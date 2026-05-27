Thailand has activated emergency Ebola controls at Suvarnabhumi Airport, ordering quarantine, isolation, and strict screening for arrivals from Congo and Uganda after WHO warned that the outbreak is worsening amid conflict in Central Africa.

Thailand has activated emergency Ebola controls at Suvarnabhumi Airport, imposing immediate quarantine powers on travellers from Congo and Uganda as the World Health Organisation warns the outbreak is worsening amid civil war in Central Africa. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat personally inspected frontline screening operations on Wednesday after returning from the World Health Assembly in Geneva, where concern intensified over the rapidly spreading crisis. Thai authorities have now activated mandatory screening, isolation powers, and heightened airport surveillance after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that containment efforts in eastern Congo are collapsing, with an estimated 1,000 Ebola cases in the conflict-hit region.

Thailand has imposed immediate quarantine measures on travellers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda amid growing concern over the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. The measures took effect at 6:00 p.m. on May 27, 2026.

They include mandatory quarantine, intensified screening, and expanded surveillance at international entry points. Earlier on Tuesday, authorities announced stricter Ebola prevention measures nationwide. However, enforcement escalated sharply on Wednesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s main international gateway.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat personally inspected disease control operations after returning from Switzerland. Mr. Pattana had attended the 79th World Health Assembly of the World Health Organisation in Geneva.

Thailand orders strict Ebola screening and immediate quarantine powers at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Immediately afterwards, he moved to assess readiness at international communicable disease checkpoints. During the inspection, he ordered officials to strictly enforce screening procedures for all high-risk arrivals. Specifically, the measures target travellers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Furthermore, the minister instructed authorities to activate quarantine powers without delay under existing communicable disease laws.

At the airport, Mr. Pattana met senior disease control officials and reviewed operational procedures. Consequently, agencies began coordinating enforcement with immigration officers, airport authorities, airlines, and medical personnel.

The minister assigned Montien Khanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, to oversee implementation. In addition, Deputy Director-General Anek Mung-aomklang joined operational discussions on enforcement procedures. Meanwhile, Rom Buathong, director of the International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine Division, coordinated airport quarantine operations.

Thailand grants Ebola isolation powers as WHO warns the Congo outbreak is worsening amid conflict there

Officials also reviewed enforcement powers under Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015) and Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979). As a result, disease control officers now have the authority to quarantine asymptomatic arrivals from affected countries.

Moreover, symptomatic passengers can immediately be isolated under emergency disease control procedures. Authorities confirmed that quarantine measures apply regardless of visible symptoms. Screening procedures are likewise mandatory for all targeted arrivals. Meanwhile, officials instructed airport teams to maintain heightened alert levels throughout international arrival operations.

According to ministry figures, Thailand received 64 travellers from the two countries between May 21 and May 26. Of those arrivals, 12 came from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Another 52 travellers arrived from Uganda.

However, authorities reported no confirmed Ebola cases inside Thailand. Nevertheless, the government moved rapidly to tighten controls after fresh warnings from the WHO. On Wednesday, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that containment efforts were facing severe disruption. Specifically, Dr. Tedros said the Ebola response was being undermined by civil conflict in eastern Congo. Furthermore, he estimated there were around 1,000 Ebola cases in the affected region.

Thai authorities intensify Ebola surveillance and airport screening for all high-risk arrivals daily

Health officials emphasised the seriousness of the outbreak during Wednesday’s inspection. Ebola carries a mortality rate of roughly 30 per cent if contracted. Consequently, Thai authorities escalated surveillance measures at Suvarnabhumi Airport and strengthened monitoring procedures for incoming passengers.

Disease control checkpoints were instructed to maintain continuous screening operations. In addition, airport personnel began coordinating closely with Immigration Division 2 and airlines serving affected routes. Medical teams stationed at the airport were also ordered to support quarantine enforcement and passenger screening activities.

Officials said all arriving travellers from the designated high-risk countries would undergo health assessments and monitoring procedures. Moreover, disease control officers were instructed to rapidly identify suspected Ebola symptoms among incoming passengers.

Thailand keeps Ebola controls under constant review as airport screening remains on high alert status

The ministry also ordered all agencies to maintain constant operational coordination throughout the enforcement period. Furthermore, authorities stressed that quarantine and isolation procedures would be immediately enforceable under existing legal powers.

Officials did not specify how long the emergency controls would remain in place. However, the Department of Disease Control confirmed that the outbreak situation would be continuously monitored and periodically reassessed.

The airport inspection formed part of Thailand’s broader effort to prevent imported Ebola infections from entering the country. Consequently, surveillance systems at Suvarnabhumi Airport are now operating under strengthened disease control protocols.

Thai authorities said frontline screening teams had been instructed to maintain strict operational discipline at all times. Meanwhile, coordination between public health authorities, immigration officials, airport management, and airline operators remains ongoing. The government has not announced wider travel restrictions beyond quarantine and intensified screening measures. Nevertheless, disease control agencies remain on heightened alert as the Ebola outbreak continues in Central Africa.

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