Thailand’s economy is facing rising inflation and slowing export growth with fears of a GDP contraction in the second quarter. The scrapping of the Thailand Pass is one of the last cards the government has to play to boost foreign tourist numbers along with later nightlife opening hours and the abolition of outdoor face mask mandates.

With fears that Thailand’s economy in the second quarter may go into reverse with a GDP contraction and its highest rate of inflation for fourteen years in May, a proposal, on Monday, from Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to table a proposal to rescind the Thailand Pass application for foreign tourists entering the kingdom may look like a no brainer but these are not ordinary times. The announcement by Mr Phiphat came in advance of a visit by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha to Phuket which was had very much a feel of an election stop and comes at a time when his government is nearing its end and everything, including moves to free up the foreign tourism market, is taking on a political dimension.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan ocha, flew into Phuket International Airport on Monday and was met by the island’s MPs in what took on the appearance of an election campaign as the government leader told reporters, and later, an audience at a local school that he believed the kingdom was inferior to no other country and that it was essential that Thai people have pride in the kingdom country its three core institutions namely the monarchy, religion and the state itself.

At the airport, General Prayut praised staff going about their business welcoming arrivals and told reporters that the Phuket Sandbox Scheme, last year, which relaunched Thailand’s then moribund foreign tourism industry, was a huge success and something that is talked about around the world.

Minister told reporters he would propose that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) moves to scrap Thailand Pass at its next meeting

Ahead of the PM’s visit, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, told reporters that he was going to propose to the prime minister that the government should move to completely scrap the Thailand Pass online application for incoming foreign tourists, which was retained last month for foreign arrivals only, based on a proposal supported Mr Phiphat’s Bhumjaithai Party cabinet colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Currently, the Thailand Pass application for foreign tourists gives instant approval to enter Thailand but applicants must first of all submit passport and vaccination details as well as insurance information to cover $10,000 into the system if they are vaccinated while non-vaccinated travellers must submit an RT-PCR negative test result within 72 hours of departure to get approval and the issuance of a QR entry code.

Ending the Thailand Pass regime would boost the economy now with an increase in foreign tourists

Mr Phiphat told reporters that such a move, at this time, would help boost the economy as Thailand faces a more challenging environment in the second quarter of the year with a potential surge in foreign tourism being one of the few upside factors currently forming part of the GDP equation.

This, along with increased nightlife hours and the abolition of outdoor face masks, are the last cards in the government’s hands as the economic clouds grow darker.

‘Once Thailand Pass is lifted, I am confident the number of daily tourist arrivals will go up to about 30,000 per day. The number may go up to 40,000 to 50,000 later in the year. In the past, the highest number of daily arrivals was 100,000. We have to fight to meet this target,’ he told the media.

The Bhumjaithai Party minister said he would suggest to General Prayut that his proposal be tabled at the next meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

There are persistent rumours that the Prime Minister and other key government officials are intent on preserving the Thailand Pass application as an essential entry control.

All moves right now are more political

Additionally, we saw at last Monday’s cabinet meeting, that a recommendation from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) can also be shot down by the cabinet as was the case with a proposal to rescind the outdoor face mask mandate, an argument which is still raging and increasingly taking on political overtones with more conservative voices in the government opposing such moves in the interest of public health.

The moves to return to normal are seen as merited based on personal freedoms as well as the prospect of economic gain with the continued imposition of such controls increasingly being proved to be a serious impediment to attracting foreign holidaymakers.

It comes as Thailand reportedly saw a marked improvement in visitors after it lifted testing on arrival from May although we are still awaiting confirmed figures.

Only 293,350 visitors in the first four months of 2022 as some economists fear the economy could slide backwards in Quarter 2 with slower export growth

However, while it is thought the kingdom may achieve 5 to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, the figure for the first four months was only 293,350 although the trend is markedly upwards.

It comes as some financial analysts and economists with leading banks in Bangkok are suggesting the possibility that the Thai economy may see a contraction of GDP in the second quarter as export growth has been hampered by supply chain problems and a disruption to markets caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In addition to this, the consumer price index for May has come in at 7.1% after the economy saw a respite in April due to fluctuation in oil prices which have now resumed an upward trajectory.

Higher than expected inflation

This was well ahead of a Reuters projection of 5.78% for the month and comes despite government intervention to support energy and food costs.

This figure is the highest seen in fourteen years for this period although economists are hoping that the kingdom’s annual rate for 2022 may be contained by a forecasted improvement towards the end of the year.

They also point to a core inflation rate of 2.28%.

Prime Minister Prayut in Phuket spoke to a famous Buddhist school about his government’s performance

After his talk at Phuket International Airport on Monday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha was taken to a local school in a Toyota Alphard car, licence plate 9898 with reports that many Phuket locals, as superstitious as any in Thailand, took a note of the car registration number for lottery and gambling purposes as his cavalcade drove to his next rendezvous.

This was at the Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School, a well known and regarded Buddhist school in Phuket Town.

Before taking part in singing with students, the Prime Minister told his audience that Phuket was the face of Thailand and that his government was now moving beyond the pandemic crisis and other challenges which have led to an unprecedented situation.

PM references the Phuket Sandbox scheme as a key success and the importance of education in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut said despite everything the kingdom had never given up and referenced again the success of the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

He also emphasised the importance of education to Thailand to let young people access the core values of their country.

He said the challenge, in educational terms, was to help Thai students go beyond just reading and learning textbooks to learn how to think for themselves.

He said that duties and rights come together and are directly related to the country’s key institutions: the Monarchy, Buddhism and the Nation or state itself.

He said that his government had begun a lot of initiatives but that it would take time to see them through.

This included education where he noted that the future of Thailand would be determined by what was done today.

‘The government has done everything in spite of many problems. But we don’t give up on education because this is the future of Thailand. What we do today is our future. Our country’s fundamentals are not inferior to anyone else. If we look back at our history hundreds of years ago, there is no country that is better than us.’

‘I’m doing everything I can’ says General Prayut after the government’s budget passed the first reading last week but with political dangers lurking

Finally, he told his audience that although he was the prime minister, he did not know everything so he endeavoured to bring in experts to help progress discussions.

‘I’m doing everything I can,’ he told his audience

Last week, General Prayut’s government comfortably survived a vote on the first reading of its ฿3.18 trillion budget bill but the prime minister still faces the prospect of defeat in a censure motion which may see the government voted down in July while General Pruyut also faces a Constitutional Court review of his tenure of Prime Minister under the terms of the 2017 Constitution as to when his limited 8-year term should expire, from when he was appointed following the 2014 coup or after his election by parliament to the role in 2019.

A survey, on Sunday, by the National Institute of Development Administration showed for the first time, that a majority of the Thai public does not think the present government will complete its four year term which expires early in 2023.

Further reading:

Conflicting signals nationwide and in Phuket on face mask mandate with two volte-faces this week

Mask mandate to be scrapped in Thailand from mid June in a boost for the foreign tourism sector

Mask mandate to be scrapped in Thailand from mid June in a boost for the foreign tourism sector

Thailand Pass app retained for foreign tourists but Thai nationals are to be exempted after June 1st

Face masks to be still needed in Thailand even after the emergency said Minster Anutin this week

Thailand Pass linked to Emergency Decree as Anutin wants priority for Thais ahead of foreign tourists

Proposal to scrap Thailand Pass from June 1st as Thailand seeks tourism-driven economic growth

Anutin may agree to abolish Thailand Pass but wants all foreign tourists to have booster shots

Thailand Pass stalling visitors who wish to travel after May 1st as industry wants the app scrapped

Test and Go scrapped, a giant step by officials that removes testing for incoming air passengers to Thailand

Decision time on plans to ease further restrictions on foreign tourists with strong conflicting views at this time

Minister proposes that vaccinated tourists fly in without notice from May 1st to boost the economy

Fears growing that Covid may yet derail plans to reopen fully to foreign tourism from July 1st next

Minister says Thailand Pass could be gone by June 1st, but suggests the retention of a test on arrival

Travel sector calls for endemic status, scrapping of Thailand Pass and full normality on entry to the country

Thai tourism emphasises its neutrality in the Ukraine war, calls for a review of payment systems

Thailand moving to scrap all tourist restrictions this year once the Covid virus is declared endemic

Opposition targets Test and Go for spreading the virus as government insists on endemic status

Test and Go ready for take off again but this time with added baggage including a second PCR test

PM orders a re-evaluation of the balance between public health and economy as Omicron fears ease

Pandemic drawing to a close, senior public health official says growing Omicron strain is harmless

Top official describes the popular ‘Test and Go’ entry as a loophole exposing Thailand to Omicron

Tourism business owners think the unthinkable, the Omicron storm may bring with it good news

Minister suggests that ‘Test and Go’ now paused entry regime may be restarted in the New Year

Omicron nightmare for already troubled tourism sector: plan to suspend ‘Test and Go’ entry route

Omicron has arrived in Thailand but top officials believe they can manage an escalating situation

Thailand pushes ahead with foreign tourism drive, may defer switch to antigen testing over Omicron

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities

Incoming passengers vent frustration at problems and bugs with the Thailand Pass system this week

Kingdom may see up to 1 million tourists this year but it will be an uphill battle to get back to 2019

Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can leave SHA plus hotels after 1st night says top official in Phuket

Fears for travellers trying to access Thailand in the interim period as Thailand Pass launch nears GO

Russian and Indian travellers unhappy at entry rules for November 1st, call for simpler plans

Most tourists will be able to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their first test on arrival here

46 countries green-lighted as Thailand’s tourism business is set to take off from November 1st

Bright lights may be turned on again for foreign tourism as hated Certificate of Entry is to be axed

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis