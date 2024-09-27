duped-chinese-woman-rescued-by-thai-police-doubted-them-until-her-parents-arrived-in-samut-prakan

Chinese woman, duped by a call centre gang for 6 months, doubted Thai police until her parents arrived with proof of the scam. She lost ฿8 million and faced a ฿12.5 million ransom before being rescued in Bangkok. Thai and Chinese police coordinated her release.

A 42-year-old Chinese woman who had been handled by a Chinese call centre gang for nearly six months was rescued on Friday by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers of the Royal Thai Police. However, such was her absolute faith in her handlers that she refused to believe the police when they came knocking on her door in Bangkok. Song Xihua’s nightmare had originally begun on April 11th in Germany. In short, she was duped into flying to Bangkok on August 15th. Only when her elderly parents were brought to her condominium in Samut Prakan by police did she accept what had happened. The woman had lost ฿8 million while her parents in China were presented with a ฿12.5 million demand for her freedom.

A 42-year-old Chinese woman was rescued on Friday by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and her Chinese parents after being under the control of a Chinese call centre gang for nearly six months.

Ms. Song Xihua had previously been working in Germany. However, on April 11th, she received a startling phone call, supposedly from the Chinese police.

The callers claimed they were aware that she had recently opened a telephone account in China, which had been linked to human trafficking operations. They further alleged that they had already received complaints from victims, promised part-time work abroad.

Chinese call centre gang convinced 42-year-old woman to transfer millions with false investigation hoax

Following this, Ms. Song was required to transfer ฿4 million to verify her identity. At the same time, her ‘police’ handlers assured her that the money would be returned.

Nevertheless, after transferring the money to a Chinese bank account, she was told that the money had been sent to an incorrect account. Subsequently, another ฿4 million was sent to a Chinese bank account and some funds to European banks.

She was told that the ฿8 million would be returned once the investigation was completed and her name had been cleared. Furthermore, she was warned that any leak or report of her situation would lead to immediate police action against her.

She was explicitly warned not to communicate with her family, as they would also be endangered. The Chinese woman was made to feel that she was in immediate danger of being arrested for human trafficking.

Eventually, she was told by the call centre gang, impersonating the Chinese police, that she had to travel to Thailand.

Scammers manipulate woman into moving to Thailand while keeping her under close surveillance

As a result, Ms. Song Xihua flew to Thailand, arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport on August 15th. Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers confirmed on Friday that she had been travelling alone.

For nearly six weeks, she was forced by her handlers to move her address no fewer than eight times. Moreover, the gang, posing as police, insisted she download and use Skype for daily video calls, closely monitoring her activities.

Following her arrival in Thailand, Ms. Song was asked to record a short video while holding her passport, saying, “I came to work in Thailand and I was not forced to record in any way.”

The gang then used this video to contact her parents, telling them their daughter was under the control of a call centre gang in Thailand and working for them. The gang demanded ฿12.5 million for her safe return.

However, the alarmed parents contacted the Chinese police, and consequently, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok became involved.

Coordinated effort by Thai and Chinese police leads to the woman’s rescue from the gang’s control on Friday

This led to Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Division One officers, led by Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam, launching an operation on Friday. Fortunately, they had the updated address of the woman, who was found in Samut Prakan, adjacent to Bangkok.

Ms. Song was living alone in a modern condo building located on Soi King Kaew 40/1, Tambon Racha Thewa, in the Bang Phli district. The building manager told police that Ms. Song was a polite guest who lived alone.

When officers knocked on her door, she was initially deeply suspicious. For instance, she insisted she was working on CCTV surveys, and nothing was wrong. However, the officers cautiously advised her of the situation.

After telling her that her parents were in Bangkok, she was reassured.

Family reunion in Thailand brings tears and relief as woman realises the full extent of gang’s manipulation

After that, her mother and father were brought to the condo building. Ms. Song appeared to break down when she realised the extent to which she had been duped.

At length, it was confirmed by her parents, who had wisely refused to pay the ransom demanded. This extraordinary story highlights the extent to which such gangs can manipulate gullible individuals.

In particular, Ms. Song acted out of fear of being targeted by the Chinese authorities. Undoubtedly, the powerful belief in corruption, both in China and Thailand, plays a key role in such scams.

Indeed, it is in this environment that otherwise intelligent people are artfully swindled out of their hard-earned money.

