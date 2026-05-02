Fitch warns Thai banks face a worsening 2026 outlook as margins tighten and risks rise. High debt, rising costs, weak tourism and oil shocks add pressure. It comes despite strong first quarter earnings, record exports and resilient state revenue.

Thailand’s financial system is entering a more fragile phase as Fitch warns of a deteriorating outlook for banks in 2026, despite solid recent earnings. Pressure is building from all sides. High household debt, rising living costs and small business stress are weakening repayment capacity. Meanwhile, a slowing tourism sector and volatile oil prices driven by Gulf tensions are pushing costs higher. Banks remain well capitalised, but margins are tightening and asset quality risks are rising. In contrast, however, government revenue has beaten expectations and exports hit a record high in March. Thailand’s economy is again demonstrating resilience even as fiscal pressures grow and signals remain uneven.

Fitch Ratings has warned that Thailand’s banking sector faces a deteriorating outlook in 2026, despite solid first-quarter earnings among major lenders. However, the agency expects conditions to weaken as the year progresses.

Specifically, Fitch cited narrowing margins, weaker economic prospects and rising borrower stress. As a result, both earnings and asset quality are likely to come under pressure. Although profitability remains sound for now, underlying risks are clearly building across the system.

Meanwhile, the six domestic systemically important banks reported average returns on assets of 1.28% in the first quarter, up from 1.23% in 2025. Notably, disciplined cost controls and stronger fee income supported these results.

Thai bank margins face pressure after rate cuts while weaker economy threatens earnings ahead

However, net interest margins continue to narrow following five policy rate cuts by the Bank of Thailand between February 2025 and February 2026. Consequently, margins have yet to fully reflect the lower rate environment. Looking ahead, Fitch expects further earnings downside as these effects filter through.

In addition, fee income growth may not be sustained as economic activity slows. At the same time, credit costs remain elevated and are expected to stay high through 2026. Therefore, profitability is likely to decline from recent levels. Even so, Thai banks posted strong performance in 2024 and 2025, with financial ratios exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, Fitch now expects a moderation in earnings as macroeconomic pressures intensify.

Asset quality remains stable for now, with the impaired loan ratio holding at 3.7% in the first quarter, unchanged from the end of 2025. However, risks are rising across key borrower segments.

For instance, small and medium-sized enterprises are facing increasing strain from higher operating costs. Likewise, unsecured retail borrowers are under pressure as household finances tighten. As a result, Fitch expects non-performing loans to rise slightly, although still remaining below 4%.

Rising household debt and cost pressures squeeze Thai consumers and small firms across key sectors

At the same time, Thailand’s household debt remains high at 87% of GDP, limiting financial flexibility. Furthermore, rising living costs are reducing repayment capacity across income groups.

In particular, transport costs have increased nationwide, affecting daily expenses. Consequently, lower-income households are bearing the brunt of these pressures. Their disposable income has declined as costs continue to rise.

Meanwhile, small businesses are struggling to cope with higher input costs and weaker demand. Many cannot pass on these increases to customers. As a result, some firms have already ceased operations, while others face shrinking margins.

This trend is feeding into broader financial stress within the economy. Against this backdrop, the tourism sector is also weakening, with foreign arrivals slowing in 2026. Moreover, many tourism operators entered the year with high debt levels, leaving them exposed to downturns.

Tourism slowdown and global tensions add pressure as oil volatility feeds into Thailand’s cost base

As a result, hotels and related businesses are facing declining occupancy rates and reduced revenue. Consequently, cash flow pressures are intensifying across the sector. Employment in tourism-linked industries is also being affected.

At the same time, global developments are adding further strain. Tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have escalated, increasing uncertainty in energy markets.

Earlier this week, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted supply expectations and pushed oil prices higher. Consequently, markets reacted to fears of constrained global supply. However, prices later retreated, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading at approximately $101 per barrel on Friday.

In contrast, traders assessed that reduced Iranian supply had already been priced in. In addition, increased output from other producers helped ease supply concerns.

Nevertheless, volatility remains elevated, and energy costs continue to affect import-dependent economies such as Thailand. As a result, domestic costs are rising across multiple sectors. The government is working to secure fertiliser supplies for farmers, while also maintaining fuel subsidies to keep pump prices low. However, global price increases are filtering into the domestic economy. Consequently, the overall cost of living is rising.

Energy costs and fiscal measures strain the economy as banks retain buffers despite a worsening outlook

Meanwhile, electricity costs remain a key concern for policymakers. The government is attempting to stabilise tariffs into the second quarter of the year. This reflects ongoing pressure in the energy sector.

Despite these challenges, Thai banks retain strong buffers against potential losses. Loan-loss coverage rose to 189% from 185% at the end of 2025, providing room for write-offs if needed.

In addition, capital levels remain robust, with the common equity Tier 1 ratio reaching a record 17.6% in 2025. Therefore, banks are well-positioned to absorb shocks. Moreover, low loan growth expected this year will support internal capital generation.

Nevertheless, Fitch maintains that sector conditions will deteriorate, even as most banks retain stable outlooks. Some institutions, however, carry negative outlooks linked to the sovereign rating. Fiscal data present a mixed picture. Government revenue in the first half of fiscal 2026 exceeded expectations, reaching 1.243 trillion baht. This was 7.472 billion baht above target and 3.7% higher than the previous year. Notably, strong contributions from state-owned enterprises played a key role. Dividend payments exceeded expectations, boosting overall revenue performance.

Strong state enterprise income and tax collection boost revenue but bond inflows remain temporary

State enterprise remittances totalled 96.192 billion baht, marking a 21.7% increase year on year. In addition, collections exceeded targets. Similarly, other government agencies contributed 98.931 billion baht, surpassing estimates by 15.1%.

At the same time, bond-related inflows supported revenue, as the government borrowed 646.129 billion baht to offset the fiscal deficit. Consequently, excess funds were remitted into the system.

However, these inflows are not recurring and therefore provide only temporary support. Meanwhile, tax collections showed moderate growth, with combined revenue from the main tax departments rising 3.6%. The Revenue Department collected 992.095 billion baht, up 2.7% from the previous year. Likewise, the Excise Department reported stronger growth of 7.9%, exceeding projections.

In contrast, the Customs Department recorded weaker performance, with revenue declining by 1.3% and falling below target. At the same time, tax refunds increased significantly, reaching 224.789 billion baht, which exceeded estimates by 11.8%. This reflects policy changes aimed at accelerating refunds and improving business liquidity. However, it also reduced net revenue in the short term.

Rising spending and strong exports contrast with a mixed outlook as Moody’s shifts Thailand’s rating to stable

Meanwhile, government expenditure rose sharply, reaching 2.282 trillion baht, an 8% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the fiscal deficit widened. However, the treasury balance remained strong at 240.647 billion baht at the end of March, providing a buffer for fiscal management. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline amid ongoing uncertainty.

In contrast to broader pressures, export performance provided a positive signal, with March 2026 recording the highest monthly export value on record.

However, this stands alongside weaker domestic indicators, highlighting uneven economic performance. As a result, the overall outlook remains mixed.

At the same time, credit rating developments offered some support. In April, Moody’s revised Thailand’s outlook from negative to stable while maintaining the sovereign rating at Baa1. This reflects improved confidence in the balance of risks facing the economy. Consequently, borrowing costs may decline for both the public and private sectors.

Improved outlook may lower borrowing costs and support investment as government weighs new loans

In addition, improved sentiment may enhance financial institutions’ ability to expand and lend. Access to funding could become easier, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Moreover, stable outlooks tend to attract institutional investors, supporting capital inflows and financial market stability. Nevertheless, authorities continue to monitor risks closely.

Plans for additional borrowing remain under consideration, including the potential issuance of an emergency decree. Officials have emphasised transparency and accountability in the use of funds. The objective is to support economic activity while maintaining confidence. Overall, Thailand is navigating a complex environment shaped by external shocks and domestic pressures, with banks remaining resilient but increasingly exposed to rising risks.

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