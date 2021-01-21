The 58-year-old governor has been on a ventilator for over a month and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on December 28th at Siriraj Hospital where he is being treated. His condition is now being monitored on an hourly basis.

Doctors at the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University are giving 72 hours for an antibacterial drug cocktail to work on the stricken Governor of Samut Sakhon who has been cleared of Covid-19 but has been left with a severe lung infection from the damage caused by the disease after his condition worsened in recent days.

The Governor of Samut Sakhon province is reported by doctors to be in a critical condition after it was revealed he has developed a serious lung infection which contains bacteria resistant to treatment.

58-year-old Verasak Vichitsangsri was diagnosed with the Covid-19 on the 28th of December after the virus ravaged Samut Sakhon when Thailand’s most severe outbreak of the disease broke out in the seaside province west of Bangkok among migrant workers from Myanmar in mid-December.

Admitted to hospital with a sore throat and breathing problems in December before the Covid-19 diagnosis

Governor Verasak was initially admitted to Siriraj Hospital with a serious condition including a sore throat and inflammation of the lungs causing breathing problems. It is also understood that he has an underlying history of cerebrovascular disease which has complicated his treatment.

Cerebrovascular disease encompasses a range of conditions affecting the brain and blood cells flowing it, all of which can lead to damage either through blockages or a haemorrhage.

Virus infection left Governor Verasak with lung tissue damage and severe bacterial infection

The governor has reportedly already been cleared of the Covid-19 virus but it is understood that the disease has caused damage to his lung tissue which has led to the current bacterial infection.

The virus-induced bacterial infection has caused some brain damage leaving the middle-aged governor in what is now reported to be a critical condition.

Condition being monitored on an hourly basis

On Wednesday, the press was briefed by Dr Prasit Watanapa of the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

He explained that the condition of Governor Verasak was now being monitored on an hourly basis by concerned medical staff at the hospital.

‘All we have to do is administer antibiotics and remove mucus as much as possible to reduce infection in the body. As for the work of the brain, there has been an effect because the governor is older and has an underlying cerebrovascular disease. The medical team are doing their best,’ he explained.

New antibacterial drug cocktail

In the course of the governor’s treatment for Covid-19, he was treated with the antiviral drug Favipiravir and has been on a ventilator for over a month.

Doctors are now reported to have administered a strong cocktail of antibacterial drugs to fight off the virulent infection.

Dr Prasit concluded that the medical team treating the governor are giving this treatment 72 hours before reappraising the situation.

Further reading:

Battle against the Covid-19 virus is going well with upbeat Public Health Ministry assessment last Friday

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Thailand faces its darkest hour against Covid-19 virus as vaccinations due to begin in March

PM criticises employers for using cheap, illegal migrant labour as officials remain on high alert

Thailand mobilising towards faster vaccinations as the Covid virus pandemic reaches new heights

Confirmed: Covid-19 second wave is here with the new outbreak seen as more serious than the first one

Covid-19 situation worsens as local infections now spread to 38 provinces with more red zones on the map

Prime Minister warns employers and bent officials over illegal migrant workers but calls for calm for now

Samut Sakhon flare-up spreads to other provinces but will be brought under control say top officials

Covid 19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon sees province placed under lockdown measures by local officials

Luxury party hotel in Myanmar’s Shan State is the epicentre of Thailand’s current Covid 19 outbreak

Minister Anutin attacks infected Thai women whose actions set back plans to reopen the kingdom’s borders

Myanmar border on alert after shock local Covid positive test on Friday is linked to local smuggling trade

Thai army strengthens security along the Burmese border to defend against super infectious strain of Covid 19

Man visiting from Laos had TB, not Covid 19 as Udon Thani governor confirms no trace of Covid 19 virus

Top doc wants a halt to all foreigners entering Thailand again warning of a 2nd virus breakout due to the influx

Broken-hearted Swede fears history will repeat itself as shock parting left him stranded in Laos for 4 months

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Foreigners arriving in Thailand in now increasing numbers targeted by a fake news campaign online

Visa amnesty agreed as emergency decree is linked to the controlled entry of Thais and Foreigners

Homeless people sheltering in closed Pattaya beer bars – Pattaya News report

Doors closed to a European diplomat who came from the airport to a Bangkok condo building after flight

Entry for privileged groups tightened up as flack swirls over Egyptian military’s flying visit to Rayong

Mystery Egyptian military flight revealed as exposing Thailand to the Covid 19 virus in Rayong

Agony for stranded western foreigners as ‘Fast-track’ Chinese charter flight jets in from Shanghai

Move to prevent a tourism wipeout as minister pushes 3 phase plan especially targeting Chinese tourists

IATA calls on countries like Thailand to think again over quarantine schemes and travel curbs costing jobs

Only 2,000 foreigners have yet registered to be reunited with love ones as tourism to also reopen

Key ministries met on Sunday to discuss access by foreigners to the kingdom and a tourism relaunch

Thai public says No to foreign tourism and also predicts 1 to 2 years for travel to return to normal

Only hope for foreigners locked out of Thailand as easing continues with strict controls on entry

Ministers suggest an easing of the travel ban for some tourists but a continued state of emergency

Thailand plans to prioritise Asian countries in its search for safe Covid 19 ‘tourism bubble’ partners

Australian envoy says his embassy and others continue to work on helping stranded foreigners get home

Access to Thailand opening up. It will be cautious, quite expensive with tight regulation and ministry controls

Thai security chief suggests a full reopening of the kingdom to international flights from July 1st

New normal for foreigners seeking access to Thailand even after flights resume if virus persists as a factor

Growing concern and frustration among a large number of expats cut off from their families in Thailand

Australian man’s heartbreak cut off from his Thai wife – begs to be included on repatriation flights

Thailand extends ban on inbound flights until July 1st at the earliest – blow to foreigners and tourism

Spouses of Thai wives down under denied access to limited repatriation flights from Australia this week

Australian retiree is spending his own pension money on supporting the poor during the crisis in Chiang Mai