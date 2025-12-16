Advanced anti tank rockets being used against Thai military forces in the raging border with Cambodia

Thailand investigates Cambodia’s use of advanced GAM-102 LR anti-tank missiles costing $112,000 per launch and military drones in border clashes, raising urgent questions about funding, supply chains, and the Hun Sen regime’s access to resources.

Thailand’s military is urgently investigating how Cambodia obtained advanced GAM-102 LR anti-tank rocket launchers, used heavily against Thai forces in the border war. Each missile costs $112,000 per launch. The discovery raises urgent questions about who is funding the conflict and the Hun Sen regime’s access to resources.

Advancing Thai forces have reported major discoveries in Cambodian military camps along the border. Specifically, Thai units encountered GAM-102 LR anti-tank guided missiles, manufactured in China. These systems are classified as fifth-generation and high-precision.

Each missile is disposable, and every launch costs approximately $112,000. Furthermore, Cambodian forces are reported to have deployed military drones in large numbers. The drones were used for reconnaissance and to drop bombs on Thai positions.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s military intelligence is investigating the origin of these weapons. Officials are examining who supplied the missiles and drones. They are also reviewing transportation methods and supply chains.

Thai authorities investigate Cambodia’s sources and supply chains for advanced GAM-102 LR missiles

On December 15, 2025, sources confirmed that Thai troops had previously seized similar fifth-generation guided missiles at Hill 500. These weapons were not expected to appear publicly until early 2026. As a result, their presence near the border has drawn immediate attention from Thai authorities.

Cambodia’s economic conditions are reportedly poor. Many areas reportedly lack access to medicine or basic services. Despite this, advanced military systems valued at millions of baht per unit were present near forward positions.

Consequently, security agencies are investigating funding sources and procurement networks. They are also seeking to identify individuals or organisations responsible for equipping Cambodian forces with advanced weapons. Intelligence assessments stress that the GAM-102 LR represents a significant capability escalation for the region’s border forces.

GAM-102 LR systems have been directly involved in recent border clashes. Reports indicate that while Cambodian forces deployed the missiles against Thai units, no confirmed hits on Thai vehicles or personnel occurred.

Cambodian forces deploy GAM-102 LR missiles in border clashes with no confirmed strikes on Thai units

Investigators suggest operators may have been unfamiliar with the system’s operation. Meanwhile, the captured units are under technical examination to assess functionality and operational readiness.

The GAM-102 LR, meaning “Long Range,” is a multi-purpose anti-tank missile. It is manufactured by Poly Technologies, a subsidiary of the Chinese arms company Poly Defence. The system incorporates advanced guidance features.

These include fire-and-forget operation, man-in-the-loop control, GPS satellite guidance, and a built-in infrared seeker. Some sources note possible integration with television guidance.

Moreover, the system supports multiple engagement modes. Lock-on-Before-Launch and Lock-on-After-Launch modes allow operators to engage targets either before or after firing.

Its effective range exceeds 10 kilometres, enabling strikes from long distances. The warhead is a tandem-charge High-Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) type. It is capable of penetrating up to 1,000 millimetres of armour. Furthermore, the missile uses a top-attack trajectory to strike vulnerable points.

GAM-102 LR features advanced guidance, long-range precision and a versatile tandem-charge warhead

The GAM-102 LR can target main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, defensive positions, and moving targets up to 80 kilometres per hour. It is also flexible in deployment. The missile can be mounted on vehicles or fired from a dismounted tripod launcher. This capability allows both mechanised and infantry units to operate the system efficiently.

The missile system was first displayed publicly as a model at the Defence and Security 2023 exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Additionally, a full demonstration unit was presented at the EDEX exhibition in Egypt in December 2025. Defence analysts estimate the cost per missile at approximately $112,000.

Security sources emphasize ongoing analysis of the captured systems. Thai authorities continue investigating funding, supply routes, and logistical support for Cambodian forces. Meanwhile, technical evaluations are underway to determine operational capability. As a result, officials have withheld further details while intelligence assessments continue.

Officials continue technical evaluation and investigation of Cambodian missile systems and funding networks

The discovery of advanced missiles and widespread drone deployment indicates a rapid modernisation of Cambodian forces along the border. Consequently, Thailand maintains heightened surveillance and operational readiness.

Furthermore, officials are prioritising the identification of suppliers, transport networks, and financial backers. These investigations aim to document all aspects of weapon acquisition and deployment.

Reports also indicate that Cambodian forces may lack full familiarity with the GAM-102 LR. Therefore, operational effectiveness in active combat may be limited. Thai intelligence is assessing performance during prior engagements, including missile accuracy and operator proficiency.

At the same time, investigators are examining whether additional advanced systems remain in forward positions.

Overall, the GAM-102 LR is considered a highly advanced anti-tank system with long-range precision capabilities. Its guidance features, tandem-charge warhead, and flexible deployment options make it a significant asset on the battlefield. The weapon’s presence in Cambodia highlights the ongoing importance of intelligence operations, security monitoring and analysis of supply networks.

It again shows that this war is escalating and is certainly more than a clash of border demarcation points.

Further reading:

Ex Energy Minister supports oil and arms supplies blockade against Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers