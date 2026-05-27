Angry mob, tense scenes in Nong Bua Lamphu after horrific murder of 13 year old girl by her stepfather

Pornchai “Jack” escorted by over 50 police for a murder reenactment in Nong Bua Lamphu as mob tried to lynch him. Girl found dead, mother critically injured, machete seized. Suspect arrested after manhunt, tested positive for meth and linked to prior violent convictions.

Police in Nong Bua Lamphu Province brought a 38-year-old man, Mr. Pornchai or “Jack,” back to the scene of a knife attack that left a teenage girl dead and her mother critically injured in Si Bun Rueang District. The reenactment quickly turned volatile as crowds gathered, with relatives attempting to reach the suspect while officers deployed heavy security to control the scene. The suspect, also the victim’s stepfather, was later arrested after a manhunt sparked when the injured mother was discovered inside the home. Police confirmed methamphetamine use and prior violent convictions as the investigation expanded into multiple charges linked to the killings and drug offences.

Police escorted a 38-year-old man identified as Mr. Pornchai or “Jack” to a crime scene in Nong Bua Lamphu Province on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The escort was carried out for a confession reenactment. Furthermore, police deployed more than 50 officers for security. The operation took place under heightened tension from local residents.

Tension ran high at the scene, with a local mob including family members openly calling for the lynching of the suspect. Jack had recently married the 32-year-old mother of the 13-year-old girl.

The case originated in Si Bun Rueang District. Specifically, it occurred in Nong Kung Kaew Subdistrict. The incident happened inside a two-storey house. Meanwhile, the structure was described as half concrete and half wood. Police later confirmed a violent knife attack inside the residence.

Girl found dead and mother critically injured as machete seized in Nong Kung Kaew horror attack

A teenage girl identified as Girl A was found dead at the scene. She had suffered multiple knife wounds. Moreover, officers confirmed she was already dead when discovered. The body was located inside the house. Subsequently, it was sent to Loei Hospital for autopsy.

A woman, identified as the mother, Ms A, was also found severely injured. She had knife wounds to the head and body. In addition, she was transported to Udon Thani Hospital. Medical teams provided emergency treatment on arrival. Police confirmed the suspect was her husband and the child’s stepfather.

Investigators identified the suspect as Mr. Pornchai. Furthermore, he was linked directly to the household. Police recovered a machete approximately 15 inches long. The weapon was seized as evidence. Meanwhile, officers documented the scene for forensic review.

A large crowd gathered at the house. Consequently, police secured the perimeter immediately. Officers blocked access to the property. Meanwhile, villagers continued arriving after reports spread. The atmosphere remained highly tense throughout the initial response.

Search for missing girl after rocket show sighting leads to discovery of injured mother at the home

On Monday, May 25, 2026, at 12:30 pm, officers from Si Bun Rueang Police Station responded to the incident. They arrived with rescue units. Furthermore, they found the injured woman at the residence. They also confirmed the child had already died inside the house. The scene was then secured for investigation.

Investigators stated the child had travelled from her grandparents’ home. Previously, she lived in another village. However, she visited her mother during a local festival period. Last Sunday, she attended a rocket show. It was the last time she was seen in public. She remained at the residence after arriving. Subsequently, she was reported missing when she failed to return home.

Family members began searching after she disappeared. Meanwhile, her grandfather checked the village and school. However, no trace was found. Concern increased as time passed. Consequently, relatives expanded the search efforts.

Motorcycle discovery and urgent manhunt led to the arrest of Pornchai after his wife was found injured

A motorcycle linked to the household became part of the investigation. The vehicle was borrowed earlier. Meanwhile, its owner waited for more than a day. Eventually, he went to the house to retrieve it. There, he discovered the injured mother, Mr. Jack’s unfortunate wife.

Rescue workers were called immediately. Consequently, emergency services arrived at the scene. Police also responded shortly after. The injured woman was transported to hospital. Meanwhile, officers confirmed the suspect had fled.

A coordinated manhunt was launched immediately. Police worked with district officials. In addition, village leaders assisted operations. Narcotics suppression units also joined the search. Officers tracked the suspect within the district.

At 2:10 pm the same day, police arrested Mr. Pornchai or Jack. The arrest occurred on a connecting road in Si Bun Rueang District. Furthermore, officers transported him for questioning. The suspect was taken to district headquarters shortly after capture.

Drug test confirms meth use and prior convictions as reenactment triggers crowd chaos and unrest

A urine test was conducted at the district office. Moreover, results confirmed methamphetamine use. Officials stated narcotics were detected. The suspect later admitted to drug consumption. He said he used one pill on May 23, 2026.

He was initially charged with drug use. In addition, charges included driving under the influence. Police confirmed Category 1 narcotics involvement. Meanwhile, investigators continued questioning. Further charges were prepared for review.

Police searched the suspect after the arrest. However, no additional illegal items were found. Subsequently, he was transferred to investigators. Authorities expanded the scope of interrogation. Meanwhile, homicide evidence was reviewed.

Police confirmed the suspect had a prior criminal record. Previously, in 2019, he was convicted of attempted murder. He was also convicted of rape by coercion and violence. Furthermore, the victim in that case was unable to resist. He served prison time but was subsequently released.

In 2015, he was arrested for methamphetamine possession. That arrest was made by Sri Bunruang Police Station. Consequently, he had a documented narcotics history. After release, he returned to the community. Later, the current incident occurred.

On May 26, more than 50 officers from Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Police and local police units escorted the suspect back. The purpose was a formal reenactment of his confession. Meanwhile, officers established a strict security perimeter.

As the police vehicle arrived, tensions escalated immediately. A crowd of relatives and residents rushed forward. Furthermore, several people attempted to reach the suspect. Some pushed against the vehicle doors. Others shouted at officers continuously.

Police formed barriers around the vehicle. In addition, officers restricted all access. The perimeter was tightened further. Meanwhile, the reenactment proceeded under control. Officers maintained order throughout the operation.

Ms Baem confronted the suspect holding the victim’s photo then collapsed as intense tension took a toll

A relative identified as Ms Baem, aged 27, was present at the scene. She held a photograph of the deceased child. Furthermore, she confronted the suspect directly. She shouted questions and demands at him. She then collapsed shortly afterwards.

Relatives provided first aid immediately. Consequently, she regained consciousness. Police continued controlling the crowd. Meanwhile, officers ensured the suspect remained secured. The situation remained tense but contained.

The reenactment was completed without injuries to officers. Furthermore, no additional incidents were reported during the procedure. Police then returned the suspect to custody. Authorities stated the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges are under review as evidence continues to be processed.

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