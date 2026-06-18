Minister visits Koh Samui to talk safety as concerns about the island’s roads grow over motorbike deaths

Koh Samui’s safety record is under the spotlight after the death of Australian sprint star Jemma Stapleton, prompting a ministerial intervention, a major police probe and fresh action on road, beach and tourist safety across Thailand’s luxury holiday island.

The death of Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton on Koh Samui has placed renewed focus on safety at one of Thailand’s most important tourism destinations, prompting Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul to launch a confidence-building initiative as police examine the circumstances of the fatal crash. The case has drawn attention in both Thailand and Australia while highlighting broader concerns over road safety, tourist protection and efforts to maintain confidence in the island’s tourism industry.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surasak, travelled to Koh Samui this week as authorities sought to strengthen confidence among foreign visitors amid heightened concerns over safety on the island.

The visit came days after the death of Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton, whose fatal motorcycle crash has attracted significant media attention in both Thailand and Australia. It also came as authorities continued efforts to improve safety standards at one of the country’s most important tourism destinations.

On Tuesday, Mr Surasak met local officials, police officers and tourism representatives before launching a tourism confidence-building initiative at the Strong Tourism Community (STC) centre in Fisherman’s Village, Bo Phut.

Tourism minister launches Koh Samui safety drive to boost visitor confidence and agency coordination

The programme is intended to improve safety measures while strengthening cooperation between agencies responsible for tourism, security and emergency response.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Surasak said the government was committed to promoting tourism while enhancing visitor safety. He described Koh Samui as a strategic tourism destination and stressed the importance of integrated cooperation between public agencies.

“Koh Samui is considered a key tourist destination in the country, and this integrated collaboration among all sectors will help build confidence, ensure safety and promote Thailand’s tourism image,” he said.

The island remains one of Thailand’s premier resort destinations. Each year, it attracts visitors from Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. In addition, affluent Thai travellers continue to regard Koh Samui as a leading domestic holiday destination. Luxury resorts, beaches and marine attractions remain central to its appeal.

Koh Samui tourism success faces scrutiny as road safety concerns and fatal crashes draw focus

However, the island has also faced increased scrutiny in recent months. Authorities have intensified investigations into foreigners suspected of using nominee shareholders in Thai companies. Those inquiries focus on business and property arrangements believed to circumvent Thailand’s foreign ownership restrictions.

More immediately, road safety has emerged as a pressing concern. Motorcycles remain widely used across the island by both residents and visitors. Consequently, accidents involving foreign tourists continue to attract considerable attention.

Recent months have seen several serious crashes involving overseas visitors. More broadly, Thailand continues to struggle with one of the highest road fatality rates in the region. Up to 50 people lose their lives daily on Thai roads. Around 80% of those fatalities involve motorcycles.

Against that backdrop, the death of 25-year-old Jemma Stapleton has become one of Koh Samui’s most closely watched traffic investigations this year.

Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton’s final journey and the events leading to the fatal crash

The Melbourne athlete was holidaying on the island with family members when the crash occurred on June 10. She had celebrated her 25th birthday only nine days earlier. Notably, she was regarded as one of Victoria’s promising sprint athletes and was well known within Australian athletics circles.

According to investigators, the collision occurred on a curved section of Highway 4169 in Bo Phut during wet weather conditions. Police said heavy rainfall had left the road surface slippery.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Ms Stapleton riding ahead of relatives shortly before the accident. Investigators believe her motorcycle lost traction before crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with oncoming vehicles.

Three vehicles became involved in the crash. Police identified them as Ms Stapleton’s motorcycle, a black Subaru driven by a 38-year-old Russian man and a grey Honda City driven by a 27-year-old Thai woman.

Police examine CCTV forensic evidence and road conditions in fatal Koh Samui collision

Emergency personnel responded quickly. However, medical teams found that Ms Stapleton had suffered severe head injuries. Koh Samui Hospital later confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response, Surat Thani Provincial Police ordered a detailed investigation. Officers are reviewing CCTV recordings, forensic evidence, vehicle damage and witness statements. They are also examining weather conditions and road surfaces at the time of the collision.

Pol Maj Gen Suwat Suksri, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully and comprehensively. He directed officers to place particular emphasis on reliable forensic findings.

Accordingly, police have stressed that conclusions will be based solely on evidence obtained during the investigation. The inquiry remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, Mr Surasak used his visit to inspect several high-profile tourism locations. As part of this, he toured Fisherman’s Village and met local business operators. He also spoke with Thai and foreign tourists visiting the area.

Minister tours key tourism sites and reviews visitor safety measures across Koh Samui

Officials said the minister asked visitors about their experiences on Koh Samui and their impressions of local tourism services. The discussions formed part of wider efforts to strengthen links between authorities, tourism businesses and visitors.

Separately, Mr Surasak travelled to Chaweng Beach, one of the island’s busiest tourism areas. There, he inspected beach safety operations and reviewed emergency preparedness measures.

The minister observed lifeguard operations and assessed readiness levels among personnel responsible for assisting visitors. Chaweng Beach attracts large numbers of domestic and international tourists throughout the year. As a result, safety measures remain under constant review.

Mr Surasak said tourist safety remained a top priority for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, particularly at beach and marine tourism destinations.

“An effective safety system is necessary, including the deployment of lifeguards in these areas,” he said.

Lifeguards’ emergency readiness and water safety standards are under renewed review

He added that authorities must continue enhancing skills and readiness among personnel responsible for assisting visitors.

Furthermore, he called for closer monitoring of high-risk areas to ensure rapid responses when incidents occur. He also instructed relevant agencies to cooperate more closely on raising water safety standards.

Officials said lifeguard readiness, emergency planning and operational coordination remain central components of the ministry’s strategy. The objective is to strengthen confidence among both domestic and international visitors.

On another front, the minister reviewed safety measures along Chaweng Beach Road. The route has been associated with repeated accidents involving foreign tourists. Consequently, road safety formed a significant part of the inspection programme.

Mr Surasak followed up on progress in addressing hazards along the roadway. He instructed agencies to inspect dangerous traffic points and assess surrounding environmental conditions.

Chaweng Beach Road hazards assessed as agencies seek to reduce accident risks for tourists

In addition, officials were asked to identify practical measures capable of reducing accident risks. Particular attention was directed towards locations frequently used by tourists and motorcyclists.

The minister said safety must remain central to Thailand’s tourism strategy. Therefore, cooperation between police, local authorities, rescue personnel and tourism operators remains essential.

Officials said integrated operations improve response times and strengthen protection for visitors. They also help create a safer environment for residents and tourists alike.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Surasak thanked officials and frontline personnel for their work. He acknowledged police officers, rescue workers, lifeguards and local authorities involved in tourism safety operations.

Tributes pour in for Australian athlete as police continue investigating fatal island crash

Elsewhere, tributes continue to be paid to Ms Stapleton across Australia. Australian media reported that she finished third in the prestigious 2025 Stawell Gift. She also reached the final again this year.

Athletics organisations and local sporting communities have since honoured her achievements. A fundraising campaign established to support her family raised more than A$100,000 before donations were paused.

Surat Thani Provincial Police have also expressed condolences to Ms Stapleton’s family. Officers said they remain ready to assist relatives and coordinate support where necessary.

For Koh Samui, the tragedy has renewed attention on road safety at a critical time for the tourism sector. Simultaneously, authorities are working to strengthen visitor confidence through enhanced safety measures, improved coordination and increased scrutiny of accident risks across the island.

Further reading:

Police on Koh Samui give briefing on the death of Australian sports star Jemma Stapleton on June 10th

Top Australian sportswoman dies in a motorbike accident on Koh Samui just days after her 25th birthday

Tributes for Irish filmmaker prodigy who died with his Czech girlfriend on Thailand’s dangerous roads

UK’s Tiger Duggan dies in Bangkok. Never regained consciousness after a motorbike crash on Koh Samui

Outpouring of love for UK man fighting for life after horrific Koh Samui motorbike smash last Sunday

Twist of fate saw a young Australian die on Ko Samui last Thursday as his fast motorbike lost control

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi