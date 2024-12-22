Rangsiman Rome calls for a tougher response from Thailand to Myanmar’s jailing of Thai seamen. The opposition MP criticizes the government’s weak stance on Myanmar’s behaviour, including the shooting of a Thai fishing vessel, and demands the men’s release before the New Year is celebrated.

Opposition MP Rangsiman Rome on Friday called for a stronger stance from the Thai government regarding the detention of four Thai seamen. The four, including three crew members and the owner of a Thai fishing vessel, were jailed by a court in Myanmar last Monday. This came despite repeated assurances that the four detained men would be released earlier in the month.

Furthermore, Mr. Rome, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Security, called for an investigation into the shooting at the Thai fishing fleet by Myanmar forces on November 30. One seaman was killed in the incident.

The People’s Party MP suggested that it must be determined whether the Thai vessels were in Myanmar waters. Secondly, Mr. Rome stated that the reaction by Myanmar’s Navy was excessive.

The move comes as the junta and its backer, China, are losing ground in the country’s three-year civil war.

On Friday, Rangsiman Rome, MP of the People’s Party, called on the Thai government to adopt a tougher stance regarding the jailing of four Thai seamen on Monday.

The crew of the fishing vessel S. Charoenchai 8 were given 4–6 year jail terms by Kawthaung Provincial Court in Southern Myanmar.

Opposition MP criticizes Thai government for weak stance on jailed fishermen and Myanmar Navy’s actions

Afterwards, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa assured the public that the Thai nationals would be released shortly. Indeed, there was some suggestion that this would happen either before the new year or early in 2025.

However, on Friday, Mr. Rangsiman took issue with the soft approach apparently being taken by the government. The chairman of the House Committee on National Security criticized the fact that no formal protest had been made to Myanmar junta authorities.

This comes despite earlier reports in December that the Burmese ambassador had been summoned.

Mr. Rangsiman said the incident on November 30, in which one seaman, a mechanic, drowned, was certainly an overreaction by the Myanmar navy. In particular, he noted that the Myanmar navy fired at Thai fishing vessels with intent.

The People’s Party MP, a long-term critic of the embattled Myanmar junta, said the government’s reaction was unacceptable.

In short, he called on the government to send a signal that no neighbouring country should lightly consider firing on Thai vessels at sea. The parliamentary firebrand, a human rights and security advocate, said Thai fishermen must be free to earn a living at sea.

MP questions Myanmar claims about waters and delays in securing fishermen’s release before the new year

Furthermore, he questioned whether the waters they were fishing in were indeed Myanmar waters, saying this matter requires further investigation. At the same time, he sought to challenge the response of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai to the affair.

He disputed claims by Mr. Phumtham that the issue had drawn protests. Nonetheless, he noted that the release of the four crew members had been messaged by the government throughout December. However, this has yet to materialize.

Therefore, Mr. Rangsiman called on the government to ensure the release of the four fishermen before the end of the year. Mr. Rangsiman also noted the presence of Myanmar elites, including family members of General Min Aung Hlaing, in Bangkok.

“Certainly, I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the government to ensure that all four of them return to their homeland of Thailand before the new year. I would like to see these people come back to celebrate the new year with their families like other Thais. I do not want the government to remain indifferent and let this matter pass. In the past, the government has always said that it has a good relationship with the Myanmar military government. There are Myanmar elites living in Thailand. The sons and daughters of the Myanmar military dictator have condos in Thailand. With this much support from Thailand to the Myanmar elite, the government has yet to deduce what the Myanmar military is currently determining,” he said.

People’s Party statements reflect mounting junta struggles and resistance in Myanmar’s ongoing civil war

The statement by the People’s Party MP come after a summit in Bangkok last week attended by Nay Pyi Taw Foreign Minister Than Swe. Critics note that at this time, the junta’s authority and grip in Myanmar are crumbling.

At the same time, the Chinese government is scrambling to maintain the status quo. However, it is meeting rising resistance from the National Unity Government and the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF), who are winning the civil war.

Previously, China had used its considerable influence with strong ethnic militias in Myanmar to thwart a decisive victory for the revolution against the despotic Tatmadaw forces, which essentially control significantly less than half the country. Indeed, the authority of the junta is diminishing on a weekly and daily basis.

A recent grenade attack on the Chinese consulate in Mandalay caused China to close off Myanmar’s northern border. This move was designed to pressure ethnic groups.

Instead, it has had the opposite effect. China is increasingly seen by the rebels as essentially part of Myanmar’s problems. Undoubtedly, Chinese assets are prominently being targeted by the popular uprising.

China backs elections promoted by Myanmar junta as ASEAN nations largely reject them as illegitimate

Last week, China attempted to canvass support among ASEAN members for elections being promoted by the junta. In short, these have been rejected outright by the democratic government of Myanmar, the National Unity Government, as a sham.

In Bangkok last Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa stated that ASEAN must adopt a combined position on the proposal. However, it is already known that several ASEAN countries reject it.

In short, China is now seen as working towards upholding the power of the failing Myanmar military regime.

“If there is an election, ASEAN would want an inclusive process that included all stakeholders,” Thai Foreign Minister Maris declared. He was speaking at the conference, which included top diplomats from ASEAN. “The neighbouring countries said we support Myanmar in finding solutions, but the election must be inclusive for various stakeholders in the country.”

He was responding to plans put forward by the junta’s Foreign Minister Than Swe. The roadmap was tacitly supported by China’s Foreign Vice Minister Sun Weidong.

Ethnic armies gain strength as junta loses control in Myanmar amid pressure from rebels and opposition

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Arakan Army (AA) formally confirmed another setaback for junta. It revealed it had taken the Myanmar military’s regional headquarters in western Rakhine State. This is another highly significant reversal for the junta in the country’s west and northwest.

In short, it follows advances by People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) in northern Myanmar and Shan State in recent weeks. In adddition, the junta suffered severe setbacks earlier in the year in Karen State. The Arakan Army (AA) announced the capture of the Western Regional Command centre of the Tatmadaw on Friday.

Certainly, the fall of the junta in many places is allowing the rise of powerful ethnic armies. Nonetheless, the cohesiveness of the revolution under the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) umbrella is surprising to many observers.

The goal of the revolution is the creation of a federal union in Burma. This was formerly the name of the country. That was before the iron-fisted dictatorship of the Tatmadaw changed its name to Myanmar under a new flag in 2010.

