Austrian national living on Phuket’s streets arrested and deportation ordered after repeated complaints

Destitute Austrian arrested and deported in Phuket after viral Rawai footage showed alleged intoxicated disorder, road chaos and cash demands. The Immigration Bureau revoked his student visa over breaches and prior warnings, triggering immediate removal under Section 54 of the 1979 Immigration Act.

An Austrian national has been arrested and ordered deported in Phuket after viral footage triggered a police investigation into alleged intoxicated public disturbances in Rawai. Immigration officers revoked his student visa following reports of disruptive behaviour, traffic obstruction, and money demands in a busy tourist area, with authorities confirming prior warnings and immediate deportation under immigration law.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau in Phuket on Tuesday arrested an Austrian national. He was taken into custody in the Rawai area of Phuket. They also ordered his deportation after revoking his visa. The operation was carried out in cooperation with Chalong Police Station following reports of a public disturbance.

Police identified the suspect as Raphael, a 39-year-old Austrian national. His surname was withheld by officials. He was detained after videos circulated on Thai social media on May 19, 2026. Those videos showed him allegedly causing disturbances in Rawai.

Authorities said he was found intoxicated during the incidents. In addition, he was linked to behaviour described as public disorder and harassment. The Rawai area, meanwhile, is a busy coastal tourist zone in southern Phuket. Consequently, the incidents drew attention from both residents and visitors.

Motorcycle disruption and money demands in Rawai convenience store incidents led to police detention

Footage showed the man riding a motorcycle slowly along public roads. He also rode in the middle of the roadway. As a result, traffic congestion was reported in multiple sections of Rawai. Furthermore, witnesses said he repeatedly blocked lanes while moving through traffic.

In another incident, he was seen outside a convenience store. There, he approached another foreign motorcyclist. According to reports, he demanded money from that individual. Moreover, witnesses said he repeated the request several times.

Some residents claimed he became aggressive when refused. In some cases, people reportedly gave him money under pressure. Meanwhile, witnesses suspected he may have been under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances. However, police did not confirm specific substances at the scene.

Police later responded after multiple complaints were received. Consequently, officers moved into the area and detained the suspect. He was taken for questioning under immigration enforcement procedures. At the same time, investigators began reviewing video evidence circulating online.

Investigation finds visa non-compliance student permit breaches and tourism impact after review

The investigation was led by Acting Pol. Lt. Col. Trin Khamphati. Officers verified the identity of the suspect using social media footage. Furthermore, they confirmed the incidents occurred in the Rawai subdistrict.

Authorities stated the man had entered Thailand on a student visa. The visa was issued for Thai language and cultural studies. However, investigators said he was not attending required educational activities. In addition, they reported non-compliance with visa conditions.

Officials also said he had received a prior warning. Nevertheless, he allegedly repeated similar behaviour shortly afterwards. Consequently, authorities classified the conduct as persistent and disruptive. They also said it affected public order and local community standards.

Moreover, officials stated the behaviour damaged the image of tourism in the area. In addition, they cited its impact on public safety perceptions in a key visitor zone. Senior immigration leadership supported enforcement actions throughout the case. These included Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak of the Immigration Bureau.

Command structure leads to visa revocation under section 54, triggering immediate deportation

Deputy Commissioners Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart and Pol. Maj. Gen. Natthakorn Praphayont were also involved. Furthermore, Immigration Division 6 commanders supervised operational procedures. On May 19, 2026, the case was formally processed under Division 6 command.

Phuket Immigration Office officials also participated in the operation. These included Police Colonel Khemachat Wattanapakasem, Police Colonel Panuphak Jitprayuratee, and Police Colonel Nattawut Saengduen. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Wisarut La-iadong assisted in local oversight and coordination.

Authorities confirmed the visa was revoked under Section 54 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979). Consequently, his legal right to remain in Thailand was terminated. Deportation procedures were then initiated immediately after revocation. Officials stated the decision followed repeated violations and prior warnings.

Social media footage showing shirtless suspect with Thai text shorts helped identification and tracking

In addition, authorities emphasised enforcement against behaviour affecting public order. They stated that foreign nationals violating laws or causing public nuisance would face legal action. The Phuket Immigration Office reiterated this policy following the arrest. Moreover, officials said deportation would be carried out without exception where applicable.

The case was initiated after social media footage circulated widely on May 19. The videos showed the man shirtless while moving through public streets.

He was also seen wearing shorts printed with Thai text reading “เฉิดฉาย,” meaning “shining.” Consequently, the footage helped officers identify and track him.

Investigators confirm social media evidence led to identification, detention and visa breach findings

Investigators confirmed that the social media material played a key role in the response. Furthermore, it supported the rapid identification and detention of the suspect. KomChadLuek also reported that he was on a student visa programme. However, it stated he was not participating in required study activities.

This case follows several recent deportations involving foreign tourists in Thailand. In January, a Saudi tourist was deported after engaging in sexual activity beside a road in Patong. In February, a French couple was deported after sexual activity inside a tuk-tuk in Phuket.

Meanwhile, in May last year, a Belgian tourist was deported in Pattaya after repeated disruptive incidents, including alleged property damage and attempted assaults on staff and police.

Authorities said the Austrian national remains under deportation processing following visa revocation and formal immigration procedures.

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