Opposition leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut refuses apology over “blue regime” claim as senators demand retraction. They have even threatened legal action within three days. 89 senators backed a formal complaint amid escalating row over Senate legitimacy, stalled election probes and a brewing constitutional reform clash.

Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of Thailand’s opposition People’s Party, has refused to apologise after calling the country’s power structure a “blue regime,” triggering a direct confrontation with the Senate. Senators, on Monday, demanded a public apology within three days and warned of possible legal action, including defamation proceedings, after rejecting his claims outright. The dispute has drawn backing from 89 senators and escalated into a wider clash over legitimacy, the 2017 Constitution and institutional power. Mr Nattapong insists his remarks target systemic imbalance and stalled accountability mechanisms, while political figures warn the confrontation could deepen into a constitutional crisis.

The leader of the People’s Party and Thailand’s opposition, has refused to apologise to senators over remarks describing a “blue regime” in Thai politics. Moreover, he rejected claims that his comments undermined the Senate. In addition, he maintained that the statements addressed wider structural issues. Senators, however, have warned of possible legal action within three days.

It is not clear what this means. However, it is thought that it may involve defamation proceedings. On Monday night, former Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong warned that this dispute may lead to a constitutional crisis. He also expressed concern over what he described as an attack on Mr Nattapong’s free speech rights.

The warning followed a press conference at Parliament on Monday, May 25, 2026. At that event, senators formally demanded a public apology. Furthermore, they rejected the “blue regime” characterisation. They also said the remarks were defamatory and damaging to the Senate’s credibility. Consequently, they set a three-day deadline for compliance. However, they did not specify any legal course of action.

Senate demands apology over blue regime remarks and warns legal action within three days

Senator Alongkot Worakee said 89 senators supported the position. Meanwhile, around 60 senators attended the press conference in person. In addition, some senators remained occupied with parliamentary duties. Therefore, participation was split between attendance and endorsement.

The senators’ statement focused on comments made on Friday. That statement marked the anniversary of the 2014 coup d’état. At that time, Mr Nattapong referred to a “blue regime” in Thai politics.

Subsequently, the term was widely interpreted as referencing political influence linked to the Bhumjaithai Party after the February 8 general election. In addition, there are ongoing concerns about the controversial 2024 Senate election.

Both a Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigation into this and an Election Commission probe are presently stalled. Previously, these were linked and had named elements within the Bhumjaithai Party. However, both the party and senators have consistently denied any such connection.

Senate position splits attendance and denies political links while election probes remain stalled nationwide

In response, Mr Nattapong refused to apologise on Sunday. Moreover, he confirmed he would not retract his remarks. Instead, he insisted his comments did not undermine the Senate. He also said they reflected broader political and constitutional concerns.

At 10:00 AM on Monday, he spoke at Parliament. This followed a Shadow Cabinet meeting. During that briefing, he addressed both the Senate response and apology demands. However, he said he had not yet reviewed the full details of the Senate’s statement. Therefore, he said he needed more time to assess the situation.

He added that he had no objection to the Senate holding a press conference. However, he questioned the background of individuals involved in selecting senators. In particular, he referred to their participation in final selection processes. Additionally, he mentioned details such as attire and transport arrangements. He suggested these factors could clarify the intent behind the Senate’s response.

Moreover, he urged scrutiny of the list of participants. He said such a review would help clarify the purpose of the press conference. Consequently, he framed the issue as procedural and institutional rather than personal.

Nattapong rejects apology demand and questions Senate election process and participation record

Mr Nattapong reaffirmed the People’s Party’s position on parliamentary accountability. He stated that Parliament must be more responsive to public expectations. Furthermore, he said the party’s stance reflected broader public concerns. However, he did not identify specific individuals in his remarks.

He then called for reform of the senator selection system. He argued that the process lacked public accountability. Consequently, he linked this issue to the need for constitutional reform. Moreover, he reiterated his demand for a new constitution.

The People’s Party MP and leader outlined three core principles for reform. First, a constitution accountable to the people. Second, no special privileges for any group of senators. Third, equal treatment across parliamentary institutions. Furthermore, he invited the Senate to support these principles. He said they formed the foundation of the party’s constitutional agenda.

On procedural matters, he addressed constitutional drafting rules. He stated that both political parties and the Senate have the right to propose drafts. However, he emphasised that all proposals must pass parliamentary readings. In addition, they must undergo committee-stage review. Therefore, no draft can proceed without legislative scrutiny.

People’s Party demands a new constitution with accountability principles and an equitable parliament

Furthermore, he claimed that committee agreement would be necessary for progress. Moreover, he expressed hope that the Senate would accept any agreed outcome. He also said openness in drafting would demonstrate institutional sincerity. However, he warned against efforts to preserve institutional advantage.

The opposition leader rejected claims that his earlier statement undermined the Senate. Instead, he said that the interpretation was incorrect. Furthermore, he distinguished between constitutional drafting and amendment processes. He stressed that both must be treated separately within parliamentary procedure.

Mr. Nattapong also said the People’s Party does not seek to reduce Senate authority. Instead, he said the party advocates equal rights across parliamentary institutions. Moreover, he insisted that reforms focus on structural balance rather than institutional removal.

He then clarified his use of the term “blue regime.” He said it referred to what he described as a monopolistic political structure. Additionally, he questioned the relationship between executive power and Senate influence. He also raised concerns about the Senate’s role in selecting independent organisations.

Nattapong defends blue regime remarks as a structural critique of monopoly power and institutional imbalance

He argued that such arrangements weaken checks and balances. Consequently, he said, transparency is reduced within the political system. Furthermore, he linked these concerns to rising corruption indicators. He stated that corruption is increasing faster than economic growth.

The progressive leader added that this trend directly affects citizens and businesses. Therefore, he called for stronger oversight mechanisms. Moreover, he connected these demands to constitutional reform requirements.

Mr. Nattapong referenced the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He said enforcement outcomes have been ineffective. Similarly, he cited the Office of the Auditor General. He linked its performance to infrastructure failures.

For example, he referred to building collapses and deteriorating roads. Consequently, he described these as evidence of governance weaknesses. He therefore called for stronger enforcement systems.

Governance failures and corruption cited as justification for constitutional overhaul and oversight reform

He then linked these failures to the constitutional structure. He referenced the 1997 Constitution as a comparative model. He said it enabled public participation in oversight mechanisms. Moreover, he said it strengthened accountability systems.

The People’s Party leader said a new constitution is necessary to restore public trust. However, he stressed that the issue is structural rather than personal. Furthermore, he said reform must address systemic design flaws.

He acknowledged that past political decisions by his party contributed to current conditions. However, he said the issue must now move forward. He described Thailand’s core problem as internal weakness. He identified corruption as the central factor.

The list MP also referred to the 2017 Constitution. He cited the 20-year national strategy framework. Moreover, he said independent organisations lack sufficient public accountability. Consequently, he said this creates recurring political tensions.

Constitutional framework under the 2017 charter linked to distrust and political tensions

Mr. Nattapong pointed out that these conditions persist regardless of which party governs. Therefore, he argued that structural reform is unavoidable. In addition, he said the system requires fundamental redesign.

He also referred to the Bhumjaithai Party. He described it as potentially operating within this structure. He used the term “agent” in that context. However, he did not provide further evidence.

The leader of the opposition said any solution must be based on public approval of a new constitution. Furthermore, he stressed that legitimacy must come from voters. He added that rushed amendments would not resolve the issue.

Instead, he said careful drafting is required. Moreover, he emphasised that the People’s Party is ready to support aligned proposals. He referenced discussions with other political parties seeking support due to insufficient votes.

However, he said support would depend on alignment with core principles. He did not expand further on the conditions for cooperation.

Meanwhile, senators maintained their demand for a formal apology. They also reiterated the possibility of legal proceedings. Consequently, the dispute remains unresolved. Mr Nattapong has so far held his position without any apology or retraction.

Further reading:

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