Top anti-corruption official denies culpability for horror crash. Insists he was not driving the pickup

NACC senior official Jarong Kroemoh denies driving in the fatal Nonthaburi pickup crash that killed delivery rider Sornarin Nakongsi, despite police filing three charges, including drink driving causing death after blood alcohol reportedly three times the legal limit, plus an alleged flight attempt.

A senior Thai anti-corruption official has denied driving the pickup that killed a delivery rider in a violent Nonthaburi crash, even as police pursue three charges, including drunk driving causing death after a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit. Jarong Kroemoh, 52, head of the NACC’s Office of Investigation and Special Affairs, insists he was not behind the wheel, telling investigators: “Even if I were drunk, I wouldn’t be driving.” But police say forensic evidence, witness accounts, and crash damage on Ratchaphruek Road near Bang Rak Noi point to him, where 43-year-old rider Sornarin Nakongsi was killed instantly after being hit by a black Mitsubishi pickup on the motorway.

A senior official at Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has denied driving the vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Nonthaburi. Moreover, he insists he was not behind the wheel during the collision.

He also rejects allegations linking him directly to the impact. Jarong Kroemoh, 52, heads the NACC Office of Investigation and Special Affairs. He told investigators he was not the driver at the time. In addition, he stated: “Even if I were drunk, I wouldn’t be driving.”

However, police have moved forward with multiple criminal charges. Specifically, investigators confirmed three charges against Jarong. These include drunk driving causing death.

Senior NACC official denies driving in fatal crash as police move forward with three criminal charges

They also include reckless driving causing death under Section 291. Furthermore, they include failure to stop and render assistance after an accident. In addition, police cited failure to identify himself to authorities.

The case stems from a late-night collision on May 28, 2026. It occurred on Ratchaphruek Road in Muang district, Nonthaburi. Moreover, the crash happened near the Bang Rak Noi interchange. A Mitsubishi pickup truck struck a delivery motorcycle. Consequently, the rider died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Sornarin Nakongsi. He worked as an application-based delivery rider. Police confirmed he died on the roadway. Moreover, emergency crews located his body shortly after arrival. The scene was immediately secured by officers.

In addition, investigators reported catastrophic injuries. The victim suffered severe head trauma. Furthermore, his left arm was amputated in the collision. Rescue teams recovered the severed limb from the roadway. Consequently, police described the impact as extremely violent.

About 300 metres from the impact point, officers found the motorcycle. It was an H SEM electric bike. Moreover, it showed heavy damage consistent with dragging. Meanwhile, debris was scattered across multiple lanes on the bridge.

Police locate damaged pickup truck and record blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit

At the same time, police located a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup nearby. It had Bangkok registration plates. The truck showed major front-left damage. In addition, its tyre had burst during the crash. Therefore, investigators linked it to the collision.

Afterwards, officers took Jarong to Bang Sri Muang Police Station. There, they conducted questioning and alcohol testing. Subsequently, a blood test recorded 189 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Importantly, the legal limit is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres. Therefore, the reading exceeded the limit more than three times.

Moreover, investigators said the alcohol result became central evidence. Police confirmed it supported other findings. In addition, they said it aligned with witness accounts. Consequently, charges were prepared shortly after testing.

Meanwhile, witness testimony provided further detail. A 36-year-old motorcyclist said he was riding behind the victim. He stated the delivery rider travelled normally in the left lane. However, the pickup truck was initially in the right lane.

Witnesses describe sudden lane change, impact, attempted vehicle escape and alleged driver switch

Then, the truck suddenly swerved left across lanes. It struck the motorcycle from behind. Consequently, both rider and bike were dragged along the roadway. Moreover, debris spread across the bridge immediately after impact.

In addition, the witness said the pickup attempted to flee. However, a burst tyre limited its movement. Therefore, the vehicle did not travel far. Several motorists then pursued it on motorcycles. Eventually, they intercepted it near the scene.

At that point, the witness said the driver exited the vehicle. He appeared heavily intoxicated. Moreover, the witness said the driver identified himself as a senior government official. He also allegedly claimed connections with senior police officers.

Furthermore, police confirmed a second man later arrived at the scene. He travelled there by taxi. Investigators said he was not the driver. However, witnesses alleged an attempted switch of drivers. One man reportedly arrived ready to take over responsibility.

Police review video evidence, test second man and examine witness footage from chaotic crash scene

Because of these claims, police also tested the second man. His alcohol level exceeded the legal limit. However, investigators confirmed he did not drive the pickup truck. Therefore, he was not charged.

Meanwhile, witnesses recorded video footage during the aftermath. Police said the footage shows a confrontation at the scene. In addition, it captures the immediate response after the crash. Consequently, investigators are reviewing it alongside physical evidence.

Senior officers returned to the crash site on Thursday morning. The inspection was led by Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Chokchai Kanacharoen. Moreover, Bang Sri Muang police and forensic teams joined the operation. They examined both vehicles in detail.

Specifically, officers documented impact points and tyre marks. They also mapped debris fields across the bridge. In addition, they inspected multiple lanes for reconstruction work. Consequently, investigators began building a full crash sequence.

Forensic reconstruction and NACC probe launched as police prepare three charges against suspect

Both vehicles were later removed for forensic analysis. Moreover, police said damage patterns will be compared. Therefore, investigators aim to confirm the exact impact dynamics. In addition, findings will be used in court proceedings.

Police said physical evidence aligns with witness statements. Furthermore, they confirmed consistency across multiple testimonies. Consequently, investigators said the case is strongly supported by evidence. However, they stressed that inquiries remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the filing of three charges. The first is drunk driving causing death. The second is reckless driving causing death. The third is failure to stop and assist after the crash. In addition, police cited failure to identify himself.

Importantly, officers said all charges stem from a single incident. However, each carries separate legal penalties. Therefore, courts will determine sentencing if a conviction follows. Meanwhile, police said procedure will not be influenced by status.

Furthermore, investigators said they already hold key evidence. They cited blood test results and witness accounts. In addition, they referenced vehicle damage analysis. Consequently, police said the investigation is progressing without obstruction.

NACC launches internal fact finding probe as investigation continues after suspect is charged

At the same time, the NACC launched an internal response. Secretary-General Surapong Intharathaworn confirmed awareness of the incident. Moreover, he said an official statement is being prepared. In addition, he announced a fact-finding committee.

The committee will examine all circumstances of the crash. However, Jarong remains in his position for now. Meanwhile, reassignment remains under consideration. Therefore, internal procedures continue alongside the police case.

Police also confirmed Jarong had surrendered formally on Thursday. Meanwhile, investigators continue collecting evidence from multiple sources. Consequently, the case remains active and ongoing.

Finally, emergency crews spent several hours processing the crash site. In short, traffic on Ratchaphruek Road was disrupted during recovery. Police subsequently cleared debris and secured evidence before reopening the roadway later on Thursday.

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