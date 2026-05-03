57 countries plus China to still be afforded visa on arrival but only for 30 days under new visa policy

Thailand plans visa shake-up: 60-day free stays scrapped, 57-country list restored, tougher screening ahead. India may lose access, China deal stays. Officials target long-stay abuse, low-spend tourists and tourism risks, including visitors setting up illegal business concerns.

Thailand is preparing a sharp reset of its tourism entry rules, scrapping the 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries, restoring a tighter 57-country list, and cutting stays to 30 days. The proposal, now under review, would also reimpose visa requirements for some nationalities while retaining key agreements such as China. Backed by academic support and enforcement concerns, the move signals a shift to stricter screening and higher-value tourism.

A Thammasat University academic has backed plans to scale back Thailand’s visa-free regime for foreign tourists. The proposal is being advanced by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phanjaroenworakul.

Recently, the issue has drawn attention after weeks of confusion over policy direction. According to the minister, the proposal is under review by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Afterwards, it will be submitted to the cabinet for approval. Therefore, the final decision has not yet been made.

Earlier, Mr Surasak suggested abolishing all visa-free concessions. In that scenario, all countries would be treated equally. However, that position has since shifted. Instead, the government is now considering a revised framework.

Thailand set to restore 57-country visa-free list while ending 60-day stays for expanded 93 nations

Under this plan, Thailand would revert to 57 visa-exempt countries and territories. These were in place before the 2024 liberalisation. Notably, most are developed Western countries, particularly in Europe. At the same time, the expanded list of 93 countries would be scrapped.

Previously, the expanded scheme allowed visa-free stays of up to 60 days. It was introduced in July 2024 under the previous administration. However, authorities now plan to end that arrangement. Instead, visa-free stays would be reduced to 30 days.

Visitors could still extend their stay by another 30 days. According to officials, most tourists remain in Thailand for less than one month. Therefore, the revised duration reflects actual travel patterns.

Meanwhile, the proposal includes changes affecting specific countries. Indian visitors may again be required to apply for visas. This would reverse the current visa-free arrangement. However, the visa-free pact with China will be retained. This bilateral agreement took effect on March 1, 2024. As a result, 58 countries would have visa-free access to Thailand. In contrast, other countries would be assessed individually.

Authorities move to tighten screening as concerns rise over misuse of long-stay visa-free entry privileges

Furthermore, Mr Surasak said future additions will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Decisions will depend on travel behaviour and suitability. Therefore, the approach marks a shift toward tighter control. Officials said the policy aims to improve immigration screening.

In addition, it seeks to reduce administrative and security risks. Authorities have raised concerns about long-stay visitors. Some are believed to use tourism privileges for non-tourism purposes. Moreover, tourism police data has been cited in support of these concerns.

At the same time, the policy forms part of a broader restructuring of Thailand’s tourism sector. The government is shifting toward high-value tourism. In particular, it focuses on sustainability and long-term growth. Officials say the aim is to prioritise quality over volume. Therefore, the visa policy is being aligned with that objective.

Support for the policy has emerged from academic circles. Professor Witawat Rungruangphol of Thammasat University has endorsed the move. He is a lecturer in the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy.

Academic backs ending 60-day visa-free entry, citing risks from low-value tourism and illegal operations

According to him, the 60-day visa-free policy should be revoked. He said granting visa-free entry to many countries has drawbacks. For instance, it may attract low-spending tourists. In addition, it could increase job competition for Thai citizens. Furthermore, it may allow transnational criminals or illicit businesses to enter.

After COVID-19, Thailand adjusted its tourism strategy. The focus shifted toward high-potential tourists. However, the expanded visa-free policy worked against that goal. According to Professor Witawat, it opened the door to budget-oriented travellers.

Consequently, this trend affects Thailand’s tourism image. It also reduces its ability to attract higher-spending visitors. Moreover, overcrowding has become a concern in key destinations.

Some areas have exceeded their capacity to manage tourists. As a result, infrastructure and services are under pressure. He cited the Pai district in Mae Hong Son as an example. The area has experienced rising living costs. This has been linked to increased tourist numbers, especially Israeli tourists. Furthermore, foreign investment patterns have shifted.

Rising costs and foreign land use linked to tourism growth as zero-cost tour concerns persist

Some investors have bought or leased land to serve tourists. In many cases, services target visitors from specific countries. In addition, zero-cost tours remain a concern for authorities.

However, Professor Witawat said the timing is appropriate for policy change. Currently, the world is facing an energy crisis. Rising oil prices have slowed tourism activity. Therefore, implementing changes now would have less impact.

In contrast, changes during peak seasons could be more disruptive. At the same time, businesses would have time to adjust. They could plan for the revised visa framework more effectively.

Furthermore, he urged the government to develop new tools. These should attract high-potential tourists while limiting low-potential visitors. For example, a travel fee could be introduced for foreign tourists. This fee could support tourism development funds. It could also be used for healthcare services for visitors. As a result, the burden on taxpayers could be reduced. In addition, service quality could improve.

Targeted visa controls and screening systems proposed alongside tourism tools to manage visitor quality

Moreover, he suggested more targeted visa arrangements. Bilateral agreements could allow visa-free travel between selected countries. This approach is already used by several nations. In addition, pre-registration and screening systems could be implemented. Countries such as Japan and South Korea use similar models. Therefore, Thailand could adopt comparable measures to manage entry more effectively.

He also said visa-free access should remain flexible. If issues arise, access could be revoked for specific countries. Decisions would be based on travel behaviour and compliance. Furthermore, he proposed cooperation with airlines.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand could work with Thai Airways. Together, they could promote new routes. For instance, visa-free entry could be offered for specific destinations. This would support emerging tourism areas and diversify visitor distribution.

However, he acknowledged the role of budget travellers. These tourists contribute to the grassroots economy. They often spend in local shops and smaller hotels. Many of these businesses are owned by Thai operators. In contrast, high-end tourists tend to stay in luxury hotels. These are often owned by foreign companies. Their spending may include imported goods and services. Therefore, policymakers must balance both segments.

Exit fees and tourism funds proposed to support domestic travel and reduce reliance on state budget

Additionally, Professor Witawat addressed the concept of exit fees for Thai citizens. He said such fees are acceptable in principle. They could generate additional government revenue. Moreover, they could reduce reliance on the national budget.

However, safeguards would be necessary. For instance, frequent business travellers should not be heavily affected. Companies requiring overseas travel should also be considered.

He also recommended reinvesting collected funds into tourism development. Campaigns could promote travel to secondary cities. These areas often face economic challenges. For example, vouchers and subsidies could be introduced. Domestic tourism projects could also be expanded. As a result, travel spending could be distributed more evenly. This would support local economies and provide alternatives to overseas travel.

At present, the visa policy changes remain under review. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is examining the proposal. Afterwards, it will be submitted to the cabinet. Officials expect a decision in the near term. Therefore, the outcome will shape Thailand’s visa framework. It will also influence the direction of the country’s tourism strategy in the coming period.

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