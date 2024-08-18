killer-of-a-mother-and-daughter-gunned-down-by-police-in-sing-buri-province-after-opening-fire

Killer of a mother and daughter gunned down in Sing Buri after a deadly standoff. The 33-year-old suspect, Mr. Chatchai, was wanted for Saturday’s murders in Samut Sakhon which also left a baby injured. His 24-year-old accomplice was later arrested.

A police task force gunned down a rabid killer on Sunday afternoon who on Saturday took the lives of an elderly woman and her young daughter. 33-year-old Mr. Chatchai, or Gear broke into a shrimp farmhouse in the Bang Torad Subdistrict in the central district of Samut Sakhon on Saturday evening. In addition to murdering the two women, he left behind an injured baby of 2 years and 2 months who was grazed by a bullet. On Sunday, police took a 24-year-old accomplice into custody at the site of the shootout in Sing Buri, where a police officer was also hit by the wanted killer.

Police in Sing Buri, backed up by officers from Samut Sakhon, engaged in a firefight with two wanted men on Sunday afternoon. One of the suspects wanted in connection with a double murder on Saturday, was killed.

Previously, the suspect had opened fire on officers after being called upon to surrender. The incident occurred in the Bang Nam Chiew Subdistrict, located in the Phrom Buri District of the central province.

Bodies of mother and daughter found in Samut Sakhon, with baby girl injured by gunfire during the attack

On Saturday, police found the bodies of a 62-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter in Samut Sakhon, adjacent to Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand. Both were gunned down on Saturday evening. In addition, a child aged 2 years and 2 months was injured when a bullet grazed her waist. The baby girl was the daughter of the 22-year-old deceased woman.

They were named by police only as 62-year-old Ms. Buppa and 22-year-old Ms. Arisara. They lived at a shrimp farm in Village 2 in the Bang Torad Subdistrict in the central district of Samut Sakhon.

Previously, Ms. Buppa had complained of being threatened by 33-year-old Mr. Chatchai, also known as Gear. Police believe the man took his revenge on the family and then fled to Sing Buri province. This is in the centre of Thailand.

Mr. Chatchai arrived in Sing Buri on Sunday morning, riding a cream-coloured Vespa motorbike.

Murder suspect sought refuge with Uncle after fleeing crime scene and arriving in Sing Buri on Sunday morning

He went to take refuge with his uncle, who had raised him before he moved to Samut Sakhon. Police had already sought an arrest warrant for Mr. Chatchai on Saturday and had liaised with Sing Buri police, particularly officers at Phrom Buri Police Station. This covered the area where the fugitive had sought refuge.

Mr. Chatchai, 33, was joined by 24-year-old Mr. Palm, both men armed with guns, when police surrounded the property on Sunday. A police task force comprising officers from Samut Sakhon and Sing Buri was involved.

Police called on the men on the property to surrender, but the suspects opened fire. Police Lieutenant Itthipat Chaina, deputy chief of the investigation division of Samut Sakhon Provincial Police, was hit by a bullet and had to be evacuated to Phrom Buri Hospital.

Killer shot dead by police who returned fire while accomplice fled into the forest and later surrendered

Police then returned fire in self-defence, killing Mr. Chatchai in a hail of bullets, while Mr. Palm threw down his gun and ran into a nearby forest. Following a short manhunt, he was arrested by officers after surrendering.

Later, police spoke to the 57-year-old property owner, the suspect’s uncle. He expressed sorrow at the death of his nephew. The older man told police that he had raised Mr. Chatchai before he left to live in Samut Sakhon.

On Sunday morning, Mr. Chatchai had turned up with his friend at 10:30 a.m. on the motorbike. His uncle had given the young men some food and then left to run some errands. Later in the afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m., he heard that his home was surrounded by police. He rushed back to be confronted with the news of his nephew’s violent death in a police shootout.

Family and police unsure of the exact motive for killings but suspect extortion was a factor in the outrage

At this time, Samut Sakhon authorities are not entirely certain of the motive behind the senseless violence and loss of life.

The case is being handled by Bang Torad Police Station. On Sunday, Mr. Boonma, Ms. Buppa’s husband and father of the murdered young woman, was briefed by police.

Presently, investigators are working on the theory that this was some sort of extortion racket. Previously, the murdered woman had filed a complaint with police.

Subsequently, her 43-year-old son-in-law, the husband of the deceased young woman, Mr. Suphat, collected the bodies of the two women. Funeral rites are to take place at Wat Bang Nam Won in central Samut Sakhon.

