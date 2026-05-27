Lumpini police officer left fighting for his life after early morning shooting at his apartment in Bangkok

Bangkok shock as a police lieutenant is found critically wounded in a gunshot blast inside his Lumpini police housing apartment, sparking a major probe. His wife raised the alarm. As medics fight to save his life, investigators are left scrambling for answers.

A police lieutenant is fighting for his life after a sudden gunshot erupted inside his apartment in police housing behind Lumpini Police Station in central Bangkok at around 4:00 AM on May 27, 2026. Found unconscious with a head wound, he was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being discovered by his wife, who was in the room at the time. The shock incident triggered a major multi-agency response and a forensic lockdown of the building as investigators scrambled to establish how the shot was fired and by whom. With no confirmed cause and possible personal or marital factors under review, the case remains wide open and deeply unclear.

Gunshots erupted inside a police apartment building behind Lumpini Police Station in central Bangkok early Wednesday morning. At 4:00 AM on May 27, 2026, authorities received an emergency report of a shooting.

Immediately, Police Lieutenant Sithakarn Nantathong, deputy investigator at Lumpini Police Station, was dispatched to the scene. Meanwhile, emergency teams from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Erawan Emergency Medical Services also responded.

In addition, volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation joined the operation. Consequently, multiple agencies converged on the police residential building within minutes.

Police officer found unconscious with gunshot wound after shooting in Lumpini housing apartment

At the scene, officers entered the apartment unit located behind the police station in Pathum Wan District. Inside, they discovered a male police lieutenant lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and remained in critical condition. Meanwhile, blood was visible across the immediate area where he was found. Accordingly, emergency responders initiated CPR without delay.

Subsequently, resuscitation efforts continued for more than 30 minutes inside the apartment. Then, medical teams prepared the officer for urgent transport. As a result, he was rushed to Phayathai 1 Hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, responders maintained coordination throughout the evacuation process.

The officer’s wife, a nurse working at a private hospital, discovered him inside the room. According to initial reports, she had been inside the apartment with her husband prior to the incident. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out inside the room without warning.

Wife discovers critically injured police lieutenant and alerts authorities as investigation continues

Consequently, she found her husband critically injured on the floor. Immediately afterwards, she alerted authorities and sought emergency assistance. Meanwhile, she remained involved in providing initial information to investigators at the scene.

However, police have not released further details about her statements. In addition, officials have not confirmed the exact sequence of events inside the room.

Investigators identified the injured man as a police lieutenant attached to Lumpini Police Station. Furthermore, he was residing in police housing located directly behind the station.

According to preliminary findings, he had been resting inside the room with his wife before the incident. Then, the gunshot occurred while both were present in the apartment. However, authorities have not confirmed who handled the weapon or how it was discharged.

At this time, police have not disclosed the type of firearm involved in the shooting. Additionally, investigators have not confirmed whether any other individuals were present in the unit at the time.

Police secure apartment and collect forensic evidence as residents report gunshot as investigation continues

Police secured the apartment building shortly after the incident was reported. Consequently, access to the residence was restricted while evidence collection began. Meanwhile, forensic officers examined the interior of the room where the shooting occurred.

In addition, emergency lighting and police activity remained active in the building during the early morning response. The location, situated behind Lumpini Police Station, remained under tight control.

Furthermore, residents in the building reported hearing a sudden gunshot before emergency vehicles arrived. Subsequently, the area became a focal point of investigative activity.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. According to initial assessments, investigators are considering stress-related factors. In addition, possible health and personal issues are being reviewed as part of the inquiry. However, officials have not confirmed any final determination regarding motive or cause.

Investigation continues with forensic review, hospital care updates and questions about marital issues

At the same time, investigators are also examining possible marital issues between the couple. Nevertheless, police have not provided details about the nature of those reported problems. Consequently, the investigation remains open and active at this stage.

Doctors at Phayathai 1 Hospital continued efforts to stabilise the injured officer. Meanwhile, his condition had not been officially updated by authorities as of Wednesday morning. In addition, medical teams remained focused on emergency treatment following his transfer from the scene.

Subsequently, hospital staff maintained intensive care procedures. However, no formal statement on his prognosis was released during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, police continued gathering evidence and conducting interviews at multiple levels. Investigators reviewed physical evidence collected from the apartment. In addition, officers documented the scene in detail as part of standard procedure.

Hospital care continues as police gather evidence and reconstruct the shooting at the apartment scene

Afterwards, they coordinated with forensic specialists to reconstruct the circumstances of the shooting. Meanwhile, emergency personnel and rescue volunteers completed their on-site operations. Consequently, the apartment remained under investigation while authorities processed the scene.

The police apartment building remains part of official residential housing behind Lumpini Police Station. Furthermore, the location sits in a densely monitored area of central Bangkok. Meanwhile, the early morning shooting drew attention from nearby residents.

Subsequently, emergency responders were observed entering and exiting the building during the operation. However, officials have not released additional details regarding the couple’s prior disputes. In addition, investigators have not confirmed whether prior incidents were recorded involving the officer.

As of now, the investigation continues without a final conclusion. Meanwhile, authorities maintain that all circumstances are still under review. Consequently, police have not issued a definitive statement on the cause of the shooting. Additionally, forensic examination and witness interviews remain ongoing. The case remains active as investigators work through evidence collected at the scene.

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