Surin police reenact a fatal domestic shooting as the 40-year-old suspect, Mr Mana is taken through the crime scene, hideout and gun dump after confessing to killing his 62-year-old stepmother. Tense crowds gather as officers fear mob violence amid ongoing homicide probe and family feud claims.

A Surin Province police reenactment on May 27, 2026, turned tense as officers led 40-year-old suspect Mr. Mana—accused of killing his 62-year-old stepmother—through the home where the fatal shooting occurred, the hideout he fled to and the site where the weapon was discarded. Angry crowds gathered and forced urgent security measures. The reconstruction followed his confession to intentional homicide. This occurred after a domestic dispute in Prue Subdistrict on Tuesday, May 26. Police said his account matched each stage of the case. Investigators are now focused on family conflict, alleged alcohol-fueled disputes and possible property tensions. ​

On May 27, 2026, police in northeastern Surin Province conducted a crime reenactment involving a fatal domestic shooting. The suspect was Mr. Mana, a 40-year-old man whose surname was withheld. He is accused of killing his 62-year-old stepmother, Mrs. Phen Chaiwiset.

The shooting took place inside her home in Prue Subdistrict, Prasat District. The horrific killing occurred on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2026. Police brought him back to the scene at 10:00 AM.

The operation was led by senior officers from Surin Provincial Police. These included Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Chainarong Boonduang. Also present was Superintendent Pol. Col. Mongkol Kaewpho.

Police manage tense reenactment with crowd control as suspect taken to disposal and hideout sites

Investigators from Thung Mon Police Station joined the operation. Meanwhile, Crime Suppression Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Pasit Phansri also participated. Officers coordinated the reenactment as part of the suspect’s confession.

However, the situation at the house escalated due to crowd pressure. Villagers gathered quickly around the property. Additionally, relatives of the victim arrived at the scene. The victim’s son was also present among the crowd. Police feared a possible mob attack. As a result, officers moved the suspect rapidly through the first stage.

The reenactment at the house lasted approximately five minutes. Subsequently, officers ended that phase without delay. They removed the suspect immediately after the initial walkthrough. Meanwhile, the crowd remained outside the property perimeter. Officers maintained tight control over access to the scene.

Afterwards, police transported the suspect to a second location. This site was identified as the place where the firearm was discarded. Additionally, officers took him to a rice field hut. The suspect reportedly hid there after the shooting. Further reenactment steps were carried out at both locations. Meanwhile, officers maintained continuous escort and supervision.

Despite crowd tension reenactment proceeds safely as suspect faces homicide charge after confession

Despite a heavy public presence, the reenactment proceeded without violence. Police secured all movement routes during transport. Additionally, the suspect remained under strict control throughout the process. Officers completed each stage according to investigation requirements.

As officers left the area, tensions increased among onlookers. Villagers gathered in larger numbers along the route. Meanwhile, emotions rose among the victim’s family members. The victim’s son shouted angrily at the suspect during the transfer. He also directed curses before police moved him away. Officers then transported the suspect back to Thung Mon Police Station.

Subsequently, police confirmed initial charges of intentional homicide. The charge followed the suspect’s confession during questioning. Investigators stated his account matched the reenactment details. Police continued processing the case under standard legal procedures.

Suspect confesses fatal shooting after argument, then flees while family recounts emotional shock

The suspect described the sequence of events leading to the killing. He said he arrived at the house by motorcycle. He stated he intended to pick up his father. His father was the husband of the deceased. Additionally, the father required medical treatment for a wound. He planned to take him to a nearby health centre.

However, an argument broke out after his arrival. The suspect stated verbal disputes with the stepmother were frequent. He also described escalating anger during the confrontation. Subsequently, he left the house briefly after the argument. He retrieved an antique shotgun from another property. Then, he returned to the victim’s home.

He stated that he used the firearm inside the residence. After the shooting, he left the scene immediately. Additionally, he fled to a rice field hut nearby. He also disposed of the firearm at another location. Police later took him to both sites during the reenactment process.

Mr. Sonthaya, aged 47, the son of the deceased, spoke after the incident. He said he learned of his mother’s death in the afternoon. Meanwhile, he expressed deep sorrow over the event. He stated he was unaware of serious prior conflicts. Additionally, he believed his mother may have spoken impulsively due to age. He also described the suspect as having a hot temper.

Family accounts cite drinking disputes and property tensions as police enquiries and aftermath unfold

Meanwhile, Mr. Aey, aged 73, the brother-in-law of the deceased, provided another account. He said the suspect was a regular drinker. He also stated that arguments between them were frequent. However, he did not expect such a violent outcome. Additionally, he suggested a possible family property dispute as a factor.

The funeral for Mrs. Phen Chaiwiset is scheduled at a temple in Prue Subdistrict. It will take place in Prasat District, Surin Province. Meanwhile, preparations continue in a sombre atmosphere among relatives.

Police remain in custody of the suspect at Thung Mon Police Station. Investigators are continuing legal proceedings following the confession. Additionally, officers are compiling witness statements and reenactment records. The case continues under intentional homicide investigation procedures.

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