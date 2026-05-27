Anutin lands in Bangkok at 5:51 am after French trip, as posts show him working 4 hours on the VIP flight while others slept. His government is pushing ahead with ฿175 billion in borrowing despite Constitutional Court review and opposition attacks, southern unrest and rising economic pressure driven by higher oil prices.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul landed in Bangkok at 5:51 am after a French trip, where delegation posts showed him working for hours on a VIP flight while others slept, before he immediately returned to a packed domestic schedule. His arrival comes as the government pushes a contested multi-hundred-billion-baht borrowing plan under Constitutional Court review and faces escalating political attacks over constitutional power structures, while fresh pressure builds from southern unrest and economic strain linked to global conflict.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Bangkok early Wednesday morning. He landed at Don Mueang International Airport at 5:51 am. The aircraft touched down at Military Airport 2, Wing 6. The top-level government team disembarked just before 6 am on May 27, 2026. The Prime Minister was returning with a ministerial delegation from France.

Earlier, attention during the flight focused on social media activity from inside the delegation. Sabida Thaiset posted images on Instagram stories during the return journey. She said she was returning after a conference in France. She also shared photographs taken inside the aircraft cabin.

The images showed the Prime Minister working inside a VIP cabin. Meanwhile, other members of the delegation were shown resting or sleeping. Sabida wrote that while others were sleeping, the Prime Minister continued working.

Prime Minister reported working four hours on flight as delegation posts show continuous activity

She later added that three to four hours had passed, and he was still working. According to delegation reports, he worked continuously for about four hours during the flight. No official statement was issued by the Prime Minister during the journey.

After landing, the Prime Minister immediately continued with scheduled obligations. Meanwhile, preparations were already underway for a major public event in the afternoon. He was scheduled to attend at 2pm the same day. The venue was the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District. The programme included opening THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 and delivering the keynote speech.

At the same time, government financial policy presently remains under judicial review. The Ministry of Finance is preparing to borrow under a royal decree. At this time, there are plans from June 1 to begin borrowing ฿175 billion on local financial markets. This will mean the borrowing will come from Thai sources.

The loan decree itself is presently under examination by the Constitutional Court of Thailand. The court received explanatory documents requested on May 18. However, it did not suspend the government’s actions. In short, plans to borrow are being progressed.

Thailand’s borrowing plan moves forward as Constitutional Court reviews decree without suspension

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Tuesday addressed the borrowing plan in detail. He said he reviewed explanatory documents submitted by multiple agencies. These were presented to the court at its request for explanation.

The PM added that he checked draft versions two to three times. Mr. Anutin confirmed the process ensured completeness before submission. He also stated that the plan complies with constitutional requirements.

In earlier remarks in Paris, he expanded on the financial structure. In particular, Mr. Anutin underlined the borrowing is entirely domestic. He also said interest rates are low. He added that the repayment term is nine to ten years. Meanwhile, he stated that domestic banks have sufficient deposits to support lending.

He further said lenders would not treat the loan as non-performing debt. Instead, he said confidence in the system supports the borrowing arrangement. He added that the financial structure is stable. At the same time, he stressed that the mechanism is long-term and controlled.

Borrowing seen as a domestic liquidity plan backed by long term banking confidence and a framework

Meanwhile, he said the purpose of borrowing is to increase liquidity. The Prime Minister stated that funds will circulate directly into the economy. He also said every baht will be tracked through the system. Significantly, he added that no funds would be lost in administrative layers. In addition, he said the plan is designed to stimulate spending power nationwide.

He further rejected claims of political motivation. Instead, he said the borrowing is not designed for popularity. He stated that tax revenues and economic activity would offset costs. Meanwhile, he said foreign exchange risk is not a factor because borrowing is in Thai baht. He also confirmed that monitoring mechanisms are in place.

At the same time, political pressure continued in Bangkok. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, the opposition leader, criticised the government and linked it to the 2014 coup d’état. The People’s Party leader warned that corruption is rising in Thailand. He linked this to the 2017 Constitution, which he said had allowed Thailand to fall under the rule of a “blue regime”. Blue is the colour of Mr Anutin’s ruling Bhumjaithai Party. Meanwhile, opposition voices continue to push for constitutional amendments in parliament.

Opposition leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut escalates criticism linking the government to the 2014 coup

Certainly, political debate over the constitution remains active. A threat by Senate members to sue Mr Nattapong for his comments has led to warnings that Thailand is facing a constitutional crisis. In the meantime, lawmakers continued discussions on amendment proposals. However, no resolution was reached. Meanwhile, tensions between the government and opposition remain visible.

All of this is presently on the Prime Minister’s desk.

At the same time, security developments continued in southern Thailand. Reports referenced unrest linked to internal disputes and scandals within the Royal Thai Police. Authorities continued monitoring the situation. However, no formal resolution or closure was announced.

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin must fret over external economic pressure. They pointed to the Middle East conflict as a contributing factor. They said it is affecting Thailand’s economic stability. In addition, they linked it to liquidity concerns in the domestic system.

Southern unrest and police scandals deepen as Middle East war puts pressure on Thailand’s economy

After returning to Bangkok, the Prime Minister proceeded with his full schedule. Meanwhile, preparations continued for his 2pm public appearance at IMPACT. Security teams were deployed across the venue. Logistics operations were completed ahead of the programme. The schedule remained unchanged after the early morning arrival.

Overall, the Prime Minister’s return combined international travel, domestic policy pressure, and political scrutiny. The burden on Thailand’s premier right now is heavy. The demands are unrelenting.

Further reading:

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