additional official updates on his condition have been released. Hospital authorities continue to monitor his recovery following stabilisation.

A further statement is expected from the Ministry of Agriculture on the minister’s health and official schedule later. Notably, his visit on Sunday aimed at dealing with irrigation issues and preparation for the World Horticultural Expo. The latter is a key initiative being pursued by the ministry at this time.

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