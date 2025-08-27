AIDS temple scandal explodes as famed monk Phra Alongkot disrobes and admits decades of massive fraud and embezzlement, siphoning billions in donations, shocking Thailand’s Buddhist faithful and prompting an urgent investigation amid public outcry.

Following the Ms. Golf femme fatale scandal, which shook Thailand’s Buddhist faith to its core in July, an even bigger exposé has emerged. Top Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officer Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew personally briefed Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of a major police press conference in the coming days and the disrobing of one of Thailand’s most revered monks, Phra Alongkot, the Abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lopburi province. This is not just a scandal. It is a three-decade saga of suspected fraud and embezzlement, striking at the heart of one of Thailand’s holiest and most trusted institutions. Donations meant for charity and AIDS patients were allegedly siphoned off on a massive scale. According to senior police sources, the money involved stretches into many billions of baht.

Top Thai police officers visited Government House on Tuesday afternoon to brief Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. The briefing concerned a scandal that has shocked the nation and the government to its core. It is part of a series of recent cases tied to the Sangha, Thailand’s Buddhist order, which have shaken public faith over the past months.

In July, the Royal Thai Police arrested a woman linked to over half a dozen senior monks and abbots. Thirty-five-year-old Wilawan Emsawat, known as Ms. Golf, allegedly obtained ฿385 million from the senior clergy. Police discovered 86,752 photographs and 5,593 video clips in her possession, highlighting the scale of prior abuses.

Shocking details emerge from cases involving monks and abbots that have undermined faith across Thailand

However, the current case is far more extensive. Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, leading the investigation, told reporters the losses now under scrutiny are in the billions of baht. He stressed that the scheme dwarfs previous investigations.

At the centre is the now-former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, once known as Phra Alongkot. The monk became widely known for his humanitarian work, particularly for his efforts to support AIDS patients over the course of three decades. His public image generated unprecedented donations from people across Thailand.

Over the last week, disturbing allegations of embezzlement have emerged with what was once thought of as a benign sanctuary for AIDS and HIV sufferers. Significantly, this coincided with a controversy over a museum at the temple using the remains of up to 20 deceased AIDS victims.

Notably, police have now revealed that the revered monk behind the temple lived under a false identity for decades. His real name is Mr. Kriangkrai Petchkaew, nicknamed George. In 1981, he joined the Royal Thai Army. He had, however, ambitions as a draftsman in building design. Later, he fled military service and travelled to Malaysia.

Former abbot lived under a false identity while raising millions in donations from fans across Thailand

During Tuesday’s interview, the 65-year-old claimed to have contributed to the Petronas Twin Towers’ design. He stated the final drawings were based on sketches he made while working in Kuala Lumpur as a layman. This revelation, if verified, emphasises his complex and layered past. It may also, of course, suggest a flair for the fantastical. Certainly, this story is somewhat like that.

In 1986, he returned to Thailand and was ordained at Wat Lam Narai. He adopted the identity of his friend, the now-deceased civil servant Mr. Alongkot Phlomuk. The former monk allegedly used his friend’s name and 13-digit national ID number to conceal his past. Authorities say the civil servant had received mail for him, which partially supports the claim.

On Tuesday, Phra Alongkot began disrobing and submitted a video to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). In it, he admitted wrongdoing but highlighted the meritorious work he performed over the last forty years. Officials emphasised that the video demonstrates his continued concern for Buddhist teachings despite the scandal.

Police say that under Buddhist regulations, abbots hold unregulated power over temple finances. Phra Alongkot allegedly used this authority to convert donations into cash and funnel them through nominees. This cash was invested and hidden in undisclosed holdings, effectively laundering money on a vast scale.

Investigators demand declaration of all assets connected to Phra Alongkot to avoid prosecution and ruin

Investigators are now requesting that anyone holding assets connected to Phra Alongkot report them. Authorities promised voluntary disclosure would prevent prosecution. However, failure to come forward, Police Major General Charoonkiat warned, could lead to severe legal consequences.

High-ranking officials, including “Big Tao” and the NACC Secretary-General, reported to Government House on the “Tid Alongkot” case on Tuesday. They are preparing a major announcement urging nominees holding land or assets to declare them to officials.

At 5:30 PM on August 26, 2015, Charoonkiat and NACC Secretary-General Phumwisan Kasemsuk met Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to report on developments following Phra Alongkot’s disrobing. Later, at 7:10 PM, Charoonkiat disclosed that the former abbot had recorded a video discussing right and wrong to inform the public.

In the clip, Phra Alongkot accepted his wrongdoings with a smile. He affirmed that his meritorious acts were genuine, while his misdeeds were punishable by law. He also stressed concern for the stability of Buddhism and encouraged followers to remain faithful.

Police begin examination of three decades of temple finances to recover billions in misappropriated funds

Charoonkiat said investigators are examining three decades of financial evidence. Police have already searched 17 locations to uncover records, question suspects and trace the money trail. He insisted that all temple assets in others’ possession must be returned.

“The money trail is massive,” Charoonkiat told reporters. “Anyone holding temple property must return it and identify its origin.” He emphasised voluntary disclosure would offer protection from prosecution. Conversely, refusal could destroy the owners through legal action.

When asked about the scale, Charoonkiat estimated that the diverted funds amount to billions of baht. He described the operation as resembling a corporation. Over 30 years, the scheme raised funds through foundations, clubs, and pages, eventually buying assets for associates’ names.

Authorities plan a major press conference to reveal details, including Phra Alongkot’s background, why his ordination certificate did not match his ID, and the role of subsidiary characters such as Ms. Golf and Dr. B in temple fraud schemes. Charoonkiat assured the public that clarity would emerge once the case is fully documented.

Officials highlight how excessive faith and charitable giving led to greed and embezzlement by former abbot

During discussions about the former abbot’s disrobing, officials noted how his charitable work for AIDS patients generated excessive faith. Later, the influx of financial donations, however, led to greed and the diversion of funds into land, a football field and restaurants. In effect, it was large-scale money laundering.

NACC Secretary-General Phumwisan Kasemsuk confirmed that Phra Alongkot initially tried to blame individuals for wrongdoing. He acknowledged that the scandal affects trust and faith. However, Kasemsuk emphasised, Buddhism as an institution remains intact.

The former abbot admitted wrongdoing after disrobing, accepting worldly matters and karmic consequences. He advised monks to avoid attachment to money or material possessions. Officials plan to release the video, which lasts six to seven minutes. In it, he smiles, appearing genuinely content after his resignation.

During interrogation, Phra Alongkot admitted evading military service and impersonating his best friend before travelling to Malaysia. He also claimed involvement in drafting the Petronas Towers, shocking investigators.

Timeline of former abbot’s life revealed, including identity theft and escape to Malaysia from military

Further revelations confirmed that Mr. Kriangkrai Petchkaew, originally from Khon Kaen, studied locally before enrolling in a vocational certificate program he did not complete. He registered for military service but fled to Malaysia in 1981.

After returning to Thailand in 1986, he joined a pilgrimage group, studied the Dharma, and was ordained at Wat Lam Narai on March 1, 1986. By May 25, 1993, he resided at Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, later changing his name to avoid military obligations.

He personally chose Mr. Alongkot Phlomuk’s name due to their friendship. Authorities confirmed that the deceased friend had limited or lacked full knowledge of the extent and details linked to the monk’s use of his identity. Certainly, the former abbot admitted to falsifying his ordination certificate to match the stolen ID.

Authorities also revealed the temple’s remaining account balance exceeds ฿10 million. The Lopburi Provincial Administrative Organisation noted that the abbot was the sole person responsible. Investigators are continuing their search of five temple locations for further financial evidence.

Abbot cooperates with investigations after initial resistance and continues to provide moral guidance

The Central Investigation Bureau, Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and NACC observed interrogations of Phra Alongkot and his associate, Dr. B. Police noted that the abbot had initially resisted disrobing but later cooperated. He expressed awareness of the distinction between Dharma and the law of the land.

Before leaving the monkhood, Phra Alongkot delivered sermons instructing monks and the public on proper conduct. The police intend to release this recording, illustrating both his acknowledgement of wrongdoing and his continued moral guidance.

The diverted funds, according to officials, were too large to spend on charitable purposes alone. Consequently, they were converted into land, a football field, and investments in business ventures. These assets collectively amount to well over a billion baht or even multiple billions.

Investigators are reviewing the former abbot’s identification documents from birth to present. Officials will interview relatives and associates to verify authenticity. Falsified certificates could result in additional criminal charges.

Associates including Dr B, face prosecution as police move to seize frozen assets and trace illicit funds

Dr. B also gave testimony, although police described it as minimally helpful. Crime Suppression Division Commander Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap stated that Dr. B will face prosecution related to the ฿300 million Jai Fah account, originally meant for temple donations but misused.

Police plan to expand investigations to other associates and notify AMLO to seize and freeze assets. The use of cash in transactions complicates verification and prolongs the investigation.

Police monitoring confirmed that Phra Alongkot had shown signs of attempting to flee. Consequently, police arrested him on the basis of a court warrant. Bail considerations remain under review. He is presently in the custody of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) but will later appear in court.

Mr. Phumwisan Kasemsuk emphasised that the total misappropriated funds are vast. They extend beyond hundreds of millions into multiple billions. At this stage, he urged all relevant agencies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), to cooperate fully in fact-finding.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will also investigate public concerns about whether donated funds were misused. If misconduct is confirmed, the case may be formally referred for further legal action.

Ex-Abbot’s unprecedented fall marks largest religious financial scandal in Thai history, with billions involved

Phra Alongkot’s fall from grace is unprecedented. A monk long admired for humanitarian efforts is now at the centre of the largest religious financial scandal in Thai history. Investigators insist the full truth will emerge only after all documentation is reviewed and all involved parties are questioned.

Authorities continue urging transparency and accountability. Anyone holding assets connected to the former abbot or Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu must come forward. Officials stress voluntary disclosure offers protection. Conversely, non-compliance will trigger full legal consequences.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police will continue gathering evidence, tracing financial transactions and questioning suspects. Once the picture is complete, authorities promise a major press conference to disclose all findings.

Meanwhile, the public waits. The scandal has shaken faith and generated calls for reform in temple financial oversight. Many Thais now question the safeguards in place for donations and the accountability of Buddhist clergy.

Case raises critical questions about ordination process and abbots’ unchecked financial authority in temples

The case also raises questions about identity verification for ordination and the limits of authority granted to abbots. Experts warn that unregulated power combined with vast donations can lead to systemic corruption if unchecked.

Investigators believe the former abbot’s network operated like a corporation. Donations were routed through multiple entities before being converted into cash and assets under various names. Police now seek the return of these assets to restore public trust.

Phra Alongkot’s confession and disrobing may serve as a warning to other monks and temple administrators. Police emphasise that religious status does not exempt anyone from legal accountability.

The public release of the former abbot’s video is expected soon. Officials hope it demonstrates moral responsibility and reinforces Buddhist ethical teachings. Meanwhile, investigations continue at full scale across multiple provinces and temple sites.

Authorities insist transparency and reform are vital as public faith in temples remains deeply shaken

As the case unfolds, it will likely have long-term effects on public faith and temple governance. Authorities insist lessons must be learned. They urge donations to be managed transparently and for religious leaders to uphold ethical standards.

Police and NACC officials confirm that every financial link, asset and transaction will be scrutinised. The goal is to recover misappropriated funds and prevent future abuses. Citizens are watching closely, demanding accountability and reform.

The scandal has sparked national debate about oversight, transparency and the responsibilities of monks who receive public donations. Investigators warn that no individual, regardless of religious standing, is above the law.

At this point, the case of Phra Alongkot represents decades of deception, fraud and mismanagement. It spans billions of baht, involves multiple locations and continues to unravel. Police urge all stakeholders to cooperate fully. The recovery of assets and restoration of faith remain urgent national priorities.

